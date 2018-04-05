MudugEAMT5

Introducing Mudug EA, a powerful expert advisor for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, developed using the MQL5 programming language. It is designed to automate your trading strategies and improve your trading performance. Mudug EA comes with a user-friendly interface that allows you to easily customize various aspects of the trading strategy, such as entry amount, stop loss, and take profit levels, as well as the parameters for various technical indicators. The EA employs four indicators, Commodity Channel Index, Moving Averages Crossover, and Stochastic Signal, which can be adjusted to fit your specific trading needs and market conditions. The EA also includes advanced features such as a magic number, which is used to identify trades opened by the EA, and trade retry count and wait time, to ensure that your trades are executed smoothly and efficiently. The EA also includes constants such as OP_FLAT, which allows you to close all open positions at any time. Mudug EA is intended to be used on All forex pairs such as US30, AUDNZD, EURUSD, and more currency pairs, with a 15-minute time frame, but it can be adapted for other currency pairs by adjusting the parameters accordingly.



   

Mudug EA is a powerful and versatile expert advisor that comes with a user-friendly interface, customizable options, advanced features, detailed documentation, a proven track record of profitability, and two types of SL and TP levels. The inbuilt SL and TP levels will always work according to the market conditions, providing an extra layer of protection for your trades, even if you don't set any SL and TP levels yourself. This makes it an excellent choice for traders of all levels looking to increase their returns in the market.

It is important to note that before using Mudug EA on a real account, it is crucial to test it on a demo account first, to ensure that it performs as expected and to fine-tune any parameters or settings as necessary. This will give you a clear understanding of the performance and profitability of the EA in real-world trading conditions and will help to minimize the risk of losing money in the market. It is also important to understand the risk and rewards of trading and to invest only the amount you can afford to lose.

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