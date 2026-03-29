CDR AI Regime Master

CDR AI Regime Master is an AI-powered multi-logic Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on the M15 timeframe.
It automatically handles the full trading process, from entry to exit, by switching between multiple trading logics such as breakout, pullback, trend-following, and short-term scalping according to market conditions.

The main strength of this EA is its ability to adapt to different market phases rather than relying on a single strategy.
Instead of trading the same way at all times, it is designed to allow favorable logics to operate while suppressing weaker ones during unsuitable conditions.

In the latest strategy tester report, the EA was tested under the name CDR AI Regime Master on XAUUSDm, using the M15 timeframe over the period 2025.01.01 to 2026.03.29.
The report shows 99% history quality, 2,109 total trades, 51.64% win rate, Profit Factor 1.19, and Total Net Profit of 1,076.99 USD, demonstrating a design focused on steady accumulation through frequent trading opportunities rather than depending on a small number of oversized wins.

The system also emphasizes balance between profitability and operational stability.
The same report shows a Recovery Factor of 3.70, Sharpe Ratio of 4.34, and LR Correlation of 0.94, making it suitable to present as an adaptive trading system designed to pursue a stable upward equity curve through repeated execution.

At the same time, this is not a “low-risk only” style EA.
The report recorded Maximal Equity Drawdown of 291.44 USD (20.38%) and Maximal Balance Drawdown of 238.44 USD (17.24%), so it is more accurately described as a practical GOLD trading EA that seeks to balance opportunity and risk rather than avoid drawdown entirely.

The average holding time is approximately 1 hour, with some positions closing within seconds while others are held longer depending on market conditions.
This gives the EA flexibility to combine short-term rotation with the ability to stay in stronger moves when needed.

Product Description
An AI-powered multi-logic EA for XAUUSD (GOLD), designed for the M15 timeframe.
It automatically switches between multiple strategies based on market conditions, aiming to balance trading frequency with market adaptability.
In backtesting, it achieved 1,076.99 USD net profit, Profit Factor 1.19, and 2,109 trades, making it a practical automated trading system for GOLD.


CDR AI Regime Master is an AI-powered multi-logic Expert Advisor optimized specifically for XAUUSD (GOLD) on M15.
By combining breakout, pullback, trend-following, and short-term scalping strategies, it adapts to market conditions and filters out weaker entries while pursuing stronger opportunities.
With 99% history quality, 2,109 trades, Profit Factor 1.19, and Total Net Profit of 1,076.99 USD in backtesting, it is designed as an adaptive trading system built to take advantage of the dynamic nature of the GOLD market.

Disclaimer
Past backtest results are shown as an example only and do not guarantee future performance.

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XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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