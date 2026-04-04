Candle Size Breakout

Candle Breakout

Build your own breakout strategy — choose candle size, filters and position management





What is Candle Breakout?

Candle Breakout is an Expert Advisor based on the candle range breakout strategy. It gives you the tools to build your own strategy — you decide what candle size you're interested in, which trend filters to enable, how to manage your position and what risk you accept.

You build the strategy, the EA executes it.

Choose your candle size — set minimum and maximum range in pips tailored to your instrument and timeframe

Choose your — set minimum and maximum range in pips tailored to your instrument and timeframe Select trend filters — one MA, two MAs, ADX, HTF or any combination

Select — one MA, two MAs, ADX, HTF or any combination Set up position management — SL in pips, ATR or on candle, fixed or dynamic TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop

Set up — SL in pips, ATR or on candle, fixed or dynamic TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop Control your risk — fixed lot, account percentage, daily limits, max positions

Every parameter can be set manually or left at 0 = auto — the EA will then use values from built-in presets for the given instrument.





How does the EA open positions?

The EA monitors the range of selected previous candles (default 1 candle = classic breakout). It defines a breakout zonebased on the highest High and lowest Low (from wick to wick):

BUY — when price breaks above the High of the breakout zone

— when price breaks of the breakout zone SELL — when price breaks below the Low of the breakout zone

Every entry must pass through a chain of filters before being approved:

1. Trend Filter — Dual Moving Average

Fast MA (e.g. SMA 50) + Slow MA (e.g. SMA 200)

Fast MA (e.g. SMA 50) + Slow MA (e.g. SMA 200) Requires N consecutive closed candles above/below BOTH averages (configurable parameter)

Requires N consecutive closed candles above/below BOTH averages (configurable parameter) BUY only when confirmed N candles closed above both MAs

BUY only when confirmed N candles closed above both MAs SELL only when confirmed N candles closed below both MAs

SELL only when confirmed N candles closed below both MAs Single MA mode — uses only one average (disable Slow MA by setting -1)

2. Higher Timeframe Filter (HTF)

Checks trend direction on a higher timeframe (e.g. D1 or W1)

Checks trend direction on a higher timeframe (e.g. D1 or W1) Blocks BUY entries when HTF is bearish and vice versa

Blocks BUY entries when HTF is bearish and vice versa Automatic HTF selection based on the current timeframe

3. Trend Strength Filter — ADX

Measures trend strength using the ADX indicator

Measures trend strength using the ADX indicator Blocks trading when ADX is below threshold (default 20) — sideways market, false breakouts

Blocks trading when ADX is below threshold (default 20) — sideways market, false breakouts Configurable period and minimum ADX level

4. MA Distance Filter

Checks the distance between Fast and Slow MA in ATR units

Checks the distance between Fast and Slow MA in ATR units When averages are too close together — market is in consolidation, breakouts fail

When averages are too close together — market is in consolidation, breakouts fail Requires Dual MA (both averages active)

5. Candle Range Filter

Rejects candles that are too small (no momentum) or too large (move already happened)

Rejects candles that are too small (no momentum) or too large (move already happened) Auto (0) — the EA calculates min/max range based on instrument and timeframe (e.g. USDJPY M30 has different thresholds than GOLD H4)

— the EA calculates min/max range based on instrument and timeframe (e.g. USDJPY M30 has different thresholds than GOLD H4) Manual — you set minimum and maximum candle range in pips, tailored to your TF and trading style

— you set minimum and maximum candle range in pips, tailored to your TF and trading style Example: on M5 you might set 3-15 pips, on H4 it could be 20-200 pips

Example: on M5 you might set 3-15 pips, on H4 it could be 20-200 pips Lookback candles — choose how many candles back to build the breakout zone (1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles)

6. Spread Filter

Blocks trading when spread exceeds the allowed maximum

Blocks trading when spread exceeds the allowed maximum Auto (0) — spread limit selected automatically from instrument preset, scaled with timeframe

— spread limit selected automatically from instrument preset, scaled with timeframe Manual — you set max spread in pips (e.g. 2.0 = max 2 pips)

— you set max spread in pips (e.g. 2.0 = max 2 pips) When spread exceeds the limit — the EA waits for it to drop before opening a position

Each filter can be enabled or disabled independently. A position opens only when ALL enabled filters give the green light.





Stop Loss System — 3 Modes

Choose the SL method that fits your strategy:

Mode 1: ATR-based SL (default)

SL = ATR multiplier (e.g. 1.5x ATR)

SL = ATR multiplier (e.g. 1.5x ATR) Automatically adapts to current volatility

Automatically adapts to current volatility Scaled by Adaptive Volatility (comparison of current ATR to 20-period average)

Mode 2: Manual SL (fixed pips)

SL = exact distance in pips (e.g. 30 pips)

SL = exact distance in pips (e.g. 30 pips) Fixed value regardless of volatility

Mode 3: Candle SL (SL at candle Low/High)

BUY: SL below the breakout candle Low + buffer in pips

BUY: SL below the breakout candle Low + buffer in pips SELL: SL above the breakout candle High + buffer in pips

SELL: SL above the breakout candle High + buffer in pips SL based on actual candle range — adjusted to the current price movement

SL based on actual candle range — adjusted to the current price movement Overrides both modes above when enabled

Priority: Candle SL > Manual SL > ATR SL





Take Profit System — 3 Modes + Dynamic TP

Mode 1: ATR-based TP (default)

TP = ATR multiplier (e.g. 2.5x ATR)

TP = ATR multiplier (e.g. 2.5x ATR) Adapts to volatility — higher ATR = wider TP

Mode 2: Manual TP (fixed pips)

TP = exact distance in pips (e.g. 80 pips)

Mode 3: TP disabled

No Take Profit — position closed only by Trailing Stop or Stop Loss

No Take Profit — position closed only by Trailing Stop or Stop Loss For "let profits run" strategies with aggressive trailing

Dynamic TP — mid-trade adjustment

When ATR changes by more than 10% since entry — TP is automatically recalculated

When ATR changes by more than 10% since entry — TP is automatically recalculated Increased volatility = TP moves further

Increased volatility = TP moves further Decreased volatility = TP moves closer

Decreased volatility = TP moves closer Works only with ATR-based TP, not with Manual TP





Break-Even — Securing Your Position

When a position reaches a specified profit, the SL moves to entry level (or locks a small profit):

BE Start — distance in ATR when BE activates (e.g. 1.0x ATR)

— distance in ATR when BE activates (e.g. 1.0x ATR) BE Lock Profit — how much profit to secure above entry price (e.g. 0.05x ATR ≈ breakeven, 0.3x ATR = small profit)

— how much profit to secure above entry price (e.g. 0.05x ATR ≈ breakeven, 0.3x ATR = small profit) Automatic values from presets or full manual control





Trailing Stop — Following the Price

After reaching the required profit, the SL follows price in the profit direction:

Trail Start — minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates (e.g. 2.0x ATR)

— minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates (e.g. 2.0x ATR) Trail Step — SL distance from current price (e.g. 1.0x ATR behind price)

— SL distance from current price (e.g. 1.0x ATR behind price) Trailing + BE can work together: first BE secures entry, then Trailing takes over and moves SL further into profit





What can you configure?

Category Options Candle size Min/max range in pips, number of lookback candles Trend filters MA (1 or 2), ADX, HTF, MA distance — each ON/OFF independently Stop Loss ATR-based / fixed pips / candle-based + buffer Take Profit ATR-based / fixed pips / disabled + Dynamic TP Break-Even Start in ATR, lock profit in ATR Trailing Stop Start in ATR, step in ATR Risk % of account / fixed lot, max margin, max positions Daily limits Max loss %, max profit %, max trades Spread Auto from preset / manual max in pips Direction BUY only / SELL only / both / same direction only

Automatic Instrument Detection

The EA automatically detects and configures presets for:

Detected How it works Instrument GOLD, SILVER, FX Major/Minor, Indices, Crypto, Oil Account size Micro (<$500), Small (<$2000), Medium (<$10k), Large (>$10k) — risk scaling Pip size Automatic detection for JPY pairs, gold, 5-digit brokers GMT offset Auto-detection of broker timezone HTF timeframe Automatic higher timeframe selection

Presets are a starting point — after loading them you can change any parameter and test your own settings.





Real-Time Dashboard

Clear on-chart panel showing:

Detected instrument, account size, current risk

Detected instrument, account size, current risk MA trend with confirmation + average values

MA trend with confirmation + average values Sideways filters (ADX + MA distance) with color-coded status

Sideways filters (ADX + MA distance) with color-coded status Position status, direction, breakouts

Position status, direction, breakouts Account balance, equity, daily P&L with limits

Account balance, equity, daily P&L with limits Breakout range, spread, trade count

Breakout range, spread, trade count Current SL/TP/BE/Trail parameters in pips

Current SL/TP/BE/Trail parameters in pips Statistics: win rate, wins/losses, total profit

Dynamic layout — disabled features automatically disappear from the dashboard.





Supported Instruments

GOLD (XAUUSD) • SILVER (XAGUSD) • Forex Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY...) • Forex Minor (EURGBP, AUDNZD...) • Indices (US30, US500, NAS100, DAX, FTSE...) • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD...) • Oil (WTI, BRENT)

Supported Timeframes

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 — automatic parameter scaling





All Settings Explained

=== GENERAL ===

Parameter Description InpMagicNumber Unique number identifying this EA's trades. Change when running multiple EAs on the same instrument InpTradeDirection Trading direction: BOTH, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY

=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter Description Fixed lot size Fixed lot per trade. 0 = disabled, uses Risk % instead Risk % per trade Percentage of account risked per trade. 0 = auto from preset. Divided by max positions Max margin usage % Maximum margin usage in %. Blocks new positions when exceeded Max simultaneous positions How many positions can be open at once (1-10) Only same direction TRUE = all positions in same direction (no hedging) Use daily loss/profit limits Enables/disables daily loss and profit limits Max daily loss % Maximum daily loss in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. EA stops trading when exceeded Max daily profit % Maximum daily profit in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. Protects against giving back gains Max trades per day Daily trade limit. 0 = auto from preset

=== ENTRY — CANDLE BREAKOUT ===

Parameter Description Lookback candles How many candles back to build breakout zone. 1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles Filter too small/large candles TRUE = filters candles by min/max range. FALSE = every candle passes Min candle range in pips Minimum candle size in pips. Smaller = no momentum, rejected. 0 = auto Max candle range in pips Maximum candle size in pips. Larger = move already done, rejected. 0 = auto

=== SPREAD FILTER ===

Parameter Description Max spread in pips Maximum spread in pips. Above = EA waits. 0 = auto from preset

=== TREND FILTERS ===

Parameter Description Use MA trend filter Enables/disables Moving Average filter Fast MA period Fast MA period (e.g. 20, 50). 0 = auto from preset Fast MA method Fast MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted Slow MA period Slow MA period (e.g. 100, 200). 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disabled (single MA mode) Slow MA method Slow MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted Consecutive closes for trend confirm How many consecutive closed candles must be above/below MA to confirm trend. 0 = auto (2) Use HTF trend filter Enables higher timeframe trend filter HTF timeframe Higher timeframe for trend filter. CURRENT = auto from preset (e.g. D1 for M30) HTF MA period MA period on higher timeframe. 0 = auto from preset ADX trend strength filter Enables ADX trend strength filter. Blocks trading in sideways market ADX period ADX indicator period (default 14) Min ADX to allow trading Minimum ADX to allow trading. Below = sideways market, EA waits (default 20) MA Distance filter Enables distance filter between MAs. Requires Dual MA Min distance between MAs in ATR Minimum distance between fast and slow MA in ATR units. Below = consolidation

=== STOP LOSS / TAKE PROFIT ===

Parameter Description Use Take Profit TRUE = uses TP. FALSE = position closed only by SL/Trailing Manual TP in pips Fixed TP in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based TP from preset Manual SL in pips Fixed SL in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based SL from preset SL at candle Low/High TRUE = SL at breakout candle Low/High + buffer. Overrides ATR and Manual SL Extra buffer pips Buffer in pips added to candle SL (distance from wick) SL multiplier ATR override Manual ATR multiplier for SL. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR SL TP multiplier ATR override Manual ATR multiplier for TP. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR TP Dynamic TP TRUE = TP recalculated during trade when ATR changes >10%

=== TRADE MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter Description Break-Even ON/OFF Enables moving SL to breakeven after reaching specified profit BE start in ATR override Profit in ATR when BE activates. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables BE BE lock profit in ATR override How much profit to lock above entry (in ATR). 0.05 ≈ breakeven, 0.3 = small profit. 0 = auto Trailing Stop ON/OFF Enables trailing stop — SL follows price in profit direction Trail start in ATR override Minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates. 0 = auto. -1 = disables Trail step in ATR override SL distance from price in ATR (how closely it follows). 0 = auto

=== SMART MEMORY ===

Parameter Description AI memory learns optimal SL/TP Enables learning system — analyzes closed trades and optimizes SL/TP Min trades before memory activates How many trades needed before memory starts adjusting values (default 20)

=== BROKER ===

Parameter Description Broker GMT offset Manual broker GMT offset. Used when auto-detect is disabled Auto-detect broker GMT offset TRUE = automatic broker timezone detection

=== DISPLAY ===