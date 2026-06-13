Ashinton Prop Guard Pro
- Utilities
-
ASHINTON CAPITALI’m a Forex trader and strategy developer with a strong focus on disciplined risk management, market structure, and systematic execution. Over the years, I’ve been actively involved in both manual trading and the development of automated strategies for MetaTrader 5, with the goal of creating tools
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a professional prop firm compliance and risk management dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to help traders monitor account performance, stay within challenge rules, and protect funded accounts from avoidable violations.
Whether you are trading a prop firm challenge, managing a funded account, or simply looking to improve your risk discipline, Ashinton Prop Guard Pro provides real-time monitoring, intelligent protection controls, and a powerful compliance dashboard directly on your chart.
Key Features
Comprehensive Account Monitoring
Track all critical account metrics in real time:
- Balance
- Equity
- Free Margin
- Current Profit/Loss
- Daily Profit/Loss
- Daily Drawdown
- Maximum Drawdown
- Weekly Loss
- Day Baseline
- Account Currency
- Broker Day
Profit Target Tracking
Stay focused on your objectives with live progress tracking:
- Target Amount
- Target Progress
- Target Remaining
- Target Percentage
- Target Status
- Trading Days Progress
- Days Remaining
Risk Management Dashboard
Monitor exposure and account risk from a single interface:
- Open Risk
- Open Positions
- Total Lots
- Position Value
- Risk Heat Indicator
- Exposure Monitoring
Visual indicators make it easy to identify elevated risk conditions before they become account-threatening events.
Prop Firm Compliance Monitoring
Designed specifically for traders participating in evaluation and funded account programs.
Monitor:
- Daily Drawdown Limits
- Maximum Drawdown Limits
- Weekly Loss Limits
- Trading Day Requirements
- Profit Targets
- Risk Thresholds
Receive instant visual status updates through a professional compliance scoring system.
Advanced Protection Engine
Protect your account when predefined thresholds are reached.
Available actions include:
- Warning Only
- Block New Trades
- Close Open Positions
- Disable Trading
- Close & Lock
Designed to help prevent accidental rule violations and preserve account integrity.
News Protection
Avoid trading during major economic announcements.
Features:
- Upcoming Event Monitoring
- Event Impact Detection
- Configurable Protection Windows
- News Status Dashboard
- Event Countdown Display
Compliance Score System
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro continuously evaluates account conditions and generates a compliance score based on:
- Drawdown Status
- Risk Levels
- Target Progress
- Protection Status
- Account Health
Quickly identify whether your account is operating within acceptable parameters.
Professional Dashboard Interface
Features a modern premium design:
- Full-screen responsive layout
- Dynamic chart scaling
- Professional status indicators
- Progress bars
- Real-time updates
- Clean visual hierarchy
Designed to remain clear and readable across multiple monitor sizes and chart configurations.
Ideal For
- Prop Firm Challenge Traders
- Funded Account Traders
- Swing Traders
- Day Traders
- Scalpers
- Professional Risk Managers
- Traders seeking improved discipline and consistency
Benefits
- Improve trading discipline
- Reduce emotional decision-making
- Monitor compliance in real time
- Protect funded accounts
- Track profit targets efficiently
- Visualize account health instantly
- Prevent avoidable challenge failures
- Trade with greater confidence
Inputs & Customization
Configure:
- Initial Balance
- Daily Drawdown Limits
- Maximum Drawdown Limits
- Weekly Loss Limits
- Profit Targets
- Trading Day Requirements
- Protection Actions
- Alert Preferences
- News Protection Settings
Adapt the software to your preferred prop firm rules or personal risk management framework.
Note
Ashinton Prop Guard Pro is a monitoring and risk management utility. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee trading results. Traders remain responsible for trading decisions. Your strategy gets you funded. Your risk management keeps you funded.