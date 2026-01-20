A New Era Of Automated Trading

Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro (MT5) — A Professional EA Built for Controlled Execution
In trading, results are not only determined by your strategy — they’re heavily influenced by execution quality, risk control, and consistency. That’s why I developed Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro, a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who want a structured automated system with institutional-style safety controls, and a clean workflow that reduces human error.
This EA is built for traders who prefer:
- disciplined risk handling
- stable execution
- simple deployment
- and consistent automation on MT5
What Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro Focuses On
Instead of relying on random entries or high-risk money management, Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is built around a controlled trade execution model and risk protection features that help keep trading behaviour stable across different market conditions.
- Key design goals:
- Risk-controlled automation
- Clear trade management rules
- Reduced emotional decision-making
- Execution-aware safety filters
Risk Protection Features (Designed for Stability)
One of the biggest problems traders face is not the strategy — it’s the lack of protection during difficult market periods.
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro includes multiple safety layers such as:
- Daily drawdown protection
- Maximum open risk control
- Session timing filter
- Spread protection
- Cooldown logic
- And more
Why Broker Type Matters (ECN vs Standard Execution)
Even a well-built EA can perform very differently depending on the broker environment.
For automated trading, especially on active instruments, execution quality becomes a major factor. A true ECN / low-markup environment can help provide:
- more stable spreads
- faster execution
- less requoting behaviour
- better conditions for pending orders and trade management
For traders looking to use Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro in a professional setup, I recommend using a reliable ECN-style broker environment.
Recommended brokers
These brokers are widely used by MT5 traders and are generally known for offering competitive execution conditions. Note, always verify contract specifications and spreads on your side.
Why Running the EA on a VPS Helps
A VPS is not mandatory, but it’s one of the best upgrades you can make for automated trading.
Running the Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro on a VPS can help with:
- 24/5 stable uptime (no PC shutdowns or internet drops)
- more consistent execution
- lower latency to broker servers (depending on VPS location)
- reduced risk of missed trades due to disconnections
If you trade indices like Nasdaq100 / S&P500, a VPS is especially useful because price movement can be fast and execution consistency matters more.
Recommended VPS provider
(Any stable MT5-compatible VPS can work — the key is reliability and proximity to your broker server)
Recommended Prop Firm
For traders looking to scale capital using this EA, choosing the right prop firm is just as important as the system itself.
After testing across different environments, one firm that stands out for compatibility and performance is Funded Squad.
Why Funded Squad Works Well With This EA
This EA is designed with risk control, structured execution, and consistency in mind — all of which align closely with prop firm requirements.
Funded Squad provides an environment where these strengths can actually perform effectively.
Key advantages include:
- Stable trading conditions suitable for automated systems
- 8%/6% profit target (2 Step Squad Challenge)
- 12% Max Drawdown (Static)
- EA's allowed
- No consistency rule — enabling the EA to express its edge during high-probability market conditions without artificial performance constraints.
- Support for index trading (US100, DE40, US500, etc.)
- Reliable execution during active market sessions
Optimized for Index Trading
This EA performs particularly well on indices, where:
- Market structure is cleaner
- Trends are more defined
- Volatility is more predictable
Funded Squad’s infrastructure supports:
- US100 (NASDAQ)
- DE40 (GERMAN DAX 30)
- US500 (S&P 500)
- And many more
These instruments align well with the EA’s design, especially for:
- Structured entries
- Controlled risk
- Consistent trade management
Built for Prop Firm Conditions
Unlike aggressive systems, this EA is designed to operate within:
- Daily drawdown limits
- Maximum overall drawdown
- Controlled risk per trade
- Reduced overtrading
This makes it suitable for:
- Passing challenges
- Maintaining funded accounts
- Long-term consistency
While the EA is compatible with multiple brokers and prop firms, the right environment can make a significant difference in performance.
If you’re planning to run this EA in a prop firm environment, Funded Squad is a solid option to consider. Start your challenge here.
NB: Traders using the EA on my recommended prop firm via the link are welcome to message me for the recommended .set files.
Recommended Use (Simple Setup)
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is designed to run cleanly with minimal complexity.
Best practice setup:
- Run one chart per instrument
- Use M15 timeframe (recommended)
- Start with conservative risk (0.5% recommended) until you confirm broker conditions
Who This EA Is For
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is best suited for traders who want:
- a structured automated EA for MT5
- built-in risk controls
- execution-aware safety filters
- a professional workflow using a True ECN broker and VPS hosting
Important Notes
To keep expectations realistic:
- No Martingale
- No Grid
- No averaging down
- No guaranteed profits
Get Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro on MQL5
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is available on the MQL5 Market for purchase or rental.
If you have questions about recommended settings, broker conditions, or VPS setup, feel free to comment/reach out — I’ll respond with practical guidance.
Contact details:
Message me directly on MQL5, Telegram, or WhatsApp.
By AshintonForex.com