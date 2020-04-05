Candle Size Breakout

Candle Breakout

Build your own breakout strategy — choose candle size, filters and position management


What is Candle Breakout?

Candle Breakout is an Expert Advisor based on the candle range breakout strategy. It gives you the tools to build your own strategy — you decide what candle size you're interested in, which trend filters to enable, how to manage your position and what risk you accept.

You build the strategy, the EA executes it.

  • Choose your candle size — set minimum and maximum range in pips tailored to your instrument and timeframe
  • Select trend filters — one MA, two MAs, ADX, HTF or any combination
  • Set up position management — SL in pips, ATR or on candle, fixed or dynamic TP, Break-Even, Trailing Stop
  • Control your risk — fixed lot, account percentage, daily limits, max positions

Every parameter can be set manually or left at 0 = auto — the EA will then use values from built-in presets for the given instrument.


How does the EA open positions?

The EA monitors the range of selected previous candles (default 1 candle = classic breakout). It defines a breakout zonebased on the highest High and lowest Low (from wick to wick):

  • BUY — when price breaks above the High of the breakout zone
  • SELL — when price breaks below the Low of the breakout zone

Every entry must pass through a chain of filters before being approved:

1. Trend Filter — Dual Moving Average

  • Fast MA (e.g. SMA 50) + Slow MA (e.g. SMA 200)
  • Requires N consecutive closed candles above/below BOTH averages (configurable parameter)
  • BUY only when confirmed N candles closed above both MAs
  • SELL only when confirmed N candles closed below both MAs
  • Single MA mode — uses only one average (disable Slow MA by setting -1)

2. Higher Timeframe Filter (HTF)

  • Checks trend direction on a higher timeframe (e.g. D1 or W1)
  • Blocks BUY entries when HTF is bearish and vice versa
  • Automatic HTF selection based on the current timeframe

3. Trend Strength Filter — ADX

  • Measures trend strength using the ADX indicator
  • Blocks trading when ADX is below threshold (default 20) — sideways market, false breakouts
  • Configurable period and minimum ADX level

4. MA Distance Filter

  • Checks the distance between Fast and Slow MA in ATR units
  • When averages are too close together — market is in consolidation, breakouts fail
  • Requires Dual MA (both averages active)

5. Candle Range Filter

  • Rejects candles that are too small (no momentum) or too large (move already happened)
  • Auto (0) — the EA calculates min/max range based on instrument and timeframe (e.g. USDJPY M30 has different thresholds than GOLD H4)
  • Manual — you set minimum and maximum candle range in pips, tailored to your TF and trading style
  • Example: on M5 you might set 3-15 pips, on H4 it could be 20-200 pips
  • Lookback candles — choose how many candles back to build the breakout zone (1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles)

6. Spread Filter

  • Blocks trading when spread exceeds the allowed maximum
  • Auto (0) — spread limit selected automatically from instrument preset, scaled with timeframe
  • Manual — you set max spread in pips (e.g. 2.0 = max 2 pips)
  • When spread exceeds the limit — the EA waits for it to drop before opening a position

Each filter can be enabled or disabled independently. A position opens only when ALL enabled filters give the green light.


Stop Loss System — 3 Modes

Choose the SL method that fits your strategy:

Mode 1: ATR-based SL (default)

  • SL = ATR multiplier (e.g. 1.5x ATR)
  • Automatically adapts to current volatility
  • Scaled by Adaptive Volatility (comparison of current ATR to 20-period average)

Mode 2: Manual SL (fixed pips)

  • SL = exact distance in pips (e.g. 30 pips)
  • Fixed value regardless of volatility

Mode 3: Candle SL (SL at candle Low/High)

  • BUY: SL below the breakout candle Low + buffer in pips
  • SELL: SL above the breakout candle High + buffer in pips
  • SL based on actual candle range — adjusted to the current price movement
  • Overrides both modes above when enabled

Priority: Candle SL > Manual SL > ATR SL


Take Profit System — 3 Modes + Dynamic TP

Mode 1: ATR-based TP (default)

  • TP = ATR multiplier (e.g. 2.5x ATR)
  • Adapts to volatility — higher ATR = wider TP

Mode 2: Manual TP (fixed pips)

  • TP = exact distance in pips (e.g. 80 pips)

Mode 3: TP disabled

  • No Take Profit — position closed only by Trailing Stop or Stop Loss
  • For "let profits run" strategies with aggressive trailing

Dynamic TP — mid-trade adjustment

  • When ATR changes by more than 10% since entry — TP is automatically recalculated
  • Increased volatility = TP moves further
  • Decreased volatility = TP moves closer
  • Works only with ATR-based TP, not with Manual TP


Break-Even — Securing Your Position

When a position reaches a specified profit, the SL moves to entry level (or locks a small profit):

  • BE Start — distance in ATR when BE activates (e.g. 1.0x ATR)
  • BE Lock Profit — how much profit to secure above entry price (e.g. 0.05x ATR ≈ breakeven, 0.3x ATR = small profit)
  • Automatic values from presets or full manual control


Trailing Stop — Following the Price

After reaching the required profit, the SL follows price in the profit direction:

  • Trail Start — minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates (e.g. 2.0x ATR)
  • Trail Step — SL distance from current price (e.g. 1.0x ATR behind price)
  • Trailing + BE can work together: first BE secures entry, then Trailing takes over and moves SL further into profit


What can you configure?

Category

Options

Candle size

Min/max range in pips, number of lookback candles

Trend filters

MA (1 or 2), ADX, HTF, MA distance — each ON/OFF independently

Stop Loss

ATR-based / fixed pips / candle-based + buffer

Take Profit

ATR-based / fixed pips / disabled + Dynamic TP

Break-Even

Start in ATR, lock profit in ATR

Trailing Stop

Start in ATR, step in ATR

Risk

% of account / fixed lot, max margin, max positions

Daily limits

Max loss %, max profit %, max trades

Spread

Auto from preset / manual max in pips

Direction

BUY only / SELL only / both / same direction only

Automatic Instrument Detection

The EA automatically detects and configures presets for:

Detected

How it works

Instrument

GOLD, SILVER, FX Major/Minor, Indices, Crypto, Oil

Account size

Micro (<$500), Small (<$2000), Medium (<$10k), Large (>$10k) — risk scaling

Pip size

Automatic detection for JPY pairs, gold, 5-digit brokers

GMT offset

Auto-detection of broker timezone

HTF timeframe

Automatic higher timeframe selection

Presets are a starting point — after loading them you can change any parameter and test your own settings.


Real-Time Dashboard

Clear on-chart panel showing:

  • Detected instrument, account size, current risk
  • MA trend with confirmation + average values
  • Sideways filters (ADX + MA distance) with color-coded status
  • Position status, direction, breakouts
  • Account balance, equity, daily P&L with limits
  • Breakout range, spread, trade count
  • Current SL/TP/BE/Trail parameters in pips
  • Statistics: win rate, wins/losses, total profit

Dynamic layout — disabled features automatically disappear from the dashboard.


Supported Instruments

GOLD (XAUUSD) • SILVER (XAGUSD) • Forex Major (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY...) • Forex Minor (EURGBP, AUDNZD...) • Indices (US30, US500, NAS100, DAX, FTSE...) • Crypto (BTCUSD, ETHUSD...) • Oil (WTI, BRENT)

Supported Timeframes

M1 • M5 • M15 • M30 • H1 • H4 • D1 — automatic parameter scaling


All Settings Explained

=== GENERAL ===

Parameter

Description

InpMagicNumber

Unique number identifying this EA's trades. Change when running multiple EAs on the same instrument

InpTradeDirection

Trading direction: BOTH, BUY_ONLY, SELL_ONLY

=== RISK MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter

Description

Fixed lot size

Fixed lot per trade. 0 = disabled, uses Risk % instead

Risk % per trade

Percentage of account risked per trade. 0 = auto from preset. Divided by max positions

Max margin usage %

Maximum margin usage in %. Blocks new positions when exceeded

Max simultaneous positions

How many positions can be open at once (1-10)

Only same direction

TRUE = all positions in same direction (no hedging)

Use daily loss/profit limits

Enables/disables daily loss and profit limits

Max daily loss %

Maximum daily loss in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. EA stops trading when exceeded

Max daily profit %

Maximum daily profit in % of account. 0 = auto from preset. Protects against giving back gains

Max trades per day

Daily trade limit. 0 = auto from preset

=== ENTRY — CANDLE BREAKOUT ===

Parameter

Description

Lookback candles

How many candles back to build breakout zone. 1 = previous candle, 3 = range from 3 candles

Filter too small/large candles

TRUE = filters candles by min/max range. FALSE = every candle passes

Min candle range in pips

Minimum candle size in pips. Smaller = no momentum, rejected. 0 = auto

Max candle range in pips

Maximum candle size in pips. Larger = move already done, rejected. 0 = auto

=== SPREAD FILTER ===

Parameter

Description

Max spread in pips

Maximum spread in pips. Above = EA waits. 0 = auto from preset

=== TREND FILTERS ===

Parameter

Description

Use MA trend filter

Enables/disables Moving Average filter

Fast MA period

Fast MA period (e.g. 20, 50). 0 = auto from preset

Fast MA method

Fast MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Slow MA period

Slow MA period (e.g. 100, 200). 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disabled (single MA mode)

Slow MA method

Slow MA method: Simple, Exponential, Smoothed, Linear Weighted

Consecutive closes for trend confirm

How many consecutive closed candles must be above/below MA to confirm trend. 0 = auto (2)

Use HTF trend filter

Enables higher timeframe trend filter

HTF timeframe

Higher timeframe for trend filter. CURRENT = auto from preset (e.g. D1 for M30)

HTF MA period

MA period on higher timeframe. 0 = auto from preset

ADX trend strength filter

Enables ADX trend strength filter. Blocks trading in sideways market

ADX period

ADX indicator period (default 14)

Min ADX to allow trading

Minimum ADX to allow trading. Below = sideways market, EA waits (default 20)

MA Distance filter

Enables distance filter between MAs. Requires Dual MA

Min distance between MAs in ATR

Minimum distance between fast and slow MA in ATR units. Below = consolidation

=== STOP LOSS / TAKE PROFIT ===

Parameter

Description

Use Take Profit

TRUE = uses TP. FALSE = position closed only by SL/Trailing

Manual TP in pips

Fixed TP in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based TP from preset

Manual SL in pips

Fixed SL in pips. 0 = uses ATR-based SL from preset

SL at candle Low/High

TRUE = SL at breakout candle Low/High + buffer. Overrides ATR and Manual SL

Extra buffer pips

Buffer in pips added to candle SL (distance from wick)

SL multiplier ATR override

Manual ATR multiplier for SL. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR SL

TP multiplier ATR override

Manual ATR multiplier for TP. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables ATR TP

Dynamic TP

TRUE = TP recalculated during trade when ATR changes >10%

=== TRADE MANAGEMENT ===

Parameter

Description

Break-Even ON/OFF

Enables moving SL to breakeven after reaching specified profit

BE start in ATR override

Profit in ATR when BE activates. 0 = auto from preset. -1 = disables BE

BE lock profit in ATR override

How much profit to lock above entry (in ATR). 0.05 ≈ breakeven, 0.3 = small profit. 0 = auto

Trailing Stop ON/OFF

Enables trailing stop — SL follows price in profit direction

Trail start in ATR override

Minimum profit in ATR before trailing activates. 0 = auto. -1 = disables

Trail step in ATR override

SL distance from price in ATR (how closely it follows). 0 = auto

=== SMART MEMORY ===

Parameter

Description

AI memory learns optimal SL/TP

Enables learning system — analyzes closed trades and optimizes SL/TP

Min trades before memory activates

How many trades needed before memory starts adjusting values (default 20)

=== BROKER ===

Parameter

Description

Broker GMT offset

Manual broker GMT offset. Used when auto-detect is disabled

Auto-detect broker GMT offset

TRUE = automatic broker timezone detection

=== DISPLAY ===

Parameter

Description

InpPanelX

Dashboard X position on chart (pixels from left)

InpPanelY

Dashboard Y position on chart (pixels from top)

InpPanelWidth

Dashboard width in pixels

InpLineSpacing

Line spacing in dashboard

InpFontSize

Dashboard font size

InpValueColumn

Value column position in % of panel width

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Gold Zone EA — полностью автоматизированный торговый советник, который анализирует структуру рынка с помощью зон спроса и предложения (Supply & Demand) и открывает сделки на основе определённых ценовых реакций. Советник сочетает обнаружение зон, анализ импульса, EMA-фильтр, несколько уровней Take Profit, Break Even, Trailing Stop и встроенную панель ручной торговли прямо на графике. EA работает на многих инструментах, включая: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, BTCUSD а также на различных валютных
FREE
Crypto Price Action EA
Bjoern Tegetmeyer
Эксперты
Crypto Price Action EA is a trading robot specially designed for forex trading as well as trading crypto-currencies (as soon as the latter ones can be traded for reasonable spreads again). The EA uses the ATR indicator. A trade is opened when the price within a candle moves away from the opening price by an adjustable ATR factor ("Open trade factor"). Many currency pairs have the tendency of continuing a trend once it has started so that exactly the direction the price has exceeded the factored
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Felix Okiemute Afo
Эксперты
The ASwing Action is recognized as one of the   Best Gold Swing Trading EAs for XAUUSD . This swing trading robot is powered by an advanced   trend-following algorithm   and smart risk management, allowing traders to operate on   M30 and H1 timeframes   with   low drawdown   and maximum accuracy. This   Gold Swing Action EA   is designed for traders who want consistent profits, precise risk control, and high-probability entries in the gold market. Whether you are a beginner or a professional tr
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Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.93 (28)
Эксперты
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
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Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
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Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
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Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Эксперты
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.43 (130)
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Эксперты
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
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Эксперты
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (4)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
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5 (7)
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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5 (1)
Индикаторы
MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Русский MTF MA Dashboard Pro v1.04 - Профессиональный Мультитаймфреймовый Анализатор Скользящих Средних Продвинутый технический индикатор для MT5, обеспечивающий комплексный мультитаймфреймовый анализ скользящих средних с интеллектуальным обнаружением Золотого/Мёртвого Креста и полностью настраиваемой визуальной панелью. Перестаньте переключаться между таймфреймами! Анализируйте до 4 таймфреймов одновременно и мгновенно определяйте совпадение трендов. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ФУ
FREE
CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Индикаторы
​ ️️️CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro v3.22 ️️️ - Professional Japanese Candlestick Analysis System What Is This Indicator? CandleIntelligence MTF MA Combined Pro is an advanced educational tool combining candlestick pattern analysis with Moving Average context across multiple timeframes. The indicator recognizes 11 key Japanese candlestick formations and presents them in the context of market trend, Swing High/Low levels, and position relative to moving averages. Main Features
FREE
Engulfing Pattern EA v6
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Эксперты
Engulfing Pattern EA v7 - Русский Engulfing Pattern EA v7 — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 4, которая сочетает классическое распознавание свечного паттерна Поглощение с продвинутым техническим анализом и многоуровневой системой фильтров. Робот разработан с максимальной гибкостью — 43 настраиваемых параметра позволяют адаптировать каждый аспект стратегии под ваш стиль торговли, инструмент и рыночные условия. Рекомендуемая пара: USD/JPY — EA был специально оптимиз
Engulfing V8 PRO
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Эксперты
​              ️️️  Engulfing V8 PRO️️️ V8 is an advanced trading system created for traders who prioritize stability and safety over risky strategies. The algorithm is not a "black box" – it is built upon the classic, decades-proven Price Action pattern: Bullish and Bearish Engulfing. Unlike simple indicators, this EA utilizes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) logic. The entry signal is generated on a lower timeframe (e.g., M30) but is filtered by the trend from a higher timeframe (e.g., H4). Thanks
PriceActionScalper
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Эксперты
Price Action Scalper Pro Professional Scalping Robot based on Price Action ENTRY METHODS The robot offers a flexible entry system that can be customized to your own strategy: Swing Detection Swing High / Swing Low - the robot automatically detects key reversal points on the chart. Configurable parameters allow you to set how many candles on the left and right side confirm a swing. Swing Confirmation mode opens a position only when the swing is fully confirmed. Price Action Patterns
Gold Asian Breakout
Wojciech Jerzy Magda
Эксперты
Gold Asian Breakout  — Multi Session Expert Advisor Trend-Filtered Breakout Strategy | MetaTrader 5 | XAUUSD What is Gold Asian Breakout Pro? Gold Asian Breakout Pro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. The EA utilizes a proven Asian session range breakout strategy — one of the most repeatable and stable formations in the gold market. The system automatically identifies the Asian session price range (High/Low) each day, then opens positions wh
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