Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4

Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event.





Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason.





Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out for.





BEST filter — top setups by score so the panel stays useful in quiet markets. Configurable via InpScnBestTopN and InpScnBestMinScore.





Hide and show per chart — visibility remembered between sessions. Charts opened from cell clicks default to hidden panel.





Quick Switch strip option — InpPairStripFollowScanner mirrors the first eight scanner symbols when enabled.





DPI and stability fixes — legend rewritten for 125% scaling, object prefix collisions resolved, popup persistence improved.