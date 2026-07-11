CapitalShieldPro

CAPITAL SHIELD PRO – All-in-One Risk Management Utility for Trading


“TRADE WITH STRUCTURE, NOT EMOTION” 

“AUTOMATE YOUR RISK”


🛡️ Take Full Control of Your Risk. Trade Like a Professional.

Capital Shield Pro is not just another EA.

It’s a complete risk management and execution system designed for traders who want precision, discipline, and Prop Firm compliance.

Stop guessing your lot size.

Stop breaking daily loss rules.

Stop managing trades emotionally.

Start trading with structure, automation, and protection.

Open trades with lines on the chart with auto lot size calculation, auto TP, auto SL, all based on your predefined risk.


WHAT MAKES IT DIFFERENT?

Most traders need 2–3 EAs to get these features.

You get everything in one single system:

✔ Advanced Risk Calculator

✔ Advanced Margin Calculator

✔ Auto TP/SL Injection

✔ ATR auto-detection for SL positioning

✔ BreakEven + Partial Profits

✔ Daily Drawdown Protection (Prop Firm ready)

✔ Recovery Engine (optional)

✔ Spread & slippage protection filter

✔ Interactive Trading Panel (compact, regular and small) movable on the trading chart


🎯 SMART EXECUTION

1-Click Trading (Market & Pending)

Visual TP/SL with instant execution

Drag & Drop global TP/SL lines


📊 RISK MANAGEMENT

Automatic lot size based on % risk

Real-time margin & power calculator

Live P&L dashboard


🤖 AUTOMATION

Auto TP & SL on ANY trade

Auto BreakEven + Partial close (1:1)

Net average price lines (grid/scaling)


🛡️ PROP FIRM PROTECTION

Max Daily Loss (hard stop liquidation)

Custom reset time (broker aligned)

Spread & slippage protection filter with automatic detection of trading pairs

Overtrading limiter with automatic limitation of the number of daily operations

Total block upon exceeding the established daily limit

Friday auto-close


🚨 EMERGENCY SYSTEM

Panic “Close All” button (retry logic)

Max Drawdown line (visual warning)

Stop Out line (margin risk visualization)


⚠️ This is NOT a signal provider or strategy EA.

This is a professional trading utility designed to protect capital and improve execution discipline.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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