Smart Market Structure Toolkit mt4

Built-in multi-symbol scanner — traffic-light grid for up to 30 pairs across four timeframes. No separate scanner file required. BUY, SELL, WAIT cells with confluence score and recent structure event.


Full alignment with AI Trade Idea — current chart cell reads live engine data so scanner, dashboard, and AI panel always show the same verdict, score, and reason.


Per-cell explain popup — four-section breakdown of what is happening, how the score was built, what to look for, and what to watch out for.


BEST filter — top setups by score so the panel stays useful in quiet markets. Configurable via InpScnBestTopN and InpScnBestMinScore.


Hide and show per chart — visibility remembered between sessions. Charts opened from cell clicks default to hidden panel.


Quick Switch strip option — InpPairStripFollowScanner mirrors the first eight scanner symbols when enabled.


DPI and stability fixes — legend rewritten for 125% scaling, object prefix collisions resolved, popup persistence improved.

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欢迎来到本产品界面 指标，简单可观，直接加载即可，对于趋势有一定的把握及反转。 本指标可在Taxcr EA工具中使用，作为开初始单依据，单次运用，非循环开单！伙伴们可以去了解 axcr EA工具。 IWelcome to the product interface Indicators, simple and considerable, can be loaded directly, and have a certain grasp and reversal of the trend. This indicator can be used in Taxcr EA tool as the basis for initial billing, single use, non cyclic billing!
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5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 在較低的時間週期上效果最佳，例如 1 分鐘、5 分鐘與 15 分鐘圖表。 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 總結： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一款邏輯清晰、穩定高效的專業趨勢型
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
指标
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.26 (38)
指标
在顺势交易中，主要的难点不在于找到一个水平位，而在于理解哪里才是一个真正有效的入场点。 价格经常对水平位产生反应，但无法延续 движение — 这会导致错误入场或错过行情。 Owl Smart Levels 不仅仅显示水平位 ，还会基于市场结构和回调构建区域。这使你可以以不同的方式评估入场点，并避免一部分虚假信号。 Owl Smart Levels 系统包含什么？ Owl Smart Levels 不只是标记水平位，而是一个 完整的交易模型 ，其中每个元素相互配合。 系统包含： Owl Smart Levels（指标） 显示趋势方向、回调区域，以及预定义的入场、止损和止盈水平 系统指南 解释如何在实战中使用信号：哪些情况需要考虑，哪些需要忽略，以及如何管理交易 交易决策清单 帮助你快速评估信号，避免基于“感觉”入场 Owl Helper 辅助EA 简化交易执行和管理 （一键下单） 说明、示例和策略 帮助你快速上手，并在实践中理解系统逻辑 最终，你获得的不是一个单独的工具，而是一个完整的交易框架 —— 从分析到执行。 阅读更多： Owl Smart Levels 如何发展
Congestioni
Stefano Frisetti
5 (1)
指标
This indicator is very usefull to TRADE Trading Ranges and helps identify the following TREND. Every Trader knows that any market stay 80% of the time in trading ranges and only 20% of the time in TREND; this indicator has been built to help traders trade trading ranges. Now instead of waiting for the next TREND, You can SWING TRADE on trading ranges with this simple yet very effective indicator. TRADING with CONGESTIONI INDICATOR: The CONGESTIONI Indicator identify a new trading range and ale
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
指标
GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 GoldRush 趨勢箭頭信號 指標為 XAU/USD 中的高速、短期短線交易者提供精確、實時的趨勢分析。 專為1分鐘時間框架設計，此工具顯示方向箭頭以明確顯示入場點，使短線交易者能在波動市場中自信操作。 該指標包含主要和次要警示箭頭。主要信號為白色和黑色方向箭頭，用於指示趨勢方向的轉變；次要信號為藍色和紅色箭頭，用於確認主要箭頭指示的方向並提示潛在交易入場點。 注意：當趨勢方向發生變化後僅出現一個主要警報箭頭時，請注意可能會出現多個次要藍/紅箭頭。次要信號將在滿足信號標準的任何蠟燭圖後出現，因此在長期趨勢移動中，螢幕上將顯示大量次要箭頭（如附帶的截圖所示）。您可在設置中開啟或關閉任一箭頭類型。 以下是我使用此指標進行交易的方式： - 對於買入入場，我會耐心等待白箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現藍箭頭時進行買入交易。 - 對於賣出入場，我會耐心等待黑箭頭在蠟燭收盤時出現，並在下一根可用蠟燭收盤時出現紅箭頭時進行賣出交易。 - 獲利了結/止損設置由使用者自行負責，但我個人使用最低R：R為1:2，並發現這在倫敦/紐約開盤等
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
指标
MT4多時限訂單塊檢測指示器。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -在多個時間範圍內檢測OB。 -選擇要顯示的OB數量。 -不同的OB用戶界面。 -OB上的不同過濾器。 -OB接近警報。 -ADR高低線。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 訂單塊是一種市場行為，它指示從金融機構和銀行收取訂單。著名的金融機構和中央銀行帶動了外匯市場。因此，交易者必須知道他們在市場上正在做什麼。當市場建立訂單塊時，它會像發生大多數投資決策的範圍一樣移動。 訂單建立完成後，市場將朝著上升和縮小的方向發展。訂單大宗交易策略的關鍵術語是它包括機構交易者正在做的事情。由於它們是主要的價格驅動因素，因此包括機構交易在內的任何策略都可以。 您將在任何時間範圍內實時看到訂單塊，使用我們的控制面板，您將能夠在所選的歷史記錄週期內檢測常規，拒收和未大寫的訂單塊。 現在您可以接收到訂單塊接近警報，我們在MT4上顯示屏幕通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (4)
指标
本指标是实践实战交易完善的波浪自动分析的指标 !  案例... 注: 波浪分级用西方叫法不习惯,因受到缠论(缠中说禅)命名方式习惯的影响,我是将基础波浪命名为 笔 ,将二级波段命名为 段 ,同时具有趋势方向的段命名为 主趋段 (以后笔记中都是这种命名方式,先告知大家),但是算法上和缠论关系不大切勿混淆.反映的是本人分析盘面总结的 千变万化纷繁复杂的运行规律 . 对波段进行了标准化定义,不再是不同人不同的浪  ,    对人为干扰的画法进行了排除,在严格分析进场起到了关键的作用 . 使用这个指标,等于将交易界面提升美感,抛弃最原始的K线交易带你进入新的交易层次.如果不是为了交易,在宣传上也将使客户观感提升层次. 指标内容: 1. 基础波浪 (笔) : 首先我们找出了价格波动过程中的基础波动拐点,当然他的有序性低,为下一步的计算提供基础. 2. 二级波段( 段 ) :在基础波浪的基础上,通过算法分析得到层级更明显的二级波段,二级波段为波浪提供了分析基础 3. 波浪( 浪 ): 有着更清晰的趋势,更清晰直观的方向.分析一个波浪是否延续,需要看二级波段的形态,分析二级的构成,可以得出波浪
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后把剩下的判断全部留给你自己。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 给你的，是一套完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，图表上都会同时绘制完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时 Edge 结论，告诉你当前品种和时间周期是否值得交易。套装中还包含 Trade Manager EA，在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动和情绪干扰下依然保持纪律。非重绘。只在K线收盘后给出信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数，以及你交易的其他任何品种。 核心功能 非重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后出现。 每个信号都带有入场线、结构性止损和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 结论系统：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮，可根据当前品种和时间周期自动调整设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并内置五种专为本指标设计的交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上实时追踪日内回撤
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (2)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同的时间范
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.65 (107)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
Peak Formation Dashboard Pro MT4
Sarika G Talekar
指标
The Propfolio Master Suite is the ultimate all-in-one analytical workstation for professional traders. Combining the power of the Beat The Market Maker (BTMM) methodology, Smart Money Concepts (SND/Liquidity), and Advanced Volume Profile, this suite replaces multiple different indicators with one optimized engine. Monitor up to 14 pairs simultaneously from a single chart, instantly identify market cycles, and seamlessly map institutional footprints with the click of a button. The Command Center
KuKl
IGOR KIRIANEN
指标
The indicator is built on a non-standard Zig Zag, it draws accumulations after which if the price leaves this zone and a test of this zone occurs, then a sound signal is given and an arrow appears - after the test candle closes.The indicator does not redraw its signals, it is very easy to use, there are only three settings 1- this is the zig zag parameter 2- this is the minimum price exit from the zone 3- this is the maximum price exit from the zone. The lower the parameter for Zig Zag, the more
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT4買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 4上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
TrendMaestro
Stefano Frisetti
4 (4)
指标
Attention: beware of SCAMS, TRENDMAESTRO is only ditributed throught MQL5.com market place. note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes a
NAM Divergences
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
5 (1)
指标
MT4多時限發散和超買/超賣檢測指標。 特徵 -在圖表控制面板上完全可自定義，提供完整的交互。 -隨時隨地隱藏和顯示控制面板。 -有關非大寫差異的實時信息。 -有關超買/超賣情況的實時信息。 -有關規則差異的實時信息。 -有關隱藏分歧的實時信息。 -可用於發散檢測的振盪器：AO，RSI，CCI，MACD，STOCH，RMI，TDI，RSIOMA。 -通知服務（屏幕警報|推送通知）。 概括 使用差異交易有助於發現趨勢減弱或勢頭逆轉。有時，您甚至可以將其用作趨勢持續的信號。我們的工具在一個非常舒適和直觀的控制面板中同時提供所有時間範圍的差異檢測，並具有顯示和隱藏的可能性，以使您的圖表盡可能保持清潔。 您會在選擇的歷史時期實時看到超買和超賣情況，定期背離，隱藏背離和無資本背離。 對於沒有大寫字母的差異，我們會在屏幕上顯示MT4通知，並將通知推送到您的手機！
Volatility Ratio Histogram MTF
Damien Camille Leriche
指标
There is always a need to measure if the market is "quiet" or it is volatile. One of the possible way is to use standard deviations, but the issue is simple : We do not have some levels that could help us find out if the market is in a state of lower or higher volatility. This indicator is attempting to do that : •           values above level 0 are indicating state of higher volatility (=GREEN buffer) •           values below level 0 are indicating state of lower volatility (=RED buffer)
Quant Direction
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
指标
Quant Direction 是一款三维市场分析工具。它通过同时计算多个维度上的精确百分比偏差，提供完全客观的、基于算法的市场分析视角。该算法采用先进的人工智能建模工具开发，并经过全面测试，旨在以独特的精准度解读市场。它可以分析您平台上的任何货币对或金融工具。 无论您是短线 交易者、日内 交易者还是波段交易者，Quant Direction 都是您的理想之选。 交易者的真正优势 Quant Direction 的真正优势在于彻底消除情绪、屏幕疲劳和过度思考。它无需手动点击十几个图表来寻找方向并反复质疑自己的偏好，引擎即可在几毫秒内即时处理 8 个时间周期（从 5 个月到月线）。它能准确告诉你任何时刻谁在掌控市场，确保你始终朝着概率最高的方向进行交易。 市场分析的三个维度 该算法将市场分为三个不同的交易维度，为您提供完整的宏观和微观视角： 超短线交易分析： 捕捉即时、快速的动量变化和较低时间框架的执行点。 日内分析： 识别真实的、潜在的每日方向性偏差。 波动分析： 专注于宏观趋势，确保您不会与大盘机构的走势背道而驰。 独家评分引擎 Quant Direction 的底层采用了一套
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
指标
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods . It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Setup & Guide:  Download  MT5 Ver
Route Lines Prices
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices -  是一款用于寻找价格方向的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为和未来方向计算算法。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率计算和价格平滑。 该指标只有一个参数，用于更改“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算， 无需手动配置即可使用。 通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用此指标。适用于任何交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上提供重复箭头。 提供多种类型的警报。内置的线轨迹计数器基于收盘价工作。这意味着，当出现相反信号时，会确定价格轨迹的数值，并在信号结束后的下一根蜡烛图上显示这些数值。 总计数器将获得的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
指标
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. "Millionaires don't use astrology, billionaires do" . - J.P. Morgan, Legendary American financier and banker. Welcome to  the new and updated  IQ Star Lines , the ultimate fusion of ancient planetary harmonic cycles and modern quantitative trading. published for the   first time on Metatrader. This is an indicator built by the developer, who has spent almost 2 decades trading while studying Vedic
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BTMM State Engine Pro MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 4. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status,
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
G Labs Trade Manager Mt5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
实用工具
G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 5. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, news filter, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools. One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
指标
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time co
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Advanced Market Maker Dashboard by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Seventeen-column ADR dashboard with price formation, breaker blocks, TDI SharkFin, RSI divergence, stop hunt, daily candle confirmation, currency strength, and chart overlays from one panel. The full BTMM workflow dashboard for traders who have outgrown a basic scanner. Monitor 28 or more pairs in real time: trend direction, peak formation side (PFH/PFL), ADR expansion in MAX and real-time col
G Cash IC Breaker order blocks
Garry James Goodchild
4.5 (4)
指标
G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 4. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
Market Maker Dashboard by G labs
Garry James Goodchild
4.6 (10)
指标
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 4. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel. Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, s
Connix Multi Timeframe Smc Trading Dashboard
Garry James Goodchild
指标
Connix Multi-Timeframe SMC Dashboard by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts scanner for MetaTrader 4. Order blocks, fair value gaps, BOS, CHoCH, VWAP, and premium-discount range across 29+ pairs from one chart. Monitor market structure on your full watchlist without flipping charts — the Connix dashboard shows OB, FVG, structure breaks, VWAP status, and range position per symbol and timeframe while drawing the same zones on the active chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable
Magic lines mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs MagicLines — multi-currency cycle and trend dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Heikin-Ashi cycle detection, trend-filtered MagicLine, VWAP MagicLine, multi-pair scanner, Trade Helper panel, and entry suggestions with stop loss and take profit levels from one chart. MagicLines combines three analysis layers on each symbol. Heikin-Ashi cycle logic marks whether a pair is in an up or down cycle and records the structural anchor (swing high or low) where the cycle began. A trend-filtered MagicLine
G Labs Trade Manager
Garry James Goodchild
实用工具
G-Labs Trade Manager by G-Labs — on-chart trade panel for MetaTrader 4. Risk-based lot sizing, visual entry stop and take profit lines, position management, currency strength, statistics, and OCO breakout tools. One panel for planning, executing, and managing manual trades. Set risk before you click buy or sell, drag stop loss and take profit on the chart, manage open positions and pending orders, and track performance — you stay in control of every decision. Trading utility, not a black-box si
G Labs MagicLines MT4
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs MagicLines by G-Labs — multi-currency cycle and trend dashboard for MetaTrader 4. Heikin-Ashi cycle detection, trend-filtered MagicLine, VWAP MagicLine, multi-pair scanner, Trade Helper panel, and entry suggestions with stop loss and take profit levels from one chart. MagicLines combines three analysis layers on each symbol. Heikin-Ashi cycle logic marks whether a pair is in an up or down cycle and records the structural anchor (swing high or low) where the cycle began. A trend-filtered
Market Maker Dashboard by G Labs mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs Market Maker Dashboard — Beat The Market Maker multi-pair scanner for MetaTrader 5. Peak Formation context (PFH/PFL), ADR cycle expansion, Asian session range, stop-hunt proximity, daily range versus ADR, and M15 RSI from one panel. Monitor your full watchlist without opening a chart for every pair. The dashboard scans symbols in real time and shows where each one sits in a BTMM-style daily workflow: peak formation side, movement in average daily range multiples, Asian range behaviour, s
G Labs IC Breaker order blocks mt5
Garry James Goodchild
指标
G-Labs IC Breaker by G-Labs — ICT source and breaker order blocks for MetaTrader 5. Multi-timeframe structural zones, breaker invalidation on close, retest alerts, and per-timeframe colour control on one chart. Marks where opposing liquidity rested before a move and what happens when structure breaks. Source order blocks draw as outlined rectangles from the first opposite-colour candle after a structural break. When price closes through the tracked extreme, the zone flips to a filled breaker bl
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