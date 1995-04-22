Candle Size Breakout

Candle Breakout

Build your own breakout strategy — choose candle size, filters and position management


What is Candle Breakout?

Candle Breakout is an Expert Advisor based on the candle range breakout strategy. It gives you the tools to build your own strategy — you decide what candle size you're interested in, which trend filters to enable, how to manage your position and what risk you accept.

You build the strategy, the EA executes it.

  • Choose your candle size — set minimum and maximum range in pips tailored to your instrument and timeframe
  • Select trend filters — one MA, two MAs, ADX, HTF or any combination
  • Set up position management — SL in pips, ATR or on candle, fixed or dynamic TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop
  • Control your risk — fixed lot, account percentage, daily limits, max positions

Every parameter can be set manually or left at 0 = auto — the EA will then use values from built-in presets for the given instrument.


How does the EA open positions?

The EA monitors the range of selected previous candles (default 1 candle = classic breakout). It defines a breakout zonebased on the highest High and lowest Low (from wick to wick):

  • BUY — when price breaks above the High of the breakout zone
  • SELL — when price breaks below the Low of the breakout zone

Every entry must pass through a chain of filters before being approved:

1. Trend Filter — Dual Moving Average

  • Fast MA (e.g. SMA 50) + Slow MA (e.g. SMA 200)
  • Requires N consecutive closed candles above/below BOTH averages (configurable parameter)
  • BUY only when confirmed N candles closed above both MAs
  • SELL only when confirmed N candles closed below both MAs
  • Single MA mode — uses only one average (disable Slow MA by setting -1)

2. Higher Timeframe Filter (HTF)

  • Checks trend direction on a higher timeframe (e.g. D1 or W1)
  • Blocks BUY entries when HTF is bearish and vice versa
  • Automatic HTF selection based on the current timeframe

3. Trend Strength Filter — ADX

  • Measures trend strength using the ADX indicator
  • Blocks trading when ADX is below threshold (default 20) — sideways market, false breakouts
  • Configurable period and minimum ADX level

4. MA Distance Filter

  • Checks the distance between Fast and Slow MA in ATR units
  • When averages are too close together — market is in consolidation, breakouts fail
  • Requires Dual MA (both averages active)

5. Candle Range Filter

  • Rejects candles that are too small (no momentum) or too large (move already happened)
  • Auto (0) — the EA calculates min/max range based on instrument and timeframe (e.g. USDJPY M30 has different thresholds than GOLD H4)
  • Manual — you set minimum and maximum candle range in pips, tailored to your TF and trading style
  • Example: on M5 you might set 3-15 pips, on H4 it could be 20-200 pips
  • Lookback candles — choose how many candles back to build the breakout zone (1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles)

6. Spread Filter

  • Blocks trading when spread exceeds the allowed maximum
  • Auto (0) — spread limit selected automatically from instrument preset, scaled with timeframe
  • Manual — you set max spread in pips (e.g. 2.0 = max 2 pips)
  • When spread exceeds the limit — the EA waits for it to drop before opening a position

Each filter can be enabled or disabled independently. A position opens only when ALL enabled filters give the green light.


Stop Loss System — 3 Modes

Choose the SL method that fits your strategy:

Mode 1: ATR-based SL (default)

  • SL = ATR multiplier (e.g. 1.5x ATR)
  • Automatically adapts to current volatility
  • Scaled by Adaptive Volatility (comparison of current ATR to 20-period average)

Mode 2: Manual SL (fixed pips)

  • SL = exact distance in pips (e.g. 30 pips)
  • Fixed value regardless of volatility

Mode 3: Candle SL (SL at candle Low/High)

  • BUY: SL below the breakout candle Low + buffer in pips
  • SELL: SL above the breakout candle High + buffer in pips
  • SL based on actual candle range — adjusted to the current price movement
  • Overrides both modes above when enabled

Priority: Candle SL > Manual SL > ATR SL


Take Profit System — 3 Modes + Dynamic TP

Mode 1: ATR-based TP (default)

  • TP = ATR multiplier (e.g. 2.5x ATR)
  • Adapts to volatility — higher ATR = wider TP

Mode 2: Manual TP (fixed pips)

  • TP = exact distance in pips (e.g. 80 pips)

Mode 3: TP disabled

  • No Take Profit — position closed only by Trailing Stop or Stop Loss
  • For "let profits run" strategies with aggressive trailing

Dynamic TP — mid-trade adjustment

  • When ATR changes by more than 10% since entry — TP is automatically recalculated
  • Increased volatility = TP moves further
  • Decreased volatility = TP moves closer
  • Works only with ATR-based TP, not with Manual TP


Break-Even — Securing Your Position

When a position reaches a specified profit, the SL moves to entry level (or locks a small profit):

  • BE Start — distance in ATR when BE activates (e.g. 1.0x ATR)
  • BE Lock Profit — how much profit to secure above entry price (e.g. 0.05x ATR ≈ breakeven, 0.3x ATR = small profit)
  • Automatic values from presets or full manual control


Trailing Stop — Following the Price

After reaching the required profit, the SL follows price in the profit direction:

  • Trail Start — minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates (e.g. 2.0x ATR)
  • Trail Step — SL distance from current price (e.g. 1.0x ATR behind price)
  • Trailing + BE can work together: first BE secures entry, then Trailing takes over and moves SL further into profit


What can you configure?

Category

Options

Candle size

Min/max range in pips, number of lookback candles

Trend filters

MA (1 or 2), ADX, HTF, MA distance — each ON/OFF independently

Stop Loss

ATR-based / fixed pips / candle-based + buffer

Take Profit

ATR-based / fixed pips / disabled + Dynamic TP

Break-Even

Start in ATR, lock profit in ATR

Trailing Stop

Start in ATR, step in ATR

Risk

% of account / fixed lot, max margin, max positions

Daily limits

Max loss %, max profit %, max trades

Spread

Auto from preset / manual max in pips

Direction

BUY only / SELL only / both / same direction only

Automatic Instrument Detection

The EA automatically detects and configures presets for:

Detected

How it works

Instrument

GOLD, SILVER, FX Major/Minor, Indices, Crypto, Oil

Account size

Micro (<$500), Small (<$2000), Medium (<$10k), Large (>$10k) — risk scaling

Pip size

Automatic detection for JPY pairs, gold, 5-digit brokers

GMT offset

Auto-detection of broker timezone

HTF timeframe

Automatic higher timeframe selection

Presets are a starting point — after loading them you can change any parameter and test your own settings.


Real-Time Dashboard

Clear on-chart panel showing:

  • Detected instrument, account size, current risk
  • MA trend with confirmation + average values
  • Sideways filters (ADX + MA distance) with color-coded status
  • Position status, direction, breakouts
  • Account balance, equity, daily P&L with limits
  • Breakout range, spread, trade count
  • Current SL/TP/BE/Trail parameters in pips
  • Statistics: win rate, wins/losses, total profit

Dynamic layout — disabled features automatically disappear from the dashboard.


Supported Instruments

GOLD (XAUUSD) • SILVER (XAGUSD) • Forex Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY...) • Forex Minor (EURGBP, AUDNZD...) • Indices (US30, US500, NAS100, DAX, FTSE...) • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD...) • Oil (WTI, BRENT)

Supported Timeframes

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 — automatic parameter scaling


All Settings Explained

=== GENERAL ===

Parameter

Description

InpMagicNumber

Unique number identifying this EA's trades. Change when running multiple EAs on the same instrument

InpTradeDirection

Trading direction: BOTH, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY

=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter

Description

Fixed lot size

Fixed lot per trade. 0 = disabled, uses Risk % instead

Risk % per trade

Percentage of account risked per trade. 0 = auto from preset. Divided by max positions

Max margin usage %

Maximum margin usage in %. Blocks new positions when exceeded

Max simultaneous positions

How many positions can be open at once (1-10)

Only same direction

TRUE = all positions in same direction (no hedging)

Use daily loss/profit limits

Enables/disables daily loss and profit limits

Max daily loss %

Maximum daily loss in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. EA stops trading when exceeded

Max daily profit %

Maximum daily profit in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. Protects against giving back gains

Max trades per day

Daily trade limit. 0 = auto from preset

=== ENTRY — CANDLE BREAKOUT ===

Parameter

Description

Lookback candles

How many candles back to build breakout zone. 1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles

Filter too small/large candles

TRUE = filters candles by min/max range. FALSE = every candle passes

Min candle range in pips

Minimum candle size in pips. Smaller = no momentum, rejected. 0 = auto

Max candle range in pips

Maximum candle size in pips. Larger = move already done, rejected. 0 = auto

=== SPREAD FILTER ===

Parameter

Description

Max spread in pips

Maximum spread in pips. Above = EA waits. 0 = auto from preset

=== TREND FILTERS ===

Parameter

Description

Use MA trend filter

Enables/disables Moving Average filter

Fast MA period

Fast MA period (e.g. 20, 50). 0 = auto from preset

Fast MA method

Fast MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Slow MA period

Slow MA period (e.g. 100, 200). 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disabled (single MA mode)

Slow MA method

Slow MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Consecutive closes for trend confirm

How many consecutive closed candles must be above/below MA to confirm trend. 0 = auto (2)

Use HTF trend filter

Enables higher timeframe trend filter

HTF timeframe

Higher timeframe for trend filter. CURRENT = auto from preset (e.g. D1 for M30)

HTF MA period

MA period on higher timeframe. 0 = auto from preset

ADX trend strength filter

Enables ADX trend strength filter. Blocks trading in sideways market

ADX period

ADX indicator period (default 14)

Min ADX to allow trading

Minimum ADX to allow trading. Below = sideways market, EA waits (default 20)

MA Distance filter

Enables distance filter between MAs. Requires Dual MA

Min distance between MAs in ATR

Minimum distance between fast and slow MA in ATR units. Below = consolidation

=== STOP LOSS / TAKE PROFIT ===

Parameter

Description

Use Take Profit

TRUE = uses TP. FALSE = position closed only by SL/Trailing

Manual TP in pips

Fixed TP in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based TP from preset

Manual SL in pips

Fixed SL in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based SL from preset

SL at candle Low/High

TRUE = SL at breakout candle Low/High + buffer. Overrides ATR and Manual SL

Extra buffer pips

Buffer in pips added to candle SL (distance from wick)

SL multiplier ATR override

Manual ATR multiplier for SL. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR SL

TP multiplier ATR override

Manual ATR multiplier for TP. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR TP

Dynamic TP

TRUE = TP recalculated during trade when ATR changes >10%

=== TRADE MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter

Description

Break-Even ON/OFF

Enables moving SL to breakeven after reaching specified profit

BE start in ATR override

Profit in ATR when BE activates. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables BE

BE lock profit in ATR override

How much profit to lock above entry (in ATR). 0.05 ≈ breakeven, 0.3 = small profit. 0 = auto

Trailing Stop ON/OFF

Enables trailing stop — SL follows price in profit direction

Trail start in ATR override

Minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates. 0 = auto. -1 = disables

Trail step in ATR override

SL distance from price in ATR (how closely it follows). 0 = auto

=== SMART MEMORY ===

Parameter

Description

AI memory learns optimal SL/TP

Enables learning system — analyzes closed trades and optimizes SL/TP

Min trades before memory activates

How many trades needed before memory starts adjusting values (default 20)

=== BROKER ===

Parameter

Description

Broker GMT offset

Manual broker GMT offset. Used when auto-detect is disabled

Auto-detect broker GMT offset

TRUE = automatic broker timezone detection

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter

Description

InpPanelX

Dashboard X position on chart (pixels from left)

InpPanelY

Dashboard Y position on chart (pixels from top)

InpPanelWidth

Dashboard width in pixels

InpLineSpacing

Line spacing in dashboard

InpFontSize

Dashboard font size

InpValueColumn

Value column position in % of panel width

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4.96 (214)
专家
Quantum King EA — 智能力量，为每一位交易者精炼 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 特别推出价格 直播信号：       点击这里 MT4版本：   点击此处 量子王者频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum King MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私讯询问！ 用精确和纪律来管理您的交易。 Quantum King EA 将结构化网格的优势和自适应 Martingale 的智能融入一个无缝系统 - 专为 M5 上的 AUDCAD 设计，专为希望实现稳定、可控增长的初学者和专业人士打造。 Quantum King EA 是针对 M5 时间范围内的 AUDCAD 对开发的全自动交易系统。 它将网格策略的结构与马丁格尔的自适应恢复逻辑相结合，形成了一个在所有市场阶段智能管理交易的系
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
专家
Smart Gold Impulse 现巴进入特别早鸟发布阶段。 这是我目前正在使用的 EA，并在我的 Ultima Markets 实盘信号账户上取得了令人瞩目的成绩。您可以通过 Ultima 的实盘信号结果来查看当前表现，Smart Gold Impulse 在真实的市场环境下已经展现出了非常强劲的潜力。我的 Ultima 实盘信号账户所使用的同款设置文件（set file），将仅分享给 Smart Gold Impulse 的购买者。 同时，这仍然是一个发布初始版本，而不是完全进入大众推广阶段的最终产品。之所以给出特别的发布优惠价，原因很简单：我希望早期用户能够对其进行测试、跟进结果、分享反馈，并帮助我了解 Smart Gold Impulse 在不同经纪商和账户条件下的表现。 任何人都可以在这次早鸟发布期间购买 Smart Gold Impulse 并获得我的直接支持。但是，只有 Smart Gold Hunter 的持有者才会被邀请加入特别改进小组，我们将在那里共同讨论经纪商表现、设置、更新、设置文件以及未来的优化方案。 到目前为止，我自己团在 Ultima 上的结果非常强
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
专家
Gold Snap — 黄金快速利润捕捉系统 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 实盘信号2： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 实盘信号 v2.0： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 当前价格仅剩 3 份。价格很快将上涨至 $999。 重要： 购买后请通过私信联系我们，以获取用户指南、推荐设置、使用说明以及更新支持。 https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 欢迎加入我们的 MQL5 频道，获取产品更新与交易见解。 https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tendmaster 在 Gold House 的长期研发与实战验证中，我们进一步确认了突破策略在黄金市场中的有效性，也验证了我们自适应参数系统在真实市场环境中的实际价值。 但对于突破系统来说，始终存在一个现实问题： 止盈太早，容易错过后续真正的大行情； 止盈太晚，又往往会经历一定程度的利润回吐。 这不是某一种策略独有
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
专家
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
专家
实时交易信号 交易活动的公开实时监控： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2372719 官方信息 卖家资料 官方频道 用户手册 安装说明和使用指南： 查看用户手册 Zerqon EA 是专为 XAUUSD 交易开发的自适应专家顾问。 该策略基于通过 ONNX 集成的 Deep LSTM 神经网络模型，使系统能够处理连续性的市场行为并以结构化方式分析价格动态。 该模型专注于识别黄金价格走势、波动性以及时间条件中的特定模式。 与传统固定信号不同，EA 通过训练后的神经网络框架分析市场，仅在内部模型识别到合适条件时才执行交易。 Zerqon EA 不会持续不断地进行交易。 某些时期可能完全没有任何交易，而在适合的 XAUUSD 市场阶段，系统可能会在较短时间内执行多笔交易。 每笔交易均带有预定义的 Stop Loss 和 Take Profit 参数。 同时还使用追踪止损机制来动态管理持仓。 该 EA 适用于偏好基于神经网络的黄金交易方式、重视执行控制以及接受可变交易频率的用户。 主要特点 不使用高风险交易技术，如马丁格尔 (M
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
专家
这是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 平台打造的全自动智能交易系统（Expert Advisor，EA），专门针对 US30（道琼斯工业平均指数） 交易进行了深度优化。交易逻辑结合了美国股指的典型市场特征，包括趋势行情、盘中回调以及高波动阶段，能够自动完成信号识别、开仓、持仓管理和离场操作。 EA 的核心理念是让盈利单尽可能持续运行，同时严格控制亏损风险。盈利仓位可通过智能移动止损（Trailing Stop）持续跟随趋势；当持仓出现亏损且 M1（1 分钟）周期检测到反向信号时，系统可自动提前离场，以减少不必要的回撤。 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376781 首发优惠： 当前价格仅限前 20 位购买者。售出 20 份后，产品价格将上调 100 美元 ，调整为 599 美元 。 产品理念 本 EA 专为希望实现 US30 全自动交易的投资者设计，采用趋势跟随结合回调入场的交易策略，在市场已有明确方向时寻找更优的进场位置，而不是盲目追涨杀跌。 盈利订单可采用 移动止损 持续跟随行情，在锁定利润的同时尽可能捕捉更大的趋势；如果交易者更喜欢
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
专家
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
专家
最新消息——目前仅剩少量存货，欲购从速！ 该系统的主要目标是在不使用任何有风险的鞅或网格的情况下实现长期的实时性能。  数量极其有限，现价优惠 最终价格 1499 美元 【实时信号】    |    【回测结果】    |    【设置指南】    |    【FTMO 结果】 一种不同的交易方法 Pulse Engine 不使用任何指标或特定时间框架。它采用了一种非常独特的方法，这是 MQL5 上任何其他交易系统都不采用的方法。 它交易的是日内方向性模式。这些模式是我利用自己多年来不断开发和完善的特定模式识别软件发现的。 该软件使我能够识别出市场历史上在一天中哪些时段会出现强劲的单向波动。 每个市场和每周的每一天都有其独特的走势。 这种方法之所以如此强大，是因为它不依赖于市场是处于趋势行情、反转行情还是任何特定的市场状态。其模式与这些因素完全无关。 脉冲引擎包含涵盖 六大市场的 70 多种不同模式 ，并结合超过 5万笔 交易的历史回测数据。 每个市场的回测时间均尽可能追溯至数据允许的最长时期， 外汇货币对约 20年，指数约 15 年， 加密货币 约10 年。这确保了极高的统计显
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (506)
专家
介绍     QuantumEmperor EA 是一款突破性的 MQL5 专家顾问，它正在改变您交易著名的 GBPUSD 货币对的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的经验丰富的交易者团队开发。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***购买 Quantum Emperor EA，即可免费获得  Quantum StarMan  !*** 私信询问更多详情 已验证信号：   点击此处 MT4版本：   点击这里 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 每购买 10 件，价格将增加 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元 量子皇帝EA     采用独特的策略，将单笔交易连续拆分成五笔较小的交易。这意味着每次 EA 执行一笔交易时，它都会自动将其拆分成五个较小的仓位。 量子皇帝EA     量子帝王EA凭借其卓越的亏损交易处理方法，在众多专家顾问中脱颖而出。
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
专家
NEXORION: Initium Novum — 确定性逻辑与算法综合体系 NEXORION 是一款基于严密流动性处理数学算法的机构级分析系统。该项目的核心理念是“计算透明化”：交易型 EA 将混沌的价格流转化为结构化的几何区域，并将决策过程直接在交易图表上进行可视化呈现。 实时信号监控 https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signals/2372338 系统技术规格 交易资产 ：XAUUSD (黄金) 运行周期 ：H1 (1小时图) 核心方法论 ：机构流动性分析与确定性逻辑 (Institutional Liquidity Analysis & Deterministic Logic) 决策依据 ：流动性池与平衡水平的数学计算 数学架构与可视化 本系统的关键创新在于 动态计算映射 (Dynamic Computation Mapping) 。算法不仅是分析价格，更是通过以下模块构建市场的数学模型： 流动性追踪 (Liquidity Tracking) ：基于市场阶段的深度分析，精确识别买
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
专家
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
专家
Live Signal on Vantage https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by stric
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
专家
SixtyNine EA – 一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的黄金交易专家顾问，具备 6 个集成策略层、每笔交易预设 Stop Loss，以及不使用马丁格尔、Recovery 系统或网格交易的清晰交易结构。 公开实盘信号：$500 初始资金，固定 0.02 手，500%+ 增长，实盘运行超过 20 周 公开实盘信号是 SixtyNine EA 最重要的运行证明。该账户以 $500 余额 开始交易，采用 每笔交易固定 0.02 手 ，并已持续进行超过 20 周 的真实交易。在此期间，实现了超过 500% 的总增长 。 该信号同时展示了系统在真实市场环境中的风险表现，包括约 20% 的回撤 。由于该信号是在较小的 $500 账户中使用固定 0.02 手交易，偏好更低风险的用户可以根据市场情况和经纪商执行条件选择更小的手数设置以及更保守的 set 文件。 LIVE SIGNAL HERE 价格： $299 → 下一阶段： $499 → 最终： $999 SixtyNine EA 专为 MetaTrader 5 平台上的黄金（XAUUSD）交易 设计。它结合了 6 个集成策略层
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
专家
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
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MTF MADashboard Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
5 (1)
指标
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - 中文 MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - 专业多时间框架移动平均线分析器 面向MT5的高级技术指标，提供全面的多时间框架移动平均线分析，具有智能金叉/死叉检测功能和完全可定制的可视化仪表板。 停止在时间框架之间切换！同时分析多达4个时间框架，即时发现趋势一致性。 核心功能 多时间框架分析 同时监控多达4个时间框架（M1-MN1 + 自定义周期） 每个时间框架可独立配置 所有时间框架实时同步 适用于任何交易品种（外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币） 双均线系统 每个时间框架两条移动平均线（快线和慢线） 周期：1-500（完全可自定义） 方法：SMA、EMA、SMMA、LWMA 应用价格：收盘价、开盘价、最高价、最低价、中间价、典型价、加权价 金叉/死叉检测 自动识别看涨金叉（快线上穿慢线） 自动识别看跌死叉（快线下穿慢线） 仪表板上清晰的可视信号 无重绘 - 信号确认后保持固定 实时趋势分析 即时趋势分类：看涨/看跌/混合 基于价格相对于移动平均线的位置 市场摘要显示所有时间框架的整体
FREE
Trend Pulse Pro V2
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
指标
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - 专业多周期移动平均线分析器 ​适用于MT5的高级技术指标，提供全面的多周期移动平均线分析，具有智能的金叉/死叉检测和完全可定制的可视化仪表板。 ​停止在时间周期之间频繁切换！同时分析多达4个时间周期，并立即发现趋势一致性。 ​ 主要功能 ​ 多周期分析 ​同时监控多达4个时间周期（M1-MN1 + 自定义周期） ​每个时间周期可独立配置 ​所有时间周期实时同步 ​适用于任何品种（外汇、黄金、指数、加密货币） ​ 双MA系统 ​每个时间周期两条移动平均线（快线和慢线） ​周期：1-500（完全可定制） ​方法：SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA ​应用价格：Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted ​ 金叉/死叉检测 ​自动识别看涨金叉（快线上穿慢线） ​自动识别看跌死叉（快线下穿慢线） ​仪表板上清晰的视觉信号 ​无重绘（No repaint）- 信号一旦确认即固定 ​ 实时趋势分析 ​即时趋势分类：看涨/看跌/震荡 ​基于价格相对于移动平均线
FREE
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
指标
​ ️️️CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro v3.22 ️️️ - Professional Japanese Candlestick Analysis System What Is This Indicator? CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro is an advanced educational tool combining candlestick pattern analysis with Moving Average context across multiple timeframes. The indicator recognizes 11 key Japanese candlestick formations and presents them in the context of market trend, Swing High/Low levels, and position relative to moving averages. Main Features
FREE
Engulfing Pattern EA v6
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
专家
Engulfing Pattern EA v7 - 中文 Engulfing Pattern EA v7是一款面向MetaTrader 4的全自动交易系统，它将经典的吞没形态识别与先进的技术分析和多层过滤系统相结合。该机器人以最大灵活性设计——43个可配置参数允许您根据自己的交易风格、交易品种和市场条件自定义策略的各个方面。 推荐货币对：USD/JPY — EA已针对USD/JPY进行了专门优化和测试，在该货币对上表现出色。 ️ 重要提示：不同货币对之间点值显示差异 在不同交易品种上使用EA之前请仔细阅读： 由于经纪商和货币对之间报价系统的差异，相同的点值可能会以不同方式显示： USD/JPY、EUR/JPY — 2或3位小数（例如150.00或150.000）— 10点显示为10或100 EUR/USD、GBP/USD、AUD/USD — 4或5位小数（例如1.0800或1.08000）— 10点显示为10或100 XAU/USD（黄金）— 2位小数（例如2000.00）— 10点显示为10或1000 工作原理： 4位数经纪商（例如EUR/USD为1.0800）：1点 = 1个点，
Engulfing V8 PRO
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
专家
​              ️️️  Engulfing V8 PRO️️️ V8 is an advanced trading system created for traders who prioritize stability and safety over risky strategies. The algorithm is not a "black box" – it is built upon the classic, decades-proven Price Action pattern: Bullish and Bearish Engulfing. Unlike simple indicators, this EA utilizes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) logic. The entry signal is generated on a lower timeframe (e.g., M30) but is filtered by the trend from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). Thanks
PriceActionScalper
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
专家
Price Action Scalper Pro Professional Scalping Robot based on Price Action ENTRY METHODS The robot offers a flexible entry system that can be customized to your own strategy: Swing Detection Swing High / Swing Low - the robot automatically detects key reversal points on the chart. Configurable parameters allow you to set how many candles on the left and right side confirm a swing. Swing Confirmation mode opens a position only when the swing is fully confirmed. Price Action Patterns
Gold Asian Breakout
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
专家
Gold Asian Breakout  — Multi Session Expert Advisor Trend-Filtered Breakout Strategy | MetaTrader 5 | XAUUSD What is Gold Asian Breakout Pro? Gold Asian Breakout Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The EA utilizes a proven Asian session range breakout strategy — one of the most repeatable and stable formations in the gold market. The system automatically identifies the Asian session price range (High/Low) each day, then opens positions wh
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