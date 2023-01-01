Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro
- Experts
- Tsengiwe Lukanyo Azaria
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro – Smart Swing Breakout EA
Ashinton Smart Ultra Pro is a risk-controlled MT5 Expert Advisor designed to trade breakout opportunities using a Moving Average crossover momentum trigger and pending orders at strategic market swing levels. It focuses on clean execution, strict money management, and safety protections (daily drawdown lock, spread protection, cooldown rules, and more), making it suitable for traders who want a structured system without martingale/grid behaviour.
Risk Management & Safety Features
This EA includes multiple layers of protection to help control risk and improve consistency:
- Fixed % risk per trade (recommended 0.5%–1.0%)
- Daily drawdown lock (closes trades and locks trading for the day)
- Max daily open risk cap (prevents overexposure)
- Spread protection (blocks/cancels pending orders during spread spikes)
- Symbol Loss Lock (optional)
- Session trading window (trade only during chosen hours)
- Cooldown after cancellations (prevents rapid re-entry loops)
- Friday close protection (avoids holding trades into the weekend)
- News filter available (optional ON/OFF)
- Trades on new candle only (reduces overtrading)
These controls are designed to help reduce unwanted trading behaviour during high-risk conditions.
Recommended Settings
Conservative / Prop-Firm Style:
- Risk_Per_Trade: 0.5%
- Max_Daily_Drawdown_Percent: 3% – 5%
- Max_Spread_Points: strict (recommended)
- Session Hours: enabled (recommended)
- News Filter: OFF by default (optional ON)
Normal:
- Risk_Per_Trade: 1.0%
- But keep drawdown settings enabled (recommended)
Pro Tip: Start with 0.5% risk until you are confident with your broker’s spreads and execution.
Recommended Markets
Timeframe: M15
Best symbols:
- USDJPY
- NASDAQ100 (US100 / XUSTEC)
- S&P500 (US500 / XUS500)
Important: Indices require a broker with stable spreads and fast execution. For best performance, use a VPS.
Broker & Execution Requirements
- MetaTrader 5 only
- Works best with low spread + fast execution
- VPS recommended (especially for NASDAQ100 / S&P500)
- EA includes spread + slippage protection
- Avoid running on high-spread / exotic symbols (important)
News Filter (Optional)
This EA includes an optional news filter feature, however it is OFF by default to ensure maximum compatibility across brokers and terminals. If enabled, the EA can temporarily block trading around major scheduled news events, with a configurable time window.
Installation & Setup
- Attach the EA to a M15 chart
- Enable Algo Trading
- Allow AutoTrading in MT5
- Set your Risk_Per_Trade (recommended 0.5%–1.0%)
- Confirm session hours match your broker time
- Run one chart per symbol
Troubleshooting (EA not trading?)
If the EA is not placing orders, check:
- You are within the session trading hours
- Spread is below Max_Spread_Points
- Daily drawdown lock is not triggered
- Cooldown is not active after cancellations
- No existing open trades/pending orders already exist for that symbol
Push Alerts (MT5 mobile notifications)
If enabled, EA will alert on locks during daily DD breach, equity target reached, spread hikes, cooldown window, trading block/unblock during news events, Friday session end:
On phone (MT5 Mobile)
- Install MetaTrader 5 app
- Open the app → Settings
- Tap Messages
- Find MetaQuotes ID
- Copy the MetaQuotes ID (example: A1B2C3D4 )
On PC (MT5 Desktop)
- Open MT5
- Go to Tools → Options
- Open the Notifications tab
- Tick Enable Push Notifications
- Paste the MetaQuotes ID
- Click Test (you should receive a test message)
Backtest Results
Testing period: 2023.01.01 – 2026.01.18
Model: 100% Real Ticks
Deposit: $5,000
Risk: 1% (normal)
|Symbol
|Net Profit ($)
|Net Profit (%)
|Max Equity DD (%)
|Profit Factor
|Total Trades
|USDJPY
|3,858
|+77%
|11.48%
|1.37
|388
|NASDAQ100 (XUSTEC)
|2,602
|+52%
|16.18%
|1.22
|463
|S&P500 (XUS500)
|2,168
|+43%
|14.89%
|1.14
|499
Important Notes
- Trading involves risk. This EA can lose money.
- Backtest results do not guarantee future performance.
- Results depend heavily on broker spreads, execution speed, and symbol specifications.
- This EA is NOT Martingale.
- This EA is NOT Grid.
- This EA does NOT average down.
- This EA is designed for controlled risk breakout trading.
- Use proper risk settings and test on demo before running live.
Support
Support is provided via MQL5 messages:
- Setup help
- Recommended configuration guidance
- Troubleshooting assistance
- No “guaranteed profitable" set files
FAQs
Q: Does it use martingale or grid?
A: No.
Q: Can it run on prop firm accounts?
A: It includes daily DD protection, but results depend on broker conditions and settings.
Q: Best timeframe?
A: M15/H1 (recommended).
Q: Does it work on gold (XAUUSD)?
A: Yes, but only with low spreads and stable execution.
Q: Can I run multiple pairs?
A: Yes, one chart per symbol.
Q: Does it hold trades over the weekend?
A: No, it closes positions at Friday session end.
Q: Does it work on Netting and Hedging accounts?
Yes. It supports both account types.
FINAL