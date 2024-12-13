Solution Zone by ZoomerXeus
- Experts
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 13 December 2024
- Activations: 5
Solution Zone – Multi-Timeframe Zone Trading EA
Discover precise trade zones using multiple timeframes—automatically detect high-probability entries while managing risk. Compatible with any broker or account size.
** Key Features:**
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Multi-Timeframe Zone Trading: Spot and trade key zones across multiple timeframes for higher trade accuracy.
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Universal Compatibility: Operates seamlessly with any broker and funding parameters.
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Session Filter: Set active trading periods with start-hour and end-hour .
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Adaptive Risk Controls: Manage trade size ( lot_size ), optional recovery lots post-drawdown ( recovery_lot ), and dynamic trailing stop ( activate_protect_profit_pip / range_from_protection_pip ).
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Volatility Filter: max_spread ensures trades only execute under desirable market conditions.
** Why Choose Solution Zone?**
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Reduces guesswork by automating entry and exit zone identification.
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Helps preserve capital in volatile conditions with built-in controls.
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Demo download available—test it before committing.
** Ready to Trade Smarter?**
Download the demo now. For setup guidance or optimization tips, feel free to message me—I’m here to help!