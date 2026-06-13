Ashinton Prop Guard Pro

  • Utilities
  • ASHINTON CAPITAL
    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    ASHINTON CAPITAL

    I’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 20

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account performance, stay within challenge rules, and protect funded accounts from avoidable violations.

Whether you are trading a prop firm challenge, managing a funded account, or simply looking to improve your risk discipline, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides real-time monitoring, intelligent protection controls, and a powerful compliance dashboard directly on your chart.

Key Features

Comprehensive Account Monitoring

Track all critical account metrics in real time:

  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Free Margin
  • Current Profit/Loss
  • Daily Profit/Loss
  • Daily Drawdown
  • Maximum Drawdown
  • Weekly Loss
  • Day Baseline
  • Account Currency
  • Broker Day

Profit Target Tracking

Stay focused on your objectives with live progress tracking:

  • Target Amount
  • Target Progress
  • Target Remaining
  • Target Percentage
  • Target Status
  • Trading Days Progress
  • Days Remaining

Risk Management Dashboard

Monitor exposure and account risk from a single interface:

  • Open Risk
  • Open Positions
  • Total Lots
  • Position Value
  • Risk Heat Indicator
  • Exposure Monitoring

Visual indicators make it easy to identify elevated risk conditions before they become account-threatening events.

Prop Firm Compliance Monitoring

Designed specifically for traders participating in evaluation and funded account programs.

Monitor:

  • Daily Drawdown Limits
  • Maximum Drawdown Limits
  • Weekly Loss Limits
  • Trading Day Requirements
  • Profit Targets
  • Risk Thresholds

Receive instant visual status updates through a professional compliance scoring system.

Advanced Protection Engine

Protect your account when predefined thresholds are reached.

Available actions include:

  • Warning Only
  • Block New Trades
  • Close Open Positions
  • Disable Trading
  • Close & Lock

Designed to help prevent accidental rule violations and preserve account integrity.

News Protection

Avoid trading during major economic announcements.

Features:

  • Upcoming Event Monitoring
  • Event Impact Detection
  • Configurable Protection Windows
  • News Status Dashboard
  • Event Countdown Display

Compliance Score System

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro continuously evaluates account conditions and generates a compliance score based on:

  • Drawdown Status
  • Risk Levels
  • Target Progress
  • Protection Status
  • Account Health

Quickly identify whether your account is operating within acceptable parameters.

Professional Dashboard Interface

Features a modern premium design:

  • Full-screen responsive layout
  • Dynamic chart scaling
  • Professional status indicators
  • Progress bars
  • Real-time updates
  • Clean visual hierarchy

Designed to remain clear and readable across multiple monitor sizes and chart configurations.

Ideal For

  • Prop Firm Challenge Traders
  • Funded Account Traders
  • Swing Traders
  • Day Traders
  • Scalpers
  • Professional Risk Managers
  • Traders seeking improved discipline and consistency

Benefits

  1. Improve trading discipline
  2. Reduce emotional decision-making
  3. Monitor compliance in real time
  4. Protect funded accounts
  5. Track profit targets efficiently
  6. Visualize account health instantly
  7. Prevent avoidable challenge failures
  8. Trade with greater confidence

Inputs & Customization

Configure:

  • Initial Balance
  • Daily Drawdown Limits
  • Maximum Drawdown Limits
  • Weekly Loss Limits
  • Profit Targets
  • Trading Day Requirements
  • Protection Actions
  • Alert Preferences
  • News Protection Settings

Adapt the software to your preferred prop firm rules or personal risk management framework.

Note

Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a monitoring and risk management utility. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Traders remain responsible for trading decisions. Your strategy gets you funded. Your risk management keeps you funded.


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PROP FIRM OS Structured Trading Assistant for MetaTrader 5 PROP FIRM OS is a structured trading assistant designed for MetaTrader 5 users who prefer rule-based market analysis and organized trading workflows. The Expert Advisor combines market analysis tools, scanner functions, dashboard monitoring, alerts, risk-control settings, and trade management features inside one system. PROP FIRM OS is designed to help traders follow selected rules, filters, and monitoring conditions during trading activ
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Manuel Michiels
5 (2)
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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Utilities
This is exactly what the name says. Visual strategy builder . One of a kind. Turn your trading strategies and ideas into Expert Advisors without writing single line of code. Generate mql source code files with a few clicks and get your fully functional Expert Advisors, which are ready for live execution, strategy tester and cloud optimization. There are very few options for those who have no programming skills and can not create their trading solutions in the MQL language. Now, with Bots Builde
Discord Signal Notifications
Liudmyla Medvedenko
Utilities
Discord Signal Notifications — это мощный инструмент для трейдеров, проповодов и управляющих счетами, который автоматически отправляет все ваши торговые события в канал или чат Discord. Главное преимущество — Глобальный мониторинг. Вам не нужно устанавливать советник на каждый график. Достаточно запустить одну копию утилиты на одном любом окне, и она будет отслеживать действия по всем инструментам и всем счетам в вашем терминале одновременно. Основные возможности Глобальный мониторинг счёта Ути
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
RiskGuard Management
MONTORIO MICHELE
5 (22)
Utilities
ATTENTION For a free trial version, visit my website. Manual QUANTUM RiskGuard Management — Your ultimate ally for uncompromising trading. Lot Calculator — Automatic lot size calculation. Quantum — Automatic risk to maximize profits and reduce drawdowns. Automatic Journal — Included and freely downloadable from my website. Automatic Screenshot — Two screenshots: one at entry and one at exit. Partial Profit — Smartly managed partial exits. Smartphone Trading — Place orders from your mobile, mana
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
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Abdul Jalil
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VOLUME BUBBLES ORDERFLOW FOOTPRINT PROFESSIONAL Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Complete Feature Documentation Introduction: Volume Bubbles OrderFlow Footprint Professional is an advanced order flow visualization tool designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It provides institutional-grade market analysis through real-time volume bubbles visualization, volume profiling, and sophisticated order flow analysis. This Expert Advisor transforms raw market data into actionable trading intelligence, hel
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