Candle Size Breakout

Candle Breakout

Build your own breakout strategy — choose candle size, filters and position management


What is Candle Breakout?

Candle Breakout is an Expert Advisor based on the candle range breakout strategy. It gives you the tools to build your own strategy — you decide what candle size you're interested in, which trend filters to enable, how to manage your position and what risk you accept.

You build the strategy, the EA executes it.

  • Choose your candle size — set minimum and maximum range in pips tailored to your instrument and timeframe
  • Select trend filters — one MA, two MAs, ADX, HTF or any combination
  • Set up position management — SL in pips, ATR or on candle, fixed or dynamic TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop
  • Control your risk — fixed lot, account percentage, daily limits, max positions

Every parameter can be set manually or left at 0 = auto — the EA will then use values from built-in presets for the given instrument.


How does the EA open positions?

The EA monitors the range of selected previous candles (default 1 candle = classic breakout). It defines a breakout zonebased on the highest High and lowest Low (from wick to wick):

  • BUY — when price breaks above the High of the breakout zone
  • SELL — when price breaks below the Low of the breakout zone

Every entry must pass through a chain of filters before being approved:

1. Trend Filter — Dual Moving Average

  • Fast MA (e.g. SMA 50) + Slow MA (e.g. SMA 200)
  • Requires N consecutive closed candles above/below BOTH averages (configurable parameter)
  • BUY only when confirmed N candles closed above both MAs
  • SELL only when confirmed N candles closed below both MAs
  • Single MA mode — uses only one average (disable Slow MA by setting -1)

2. Higher Timeframe Filter (HTF)

  • Checks trend direction on a higher timeframe (e.g. D1 or W1)
  • Blocks BUY entries when HTF is bearish and vice versa
  • Automatic HTF selection based on the current timeframe

3. Trend Strength Filter — ADX

  • Measures trend strength using the ADX indicator
  • Blocks trading when ADX is below threshold (default 20) — sideways market, false breakouts
  • Configurable period and minimum ADX level

4. MA Distance Filter

  • Checks the distance between Fast and Slow MA in ATR units
  • When averages are too close together — market is in consolidation, breakouts fail
  • Requires Dual MA (both averages active)

5. Candle Range Filter

  • Rejects candles that are too small (no momentum) or too large (move already happened)
  • Auto (0) — the EA calculates min/max range based on instrument and timeframe (e.g. USDJPY M30 has different thresholds than GOLD H4)
  • Manual — you set minimum and maximum candle range in pips, tailored to your TF and trading style
  • Example: on M5 you might set 3-15 pips, on H4 it could be 20-200 pips
  • Lookback candles — choose how many candles back to build the breakout zone (1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles)

6. Spread Filter

  • Blocks trading when spread exceeds the allowed maximum
  • Auto (0) — spread limit selected automatically from instrument preset, scaled with timeframe
  • Manual — you set max spread in pips (e.g. 2.0 = max 2 pips)
  • When spread exceeds the limit — the EA waits for it to drop before opening a position

Each filter can be enabled or disabled independently. A position opens only when ALL enabled filters give the green light.


Stop Loss System — 3 Modes

Choose the SL method that fits your strategy:

Mode 1: ATR-based SL (default)

  • SL = ATR multiplier (e.g. 1.5x ATR)
  • Automatically adapts to current volatility
  • Scaled by Adaptive Volatility (comparison of current ATR to 20-period average)

Mode 2: Manual SL (fixed pips)

  • SL = exact distance in pips (e.g. 30 pips)
  • Fixed value regardless of volatility

Mode 3: Candle SL (SL at candle Low/High)

  • BUY: SL below the breakout candle Low + buffer in pips
  • SELL: SL above the breakout candle High + buffer in pips
  • SL based on actual candle range — adjusted to the current price movement
  • Overrides both modes above when enabled

Priority: Candle SL > Manual SL > ATR SL


Take Profit System — 3 Modes + Dynamic TP

Mode 1: ATR-based TP (default)

  • TP = ATR multiplier (e.g. 2.5x ATR)
  • Adapts to volatility — higher ATR = wider TP

Mode 2: Manual TP (fixed pips)

  • TP = exact distance in pips (e.g. 80 pips)

Mode 3: TP disabled

  • No Take Profit — position closed only by Trailing Stop or Stop Loss
  • For "let profits run" strategies with aggressive trailing

Dynamic TP — mid-trade adjustment

  • When ATR changes by more than 10% since entry — TP is automatically recalculated
  • Increased volatility = TP moves further
  • Decreased volatility = TP moves closer
  • Works only with ATR-based TP, not with Manual TP


Break-Even — Securing Your Position

When a position reaches a specified profit, the SL moves to entry level (or locks a small profit):

  • BE Start — distance in ATR when BE activates (e.g. 1.0x ATR)
  • BE Lock Profit — how much profit to secure above entry price (e.g. 0.05x ATR ≈ breakeven, 0.3x ATR = small profit)
  • Automatic values from presets or full manual control


Trailing Stop — Following the Price

After reaching the required profit, the SL follows price in the profit direction:

  • Trail Start — minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates (e.g. 2.0x ATR)
  • Trail Step — SL distance from current price (e.g. 1.0x ATR behind price)
  • Trailing + BE can work together: first BE secures entry, then Trailing takes over and moves SL further into profit


What can you configure?

Category

Options

Candle size

Min/max range in pips, number of lookback candles

Trend filters

MA (1 or 2), ADX, HTF, MA distance — each ON/OFF independently

Stop Loss

ATR-based / fixed pips / candle-based + buffer

Take Profit

ATR-based / fixed pips / disabled + Dynamic TP

Break-Even

Start in ATR, lock profit in ATR

Trailing Stop

Start in ATR, step in ATR

Risk

% of account / fixed lot, max margin, max positions

Daily limits

Max loss %, max profit %, max trades

Spread

Auto from preset / manual max in pips

Direction

BUY only / SELL only / both / same direction only

Automatic Instrument Detection

The EA automatically detects and configures presets for:

Detected

How it works

Instrument

GOLD, SILVER, FX Major/Minor, Indices, Crypto, Oil

Account size

Micro (<$500), Small (<$2000), Medium (<$10k), Large (>$10k) — risk scaling

Pip size

Automatic detection for JPY pairs, gold, 5-digit brokers

GMT offset

Auto-detection of broker timezone

HTF timeframe

Automatic higher timeframe selection

Presets are a starting point — after loading them you can change any parameter and test your own settings.


Real-Time Dashboard

Clear on-chart panel showing:

  • Detected instrument, account size, current risk
  • MA trend with confirmation + average values
  • Sideways filters (ADX + MA distance) with color-coded status
  • Position status, direction, breakouts
  • Account balance, equity, daily P&L with limits
  • Breakout range, spread, trade count
  • Current SL/TP/BE/Trail parameters in pips
  • Statistics: win rate, wins/losses, total profit

Dynamic layout — disabled features automatically disappear from the dashboard.


Supported Instruments

GOLD (XAUUSD) • SILVER (XAGUSD) • Forex Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY...) • Forex Minor (EURGBP, AUDNZD...) • Indices (US30, US500, NAS100, DAX, FTSE...) • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD...) • Oil (WTI, BRENT)

Supported Timeframes

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 — automatic parameter scaling


All Settings Explained

=== GENERAL ===

Parameter

Description

InpMagicNumber

Unique number identifying this EA's trades. Change when running multiple EAs on the same instrument

InpTradeDirection

Trading direction: BOTH, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY

=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter

Description

Fixed lot size

Fixed lot per trade. 0 = disabled, uses Risk % instead

Risk % per trade

Percentage of account risked per trade. 0 = auto from preset. Divided by max positions

Max margin usage %

Maximum margin usage in %. Blocks new positions when exceeded

Max simultaneous positions

How many positions can be open at once (1-10)

Only same direction

TRUE = all positions in same direction (no hedging)

Use daily loss/profit limits

Enables/disables daily loss and profit limits

Max daily loss %

Maximum daily loss in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. EA stops trading when exceeded

Max daily profit %

Maximum daily profit in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. Protects against giving back gains

Max trades per day

Daily trade limit. 0 = auto from preset

=== ENTRY — CANDLE BREAKOUT ===

Parameter

Description

Lookback candles

How many candles back to build breakout zone. 1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles

Filter too small/large candles

TRUE = filters candles by min/max range. FALSE = every candle passes

Min candle range in pips

Minimum candle size in pips. Smaller = no momentum, rejected. 0 = auto

Max candle range in pips

Maximum candle size in pips. Larger = move already done, rejected. 0 = auto

=== SPREAD FILTER ===

Parameter

Description

Max spread in pips

Maximum spread in pips. Above = EA waits. 0 = auto from preset

=== TREND FILTERS ===

Parameter

Description

Use MA trend filter

Enables/disables Moving Average filter

Fast MA period

Fast MA period (e.g. 20, 50). 0 = auto from preset

Fast MA method

Fast MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Slow MA period

Slow MA period (e.g. 100, 200). 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disabled (single MA mode)

Slow MA method

Slow MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Consecutive closes for trend confirm

How many consecutive closed candles must be above/below MA to confirm trend. 0 = auto (2)

Use HTF trend filter

Enables higher timeframe trend filter

HTF timeframe

Higher timeframe for trend filter. CURRENT = auto from preset (e.g. D1 for M30)

HTF MA period

MA period on higher timeframe. 0 = auto from preset

ADX trend strength filter

Enables ADX trend strength filter. Blocks trading in sideways market

ADX period

ADX indicator period (default 14)

Min ADX to allow trading

Minimum ADX to allow trading. Below = sideways market, EA waits (default 20)

MA Distance filter

Enables distance filter between MAs. Requires Dual MA

Min distance between MAs in ATR

Minimum distance between fast and slow MA in ATR units. Below = consolidation

=== STOP LOSS / TAKE PROFIT ===

Parameter

Description

Use Take Profit

TRUE = uses TP. FALSE = position closed only by SL/Trailing

Manual TP in pips

Fixed TP in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based TP from preset

Manual SL in pips

Fixed SL in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based SL from preset

SL at candle Low/High

TRUE = SL at breakout candle Low/High + buffer. Overrides ATR and Manual SL

Extra buffer pips

Buffer in pips added to candle SL (distance from wick)

SL multiplier ATR override

Manual ATR multiplier for SL. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR SL

TP multiplier ATR override

Manual ATR multiplier for TP. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR TP

Dynamic TP

TRUE = TP recalculated during trade when ATR changes >10%

=== TRADE MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter

Description

Break-Even ON/OFF

Enables moving SL to breakeven after reaching specified profit

BE start in ATR override

Profit in ATR when BE activates. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables BE

BE lock profit in ATR override

How much profit to lock above entry (in ATR). 0.05 ≈ breakeven, 0.3 = small profit. 0 = auto

Trailing Stop ON/OFF

Enables trailing stop — SL follows price in profit direction

Trail start in ATR override

Minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates. 0 = auto. -1 = disables

Trail step in ATR override

SL distance from price in ATR (how closely it follows). 0 = auto

=== SMART MEMORY ===

Parameter

Description

AI memory learns optimal SL/TP

Enables learning system — analyzes closed trades and optimizes SL/TP

Min trades before memory activates

How many trades needed before memory starts adjusting values (default 20)

=== BROKER ===

Parameter

Description

Broker GMT offset

Manual broker GMT offset. Used when auto-detect is disabled

Auto-detect broker GMT offset

TRUE = automatic broker timezone detection

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter

Description

InpPanelX

Dashboard X position on chart (pixels from left)

InpPanelY

Dashboard Y position on chart (pixels from top)

InpPanelWidth

Dashboard width in pixels

InpLineSpacing

Line spacing in dashboard

InpFontSize

Dashboard font size

InpValueColumn

Value column position in % of panel width

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PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
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Marco Scherer
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WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
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Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
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ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
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Chen Jia Qi
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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
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UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
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5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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