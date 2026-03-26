IndexViz Pro MT5

> Institutional Grade Multi-Index Adaptive Indicator

IndexViz Pro MT5 is a professional-grade, multi-index adaptive indicator designed for traders who demand institutional-level analysis across multiple markets simultaneously. Built for MetaTrader 5, IVP combines over 20 analytical modules into a single, unified visual dashboard that monitors stock indices, synthetic indices, commodities, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies in real time.

Unlike conventional indicators that analyze a single instrument in isolation, IndexViz Pro scans your entire watchlist simultaneously, calculates a composite bias score for each symbol, and presents the results in a clean, color-coded dashboard directly on your chart. Every signal is filtered through multiple layers of confirmation before being displayed, ensuring that only high-quality setups reach your attention.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR

IndexViz Pro is designed for:

  • Traders who operate across multiple indices such as US30, US100, US500, DAX, FTSE, JP225, and others
  • Traders of synthetic indices including Volatility, Boom, Crash, Step, and Jump indices
  • Commodity traders monitoring Gold, Silver, Oil, and related instruments
  • Forex traders who want multi-symbol bias analysis at a glance
  • Crypto traders monitoring BTC, ETH, and major pairs
  • Any trader who values structured, data-driven decision making over intuition alone

CORE SIGNAL ENGINE

The signal engine calculates a composite bias score from 0 to 100 for each symbol, combining five weighted analytical components:

Trend Analysis (default weight 25%): Evaluates moving average alignment using a dynamic pool of EMA periods (10, 14, 20, 26, 34 for fast and 30, 40, 50, 65, 89 for slow), FrAMA confirmation, and price position relative to key moving averages. The active period is automatically selected based on current volatility conditions.

Momentum Analysis (default weight 25%): Uses RSI with an adaptive period pool (7, 9, 12, 14, 21), Stochastic crossovers, and overbought/oversold detection. RSI thresholds automatically widen during high-volatility periods to reduce false signals.

Volatility Analysis (default weight 20%): Analyzes Bollinger Band position, band width expansion, and ATR-based price movement to determine whether price is at extremes or in consolidation.

Volume Analysis (default weight 20%): Incorporates Money Flow Index (MFI), On-Balance Volume (OBV) divergence, and tick volume analysis to confirm directional bias with volume participation.

Divergence Analysis (default weight 10%): Detects RSI divergence, MACD histogram divergence, and OBV divergence simultaneously, identifying regular and hidden divergences across multiple lookback periods.

All five weights are fully customizable and can be auto-adapted based on historical performance of each component per symbol.

ADVANCED ANALYTICAL MODULES

Market Structure Shift (MSS): Detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events by identifying swing highs and lows over a configurable lookback period. Requires close confirmation to reduce false breaks. When a structure shift is detected, the trend score is boosted and the market regime is updated accordingly.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Identifies bullish and bearish fair value gaps in real time. Tracks mitigation percentage as price fills the gap. Vanish mode automatically removes filled gaps from the analysis. FVG alignment with impulse direction generates a conviction bonus.

Liquidity Sweeps: Detects bullish and bearish liquidity sweeps by identifying wicks that pierce prior session highs or lows and close back inside. Session-aware mode focuses sweeps on the relevant trading session for each instrument. Generates a conviction bonus when confirmed.

Impulse Tracking with Efficiency Ratio: Measures directional efficiency using the Kaufman Efficiency Ratio. When price moves with high efficiency (trending strongly in one direction), an impulse bonus is applied to the bias score. Adaptive ER mode adjusts the threshold dynamically based on current volatility.

Quad Stochastic System: Runs four independent Stochastic oscillators with different periods simultaneously. When all four align in oversold or overbought territory, a Super Signal is generated with maximum bonus. Partial alignment generates proportional bonuses. Includes candlestick pattern detection (engulfing, hammer, shooting star), flag pattern detection, and ABCD harmonic pattern detection.

SMT Divergence (Smart Money Technique): Compares correlated instrument pairs (US30/US500, EURUSD/GBPUSD, XAUUSD/XAGUSD, V75/V100) to detect divergences between correlated assets. When one instrument makes a new high or low while its correlated pair fails to confirm, an SMT divergence signal is generated with a conviction bonus.

Rejection Blocks: Identifies candles with significant upper or lower wicks relative to the total range, indicating institutional rejection. Bonus is amplified when the rejection occurs near the 200-period moving average.

Relative Volume (RVOL): Calculates current volume relative to the historical average for the same hour of day across the past 10 days. High RVOL confirms signal conviction and triggers additional bonuses. Extreme RVOL combined with liquidity sweeps or FVG generates EXTREME conviction level.

Volatility Regime Classification: Classifies current market conditions into four regimes: Low Trend, High Trend, Low Range, and High Range. Each regime applies a position size factor to suggested lot calculations and adjusts SL/TP multipliers accordingly.

Multi-Timeframe Alignment: Checks price alignment across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes simultaneously. Visual blocks in the dashboard show alignment status for each timeframe. MTF misalignment reduces the bias score by 40%.

Index Correlation: Monitors correlated instruments within the same sector group (US Indices, EU Indices, Asia Indices, Metals, Forex Major). When the majority of instruments in a group align in the same direction, a correlation bonus is applied. Sector capitulation detection identifies when 75% or more of a group signals in the same direction.

RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS

Suggested Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically calculates SL and TP levels based on ATR multipliers, timeframe scaling, and current volatility regime. Values are displayed in the dashboard and included in all alerts.

Suggested Lot Size: Calculates the recommended position size based on account balance, risk percentage, and SL distance. Adjusts automatically for the current volatility regime position size factor.

Daily Drawdown Monitor: Tracks daily equity drawdown in real time. When the configured maximum daily drawdown percentage is reached, all signals are blocked and the dashboard displays a prominent warning. Resets automatically at the start of each trading day.

Break-Even Suggestion: Monitors open positions and suggests moving the stop loss to break-even when price has moved at least one ATR in the signal direction.

VISUAL DASHBOARD

The dashboard is a fully interactive, canvas-based panel rendered directly on the chart. It supports:

  • Drag and drop repositioning anywhere on the chart
  • Minimize and maximize with a single click
  • Automatic dark and light theme detection based on chart background color
  • DPI-aware scaling for high-resolution displays (supports up to 3x scaling)
  • Pagination for large symbol lists (configurable page size)
  • Sortable columns: by symbol name, score descending, score ascending, or instrument type
  • Score-based filtering to show only symbols above a minimum bias score
  • Sparkline price history for each symbol
  • Color-coded signal rows: green background for buy signals, red for sell signals
  • Impulse highlighting for active impulse conditions
  • News blocking indicator per symbol
  • Spread blocking indicator per symbol
  • Session status per symbol
  • Daily change percentage per symbol
  • Current price per symbol
  • Suggested SL and TP in points or pips
  • Conviction level (Low, Medium, High, Extreme) per symbol
  • Relative volume value per symbol
  • FVG, MSS, Divergence, Liquidity Sweep, Volatility Regime, SMT, and Rejection status per symbol
  • MTF alignment visual blocks (4 timeframes per symbol)
  • Sync progress bar for symbols still loading historical data
  • Sector capitulation flash alert in the dashboard header

SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

IndexViz Pro automatically detects and configures the following instrument types:

Stock Indices: US30, US100, US500, DAX/DE40, FTSE/UK100, JP225, FR40/CAC40, AU200, HK50, ES35/IBEX35, EU50/STOXX50, CN50, INDIA50, and all common broker variants.

Synthetic Indices: Volatility 10, 25, 50, 75, 100 (standard and 1-second), Boom 300/500/1000, Crash 300/500/1000, Step Index, Range Break 100/200, Jump 10/25/50/75/100.

Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), USOIL, UKOIL/Brent, XPTUSD, XPDUSD, Natural Gas, Copper.

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, and major crosses.

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, XRPUSD, BNBUSD, SOLUSD, ADAUSD, DOTUSD.

Each instrument type receives a dedicated parameter configuration optimized for its typical behavior. Boom and Crash indices use shorter periods and wider RSI thresholds. High-volatility synthetic indices use adjusted BB deviations. Commodity and forex instruments use their respective session hours for session filtering.

Panel Transparency Control

A new input parameter has been added to the Dashboard section: Panel Transparency Level. This allows users to control the opacity of the dashboard panel independently of the chart background. Four levels are available: 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%. The transparency applies to all panel background elements including headers, rows, borders, tooltips, and buttons, while text colors remain fully opaque to preserve readability. The default value is set to 75%, providing a subtle transparency that allows chart price action to remain visible behind the panel.


Universal Broker Compatibility

The symbol detection system has been upgraded to automatically handle broker-specific symbol naming conventions. A new normalization function strips common suffixes such as .cash, .m, .i, .pro, .raw, .ecn, .stp, and similar variants, as well as prefixes like fx_, cfd_, and idx_. When a symbol is not found under its standard name, the indicator automatically tests multiple naming variations before reporting it as unavailable. This eliminates the need for manual symbol name adjustments when switching between broker accounts or platforms.


ADAPTIVE PARAMETER SYSTEM

IndexViz Pro does not use fixed indicator periods. Instead, it maintains pools of pre-calculated indicator handles and dynamically selects the most appropriate period based on current volatility conditions measured by the ATR EMA ratio. When volatility increases, shorter periods are selected for faster response. When volatility decreases, longer periods are selected for smoother signals. This adaptation happens automatically without any user intervention.

The auto-weighting system analyzes the historical performance of each analytical component per symbol over a configurable lookback period and adjusts the component weights accordingly. Components that have historically produced more accurate signals for a given instrument receive higher weights automatically.

SIGNAL FILTERING SYSTEM

Every signal passes through the following filters before being displayed:

Economic Calendar Filter: Blocks signals within a configurable window before and after high-impact news events for the relevant currency or country. Uses the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar.

Spread Filter: Compares current spread to ATR and blocks signals when spread exceeds the configured ATR ratio threshold.

Session Filter: Each instrument is assigned to its primary trading session (New York, London, European, Asian, Sydney). Signals generated outside the primary session receive a configurable penalty multiplier.

Multi-Timeframe Filter: Signals that conflict with the higher timeframe trend receive a 40% score reduction.

Minimum Bars Between Signals: Prevents signal clustering by enforcing a minimum number of bars between consecutive signals on the same instrument.

Daily Drawdown Block: Blocks all signals when the daily drawdown limit is reached.

ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS

When a signal is generated, IndexViz Pro sends:

  • A MetaTrader 5 alert with full signal details including symbol, direction, bias score, signal strength, SL/TP in points, RVOL value, conviction level, suggested lots, and active pattern confirmations (FVG, BOS, CHoCH, SMT, Quad Stochastic Super Signal, Rejection Block)
  • Optional push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app
  • Console log entry for record keeping

INSTALLATION

  1. Copy the indicator file to the MQL5/Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 data directory.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.
  3. Drag the indicator onto any chart.
  4. The indicator will automatically detect all available instruments in your Market Watch and begin analysis.
  5. Optionally, enter a comma-separated list of specific symbols in the Symbol List input to restrict analysis to those instruments.

No additional files or libraries are required for basic operation.

CONFIGURATION GUIDE

General Configuration: Leave the Symbol List empty for automatic detection. Set the minimum bias score threshold (default 70) to control signal sensitivity. Lower values generate more signals with lower confidence. Higher values generate fewer signals with higher confidence.

Component Weights: Adjust the five component weights to match your trading style. Trend-following traders may increase the Trend weight. Mean-reversion traders may increase the Momentum and Volatility weights.

Filters: The ADX threshold controls the boundary between trending and ranging regime classification. The spread filter ratio prevents trading during abnormally wide spread conditions.

Risk Panel: Enter your account balance and risk percentage to enable automatic lot size calculation. The suggested lots displayed in the dashboard are calculated based on these values and the current ATR-based SL distance.

Dashboard: The dashboard can be repositioned by dragging the header. It can be minimized to show only the title bar. Font size and panel width are configurable. The auto-theme feature automatically switches between dark and light color palettes based on your chart background.

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This indicator is designed for analysis and signal identification. It does not place trades automatically.
  • Past signal performance does not guarantee future results.
  • Always apply proper risk management regardless of signal conviction level.
  • The indicator requires historical data to be available for all monitored symbols. Symbols showing "Warming Up" status are still loading historical data and will become active automatically.
  • For optimal performance, ensure that all symbols you wish to monitor are visible in your Market Watch before attaching the indicator.

SUPPORT

For questions, configuration assistance, or feedback, please visit the author's profile page at: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/pablogx9

IndexViz Pro MT5 (IVP) v3.0 - Institutional Grade Copyright Gori German Pablo 2026. All rights reserved.

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Indicators
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a professional trading indicator built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , combining market structure analysis with a No Repaint BUY / SELL signal system in a single indicator. It helps traders understand market structure more clearly, identify key price zones, and focus on higher-quality trading opportunities. By combining Multi-Timeframe Analysis , Points of Interest (POIs) , and real-time signals, th
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Indicators
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Kareem Abbas
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Indicators
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Indicators
Price will increase by $20 every 10 buyers to maintain premium value. After purchase, contact via   MQL5 inbox   to receive your buyer kit and bonus. You have probably tested dozens of indicators before. But we are not here to be “just another signals indicator.” Behind GoldenX Entry is intensive research & development focused on building sophisticated algorithms designed to adapt to the real behavior of every instrument — not generic signals recycled everywhere else. From advanced Auto Optim
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
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Oleg Rodin
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Indicators
Gann Made Easy   is a professional and easy to use Forex trading system which is based on the best principles of trading using the theory of W.D. Gann. The indicator provides accurate BUY and SELL signals including Stop Loss and Take Profit levels. You can trade even on the go using PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET TRADING  INSTRUCTIONS   AND GREAT EXTRA INDICATORS  FOR FREE! Probably you already heard about the Gann trading methods before. Usually the Gann theory is a
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Indicators
discount ends SOON next price 69 $ ZORYK — Advanced XAUUSD Signal System for MetaTrader 5 You know the feeling. You spend time analyzing gold. You wait for the entry. You finally open the trade, and price immediately moves against you. You close too early, move the Stop Loss or hesitate for a few seconds. Then the market reaches the exact destination you originally expected without you. The direction was not always the problem. The real problem was uncertainty. You did not know exactly where th
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Issam Kassas
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Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
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Ihor Otkydach
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Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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Indicators
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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Issam Kassas
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Indicators
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ARIPoint
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Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
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ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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5 (5)
Indicators
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Zaha Feiz
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Indicators
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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
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5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
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Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
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5 (12)
Indicators
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