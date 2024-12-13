Solution Zone by ZoomerXeus

Solution Zone – Multi-Timeframe Zone Trading EA

Discover precise trade zones using multiple timeframes—automatically detect high-probability entries while managing risk. Compatible with any broker or account size.

** Key Features:**

  • Multi-Timeframe Zone Trading: Spot and trade key zones across multiple timeframes for higher trade accuracy.

  • Universal Compatibility: Operates seamlessly with any broker and funding parameters.

  • Session Filter: Set active trading periods with start-hour and end-hour .

  • Adaptive Risk Controls: Manage trade size ( lot_size ), optional recovery lots post-drawdown ( recovery_lot ), and dynamic trailing stop ( activate_protect_profit_pip / range_from_protection_pip ).

  • Volatility Filter: max_spread ensures trades only execute under desirable market conditions.

** Why Choose Solution Zone?**

  • Reduces guesswork by automating entry and exit zone identification.

  • Helps preserve capital in volatile conditions with built-in controls.

  • Demo download available—test it before committing.

** Ready to Trade Smarter?**
Download the demo now. For setup guidance or optimization tips, feel free to message me—I’m here to help!


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4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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