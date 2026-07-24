Tiki Taka Grid: The evolution of intelligent, fully automated trading (specializing in multi-currency trading: AUDUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, EURCAD by default, optimized for consistent results with a minimum balance of $300, targeting a minimum annual return of +30%). Tiki Taka Grid is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to pursue consistent profit growth with rigorously calculated risk. It offers structured management, impeccable mathematical logic, and realistic long-term profitability goals.





🚀 Advanced Swing Strategy with Auto-Grid: The system is based on a robust swing trading strategy on the 1-hour (H1) timeframe. Unlike scalping systems (which are affected by spreads and market noise over short periods), our logic captures the cleanest and most structured market movements and retracements. This is all made possible by an adaptive Auto-Grid system. This intelligent grid strategically scales positions based on market fluctuations, mathematically averaging the entry price to transform the vast majority of trading scenarios into winning exits and maintain a steady stream of profits. 💱 The EA is pre-calibrated and works perfectly with the AUDUSD, EURUSD, AUDCAD, and EURCAD pairs, but is compatible with any asset available on MT5 by adjusting the parameters. By exploiting the natural correlations and specific volatility of these pairs, the system minimizes prolonged directional exposure and maximizes return opportunities.





🛡️ Financial architecture based on the US dollar. Unlike other generic robots, we developed the entire mathematical core and security calculations of the algorithm based exclusively on the US dollar (USD). This ensures maximum precision in margin and risk control at all times, calculating real fluctuations regardless of your account's base currency.





⚙️ Adaptable to your investor profile and leverage (Intelligent Auto-Lot) We know that every investor has their own goals and trading conditions. Therefore, the system integrates a leverage selection module and automatic lot size management. You can easily select your leverage and one of four risk profiles:

🔴 Aggressive Profile (Default): The system's most dynamic entry point to maximize capital efficiency (for example, it will start with 0.01 and increase the lot size every $300 of balance using a leverage of 1:500).





🟡 Moderate Profile: The perfect balance between safety and performance for steady capital growth (for example, it will start with 0.01 and increase the lot size every $600 of balance using a leverage of 1:500).





🟢 Conservative Profile: Designed for strict capital preservation with calm and sustained growth (for example, it will start with 0.01 and increase the lot size for every $900 of balance using a leverage of 1:500).





⚙️ Custom Profile: An advanced mode where the system ignores the matrix and you manually enter the exact amount in USD you wish to use as your initial capital. This is the basis for the lot size (Default: $2,000).





⚠️ CAPITAL AND LEVERAGE REQUIREMENTS: To resist natural fluctuations (drawdown) and avoid margin calls, the minimum capital required to trade with 0.01 lot sizes depends directly on the leverage offered by your ECN broker. Be sure to check the leverage actually offered by your broker for the currency pairs you trade.





Minimum Equity Requirement Table (for an aggressive profile at 0.01 lots):

1:500 ➔ $300 USD

1:100 ➔ $450 USD

1:50 ➔ $600 USD

1:30 ➔ $825 USD

1:25 ➔ $938 USD

1:20 ➔ $1088 USD

(Note: If you use a moderate or conservative profile, the minimum equity requirements increase.) For added security, the EA will display a reference matrix directly in the settings window.





📈 Why choose Tiki Taka Grid?





Constant Growth: Mathematical architecture designed to accumulate profits with meticulously calculated risk.





"Set and Forget": Install it on your chart, specify your account leverage, choose your risk profile, and let the algorithm do the work.





Safety first: It incorporates an advanced "Global Equity Redemption" logic (dynamically based on trading volume, with a USD scale per 0.01 lot) that acts as a shield, protecting your account by waiting for the mathematical rebound and closing positions with a controlled impact in the event of extreme and unexpected market events.

Take control of your financial future today. Enhance your portfolio with the precision and power of Tiki Taka Grid.