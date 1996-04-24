IndexViz Pro MT5

> Institutional Grade Multi-Index Adaptive Indicator

IndexViz Pro MT5 is a professional-grade, multi-index adaptive indicator designed for traders who demand institutional-level analysis across multiple markets simultaneously. Built for MetaTrader 5, IVP combines over 20 analytical modules into a single, unified visual dashboard that monitors stock indices, synthetic indices, commodities, forex pairs, and cryptocurrencies in real time.

Unlike conventional indicators that analyze a single instrument in isolation, IndexViz Pro scans your entire watchlist simultaneously, calculates a composite bias score for each symbol, and presents the results in a clean, color-coded dashboard directly on your chart. Every signal is filtered through multiple layers of confirmation before being displayed, ensuring that only high-quality setups reach your attention.

WHO IS THIS INDICATOR FOR

IndexViz Pro is designed for:

  • Traders who operate across multiple indices such as US30, US100, US500, DAX, FTSE, JP225, and others
  • Traders of synthetic indices including Volatility, Boom, Crash, Step, and Jump indices
  • Commodity traders monitoring Gold, Silver, Oil, and related instruments
  • Forex traders who want multi-symbol bias analysis at a glance
  • Crypto traders monitoring BTC, ETH, and major pairs
  • Any trader who values structured, data-driven decision making over intuition alone

CORE SIGNAL ENGINE

The signal engine calculates a composite bias score from 0 to 100 for each symbol, combining five weighted analytical components:

Trend Analysis (default weight 25%): Evaluates moving average alignment using a dynamic pool of EMA periods (10, 14, 20, 26, 34 for fast and 30, 40, 50, 65, 89 for slow), FrAMA confirmation, and price position relative to key moving averages. The active period is automatically selected based on current volatility conditions.

Momentum Analysis (default weight 25%): Uses RSI with an adaptive period pool (7, 9, 12, 14, 21), Stochastic crossovers, and overbought/oversold detection. RSI thresholds automatically widen during high-volatility periods to reduce false signals.

Volatility Analysis (default weight 20%): Analyzes Bollinger Band position, band width expansion, and ATR-based price movement to determine whether price is at extremes or in consolidation.

Volume Analysis (default weight 20%): Incorporates Money Flow Index (MFI), On-Balance Volume (OBV) divergence, and tick volume analysis to confirm directional bias with volume participation.

Divergence Analysis (default weight 10%): Detects RSI divergence, MACD histogram divergence, and OBV divergence simultaneously, identifying regular and hidden divergences across multiple lookback periods.

All five weights are fully customizable and can be auto-adapted based on historical performance of each component per symbol.

ADVANCED ANALYTICAL MODULES

Market Structure Shift (MSS): Detects Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) events by identifying swing highs and lows over a configurable lookback period. Requires close confirmation to reduce false breaks. When a structure shift is detected, the trend score is boosted and the market regime is updated accordingly.

Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Identifies bullish and bearish fair value gaps in real time. Tracks mitigation percentage as price fills the gap. Vanish mode automatically removes filled gaps from the analysis. FVG alignment with impulse direction generates a conviction bonus.

Liquidity Sweeps: Detects bullish and bearish liquidity sweeps by identifying wicks that pierce prior session highs or lows and close back inside. Session-aware mode focuses sweeps on the relevant trading session for each instrument. Generates a conviction bonus when confirmed.

Impulse Tracking with Efficiency Ratio: Measures directional efficiency using the Kaufman Efficiency Ratio. When price moves with high efficiency (trending strongly in one direction), an impulse bonus is applied to the bias score. Adaptive ER mode adjusts the threshold dynamically based on current volatility.

Quad Stochastic System: Runs four independent Stochastic oscillators with different periods simultaneously. When all four align in oversold or overbought territory, a Super Signal is generated with maximum bonus. Partial alignment generates proportional bonuses. Includes candlestick pattern detection (engulfing, hammer, shooting star), flag pattern detection, and ABCD harmonic pattern detection.

SMT Divergence (Smart Money Technique): Compares correlated instrument pairs (US30/US500, EURUSD/GBPUSD, XAUUSD/XAGUSD, V75/V100) to detect divergences between correlated assets. When one instrument makes a new high or low while its correlated pair fails to confirm, an SMT divergence signal is generated with a conviction bonus.

Rejection Blocks: Identifies candles with significant upper or lower wicks relative to the total range, indicating institutional rejection. Bonus is amplified when the rejection occurs near the 200-period moving average.

Relative Volume (RVOL): Calculates current volume relative to the historical average for the same hour of day across the past 10 days. High RVOL confirms signal conviction and triggers additional bonuses. Extreme RVOL combined with liquidity sweeps or FVG generates EXTREME conviction level.

Volatility Regime Classification: Classifies current market conditions into four regimes: Low Trend, High Trend, Low Range, and High Range. Each regime applies a position size factor to suggested lot calculations and adjusts SL/TP multipliers accordingly.

Multi-Timeframe Alignment: Checks price alignment across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes simultaneously. Visual blocks in the dashboard show alignment status for each timeframe. MTF misalignment reduces the bias score by 40%.

Index Correlation: Monitors correlated instruments within the same sector group (US Indices, EU Indices, Asia Indices, Metals, Forex Major). When the majority of instruments in a group align in the same direction, a correlation bonus is applied. Sector capitulation detection identifies when 75% or more of a group signals in the same direction.

RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS

Suggested Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically calculates SL and TP levels based on ATR multipliers, timeframe scaling, and current volatility regime. Values are displayed in the dashboard and included in all alerts.

Suggested Lot Size: Calculates the recommended position size based on account balance, risk percentage, and SL distance. Adjusts automatically for the current volatility regime position size factor.

Daily Drawdown Monitor: Tracks daily equity drawdown in real time. When the configured maximum daily drawdown percentage is reached, all signals are blocked and the dashboard displays a prominent warning. Resets automatically at the start of each trading day.

Break-Even Suggestion: Monitors open positions and suggests moving the stop loss to break-even when price has moved at least one ATR in the signal direction.

VISUAL DASHBOARD

The dashboard is a fully interactive, canvas-based panel rendered directly on the chart. It supports:

  • Drag and drop repositioning anywhere on the chart
  • Minimize and maximize with a single click
  • Automatic dark and light theme detection based on chart background color
  • DPI-aware scaling for high-resolution displays (supports up to 3x scaling)
  • Pagination for large symbol lists (configurable page size)
  • Sortable columns: by symbol name, score descending, score ascending, or instrument type
  • Score-based filtering to show only symbols above a minimum bias score
  • Sparkline price history for each symbol
  • Color-coded signal rows: green background for buy signals, red for sell signals
  • Impulse highlighting for active impulse conditions
  • News blocking indicator per symbol
  • Spread blocking indicator per symbol
  • Session status per symbol
  • Daily change percentage per symbol
  • Current price per symbol
  • Suggested SL and TP in points or pips
  • Conviction level (Low, Medium, High, Extreme) per symbol
  • Relative volume value per symbol
  • FVG, MSS, Divergence, Liquidity Sweep, Volatility Regime, SMT, and Rejection status per symbol
  • MTF alignment visual blocks (4 timeframes per symbol)
  • Sync progress bar for symbols still loading historical data
  • Sector capitulation flash alert in the dashboard header

SUPPORTED INSTRUMENTS

IndexViz Pro automatically detects and configures the following instrument types:

Stock Indices: US30, US100, US500, DAX/DE40, FTSE/UK100, JP225, FR40/CAC40, AU200, HK50, ES35/IBEX35, EU50/STOXX50, CN50, INDIA50, and all common broker variants.

Synthetic Indices: Volatility 10, 25, 50, 75, 100 (standard and 1-second), Boom 300/500/1000, Crash 300/500/1000, Step Index, Range Break 100/200, Jump 10/25/50/75/100.

Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), USOIL, UKOIL/Brent, XPTUSD, XPDUSD, Natural Gas, Copper.

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD, USDCHF, and major crosses.

Cryptocurrencies: BTCUSD, ETHUSD, LTCUSD, XRPUSD, BNBUSD, SOLUSD, ADAUSD, DOTUSD.

Each instrument type receives a dedicated parameter configuration optimized for its typical behavior. Boom and Crash indices use shorter periods and wider RSI thresholds. High-volatility synthetic indices use adjusted BB deviations. Commodity and forex instruments use their respective session hours for session filtering.

Panel Transparency Control

A new input parameter has been added to the Dashboard section: Panel Transparency Level. This allows users to control the opacity of the dashboard panel independently of the chart background. Four levels are available: 25%, 50%, 75%, and 100%. The transparency applies to all panel background elements including headers, rows, borders, tooltips, and buttons, while text colors remain fully opaque to preserve readability. The default value is set to 75%, providing a subtle transparency that allows chart price action to remain visible behind the panel.


Universal Broker Compatibility

The symbol detection system has been upgraded to automatically handle broker-specific symbol naming conventions. A new normalization function strips common suffixes such as .cash, .m, .i, .pro, .raw, .ecn, .stp, and similar variants, as well as prefixes like fx_, cfd_, and idx_. When a symbol is not found under its standard name, the indicator automatically tests multiple naming variations before reporting it as unavailable. This eliminates the need for manual symbol name adjustments when switching between broker accounts or platforms.


ADAPTIVE PARAMETER SYSTEM

IndexViz Pro does not use fixed indicator periods. Instead, it maintains pools of pre-calculated indicator handles and dynamically selects the most appropriate period based on current volatility conditions measured by the ATR EMA ratio. When volatility increases, shorter periods are selected for faster response. When volatility decreases, longer periods are selected for smoother signals. This adaptation happens automatically without any user intervention.

The auto-weighting system analyzes the historical performance of each analytical component per symbol over a configurable lookback period and adjusts the component weights accordingly. Components that have historically produced more accurate signals for a given instrument receive higher weights automatically.

SIGNAL FILTERING SYSTEM

Every signal passes through the following filters before being displayed:

Economic Calendar Filter: Blocks signals within a configurable window before and after high-impact news events for the relevant currency or country. Uses the MetaTrader 5 built-in economic calendar.

Spread Filter: Compares current spread to ATR and blocks signals when spread exceeds the configured ATR ratio threshold.

Session Filter: Each instrument is assigned to its primary trading session (New York, London, European, Asian, Sydney). Signals generated outside the primary session receive a configurable penalty multiplier.

Multi-Timeframe Filter: Signals that conflict with the higher timeframe trend receive a 40% score reduction.

Minimum Bars Between Signals: Prevents signal clustering by enforcing a minimum number of bars between consecutive signals on the same instrument.

Daily Drawdown Block: Blocks all signals when the daily drawdown limit is reached.

ALERTS AND NOTIFICATIONS

When a signal is generated, IndexViz Pro sends:

  • A MetaTrader 5 alert with full signal details including symbol, direction, bias score, signal strength, SL/TP in points, RVOL value, conviction level, suggested lots, and active pattern confirmations (FVG, BOS, CHoCH, SMT, Quad Stochastic Super Signal, Rejection Block)
  • Optional push notification to the MetaTrader mobile app
  • Console log entry for record keeping

INSTALLATION

  1. Copy the indicator file to the MQL5/Indicators folder of your MetaTrader 5 data directory.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 5 or refresh the Navigator panel.
  3. Drag the indicator onto any chart.
  4. The indicator will automatically detect all available instruments in your Market Watch and begin analysis.
  5. Optionally, enter a comma-separated list of specific symbols in the Symbol List input to restrict analysis to those instruments.

No additional files or libraries are required for basic operation.

CONFIGURATION GUIDE

General Configuration: Leave the Symbol List empty for automatic detection. Set the minimum bias score threshold (default 70) to control signal sensitivity. Lower values generate more signals with lower confidence. Higher values generate fewer signals with higher confidence.

Component Weights: Adjust the five component weights to match your trading style. Trend-following traders may increase the Trend weight. Mean-reversion traders may increase the Momentum and Volatility weights.

Filters: The ADX threshold controls the boundary between trending and ranging regime classification. The spread filter ratio prevents trading during abnormally wide spread conditions.

Risk Panel: Enter your account balance and risk percentage to enable automatic lot size calculation. The suggested lots displayed in the dashboard are calculated based on these values and the current ATR-based SL distance.

Dashboard: The dashboard can be repositioned by dragging the header. It can be minimized to show only the title bar. Font size and panel width are configurable. The auto-theme feature automatically switches between dark and light color palettes based on your chart background.

IMPORTANT NOTES

  • This indicator is designed for analysis and signal identification. It does not place trades automatically.
  • Past signal performance does not guarantee future results.
  • Always apply proper risk management regardless of signal conviction level.
  • The indicator requires historical data to be available for all monitored symbols. Symbols showing "Warming Up" status are still loading historical data and will become active automatically.
  • For optimal performance, ensure that all symbols you wish to monitor are visible in your Market Watch before attaching the indicator.

SUPPORT

For questions, configuration assistance, or feedback, please visit the author's profile page at: https://www.mql5.com/es/users/pablogx9

IndexViz Pro MT5 (IVP) v3.0 - Institutional Grade Copyright Gori German Pablo 2026. All rights reserved.

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指标
我们创新的基本烛台形态仪表盘专为自动识别图表上的盈利烛台形态而设计。该仪表盘使用先进的算法实时扫描价格图表，并检测从经典到复杂的各种烛台形态。此外，它还有一个易于使用的界面，允许您在不同的时间框架上对检测到的形态进行可视化，从而轻松做出明智的决策/ MT4 版本 免费指标：   Basic Candlestick Patterns 包括谐波形态 看涨形态 Hammer  Inverse hammer Bullish engulfing Morning star 3 White soldiers 看跌形态 Hanging man Shooting star Bearish engulfing Evening star 3 Black crows 指标列 Symbol:   将显示所选符号 Pattern:   形态类型（锤子型、反向锤子型、看涨吞没型......） Bar:   自检测到该形态以来所经过的柱状图数量 Age (in minutes):   自检测到该形态以来的年龄 主要输入 Symbols :   从 "28 种主要货币对 "或 "选定符号 "中选择。 S
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
实用工具
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
The Daily Volume Profile
Adrian Berisha
指标
Daily Volume Profile - See Where Smart Money Trades Stop guessing support and resistance. Start seeing where REAL volume is. The Daily Volume Profile indicator reveals the hidden structure of the market by showing exactly where trading activity concentrates at each price level. While most traders use lagging indicators, you'll see where institutional money positions itself - BEFORE the move happens. What You Get: → POC (Point of Control) - The most powerful S/R level of each day, shown as a cle
PowerBreaker
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
指标
PowerBreaker is a next‑generation breakout intelligence indicator designed for traders who demand absolute accuracy and zero repaint . It doesn’t guess — it knows . Using advanced classification logic and quant algorithms, PowerBreaker detects whether a breakout is true or false with unmatched precision. TRUE Breakout — Green Arrow (Real Data) In the gold chart, the indicator printed a green arrow , and the stats confirmed: P(real) = 0.824 → extremely high probability of a real breakout Comm
Neoarjo fair value gaps dont lie theory
Phemelo Neo Malele
指标
该指标的独特优势在于其基于 Arjo 设计和开发的“公允价值缺口理论”。Arjo 是一位顶尖的导师，而我本人则在此基础上进行了开发完善。该系列视频将包含完整的 YouTube 链接，提供详尽的讲解，并附有编译后的 MT4/MT5 系统运行的截图。 所有发布的系统都将分别提供 MT4 和 MT5 版本，以满足不同平台和用户的需求。 所有购买该系统的 100 位客户都将获得一项额外福利：购买 Pine 脚本工具后，即可在 Trading View 上免费使用该系统。 链接： https://youtu.be/gT5SFdwIYC0?si=L_ldI4E_pCx4gVhL 您将获得： 1. 根据链接中的说明，自动检测并绘制看涨/看跌公允价值缺口框。 2. 隐蔽突破缺口信号 3. 突破缺口信号 4. 推送（通知）提醒指标（可选） 5. 该系统适用于所有时间周期。推荐时间周期：15分钟、1小时、4小时和日线。 总结：这仅仅是我们征程的开始，我们将根据用户需求定期更新更多功能、开发和升级，欢迎随时评论或私信我们提出任何问题。很遗憾，我们目前不提供演示下载，但我们保证，为了满足所有用户的需求，我们
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
指标
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
GDS Renko Entry Helper
Andrey Goida
1 (1)
指标
GDS Renko Entry Helper - Free Renko Price Interaction Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Entry Helper is a free Renko price interaction indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders highlight important areas where price reacts, slows down, returns to a zone or changes behavior around support and resistance. The tool is designed for manual Renko analysis. It does not generate buy or sell signals and does not tell the trader when to enter the market. Its purpose is to help focus attention on area
FREE
Gold Support Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator
Pedryan Cris Manalo
指标
Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines Indicator for MT5 – Perfect for Scalping! Make your trading easier with our Support & Resistance Auto Plot Lines indicator for MT5. This powerful tool automatically detects key support and resistance levels on your chart, helping you make better trading decisions with minimal effort. Why Choose This Indicator? Perfect for Scalping – Quickly identify strong price zones for fast, precise entries and exits. Automatic Level Detection – No need to manually dra
AltoX Spirol Indicator
Lesley Mthandazo Khulumo
指标
AltoX Capital Spirol Indicator brings professional‐grade, pattern‐based signals to your MT5 charts in a single, easy-to-use tool. Advantages & Key Benefits •   Clear, Actionable Signals Automatically plots buy/sell arrows when your custom Spirol pattern completes on a closed bar—no guessing whether a signal is valid. •   Built-In Trend Filter •   Automatic Reference Levels Draws Retracement lines  for quick visual pullback targets. •   Real-Time Alerts Popup alerts in MT5 plus mobile push noti
Oscillator trading signals
Evgeny Raspaev
指标
Oscillator trading signals - это динамический индикатор, определяющий состояние к продолжению тенденции роста или падению цены торгового инструмента и отсечению зон с нежелательной торговлей. Индикатор состоит из 2 линий осцилляторов. Медленная и быстрая сигнальная линия.  Шкала отображения перевернутая. Зоны вблизи 0 свидетельствуют о тенденции роста цены валютной пары. Зоны -100 свидетельствуют о падении цены валютной пары. На основном графике в виде стрелок отображается потенциально выгодные
Hyper Flow MT5 Indicator
Mohamed Samsudeen
指标
Professional Trading Tools for Every Trader: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/royalcrescent777/seller Hyper Flow is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator that maps institutional price action onto your chart and keeps every feature under your control through a built-in panel. It suits discretionary analysis on any symbol and timeframe, including Forex, gold and metals, indices, and cryptocurrencies. The tool reads market structure in real time across two layers. Internal shifts and broader swin
FREE
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Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Gem SIGNAL
Shengzu Zhong
5 (1)
指标
GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro 是一款適用於 MetaTrader 5 的趨勢跟隨指標，專為希望在圖表上獲得更清晰訊號、更有結構的交易設定，以及更實用風險管理的交易者而設計。 它不僅僅顯示一個簡單的箭頭，GEM Signal Pro 還能以更清晰、更易讀的方式呈現完整的交易思路。當條件確認完成後，指標可在圖表上顯示進場價、止損價與止盈目標，幫助交易者更有效率地評估交易設定。 運作方式 該指標首先根據其內部邏輯識別有效的初始訊號。 當確認條件滿足後，GEM Signal Pro 會在圖表上顯示完整的交易設定。這讓交易者可以更清楚地看到交易結構，並減少手動分析與計算的工作量。 圖表上的交易價位 對於已確認的訊號，GEM Signal Pro 可顯示： 進場價 止損價 止盈 1 止盈 2 止盈 3 風險報酬比 這讓交易設定更容易理解，也有助於讓圖表分析更有條理。 內建風險管理 風險管理是此指標設計的重要部分。 止損位基於近期市場結構，結合附近的擺動高低點與可選的 ATR 緩衝距離。這能讓交易價位更貼近當前市場條件，而不只是依賴固定距離。 圖表資訊面板 GEM Si
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
指标
RelicusRoad Pro: 量化市场操作系统 终身访问限时 70% 折扣 - 加入 2,000+ 交易员社区 为什么大多数交易者即使拥有“完美”指标也会失败？ 因为他们在真空中交易 单一概念 。没有背景的信号是赌博。要持续获胜，您需要 共振 (CONFLUENCE) 。 RelicusRoad Pro 不是一个简单的箭头指标。它是一个完整的 量化市场生态系统 。它描绘价格运行的“公允价值之路”，区分市场噪音和真实的结构性突破。 停止猜测。开始用机构级“路”逻辑进行交易。 核心引擎：“Road” (路) 算法 系统的核心是 Road Algo ，一个实时适应市场条件的动态波动率通道。它投射出 安全线 (平衡) 和价格可能反转的 扩展水平 。 Simple Road: 典型市场的标准结构映射。 Smooth Road: 针对震荡盘整的降噪计算。 Breakout Road: 专为识别波动率扩张和爆发性走势而调整。 1. 算法动量与确认 我们的“剥头皮箭头”不只是简单的交叉。它们利用 高阶多项式逻辑 过滤噪音，确保信号与主周期一致。我们检测动量、价格行为和 Road 结构汇聚的精确入场
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
指标
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SmartScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
KT Alpha Hunter Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
指标
大多数箭头指标只给你一个信号，然后让你自己去判断剩下的一切。KT Alpha Hunter Arrows 为你提供完整的交易计划。 每一个信号箭头出现时，都会同时绘制一套完整计划：入场线、止损位、四个止盈目标，以及实时优势判断，告诉你当前这个交易品种和时间周期是否值得交易。随附的 Trade Manager EA 会在你手动入场后负责后续执行，让你在市场波动剧烈、情绪干扰明显时也能保持交易纪律。不重绘。仅在K线收盘后确认信号。适用于 Forex、黄金、指数以及任何你在 MT5 上交易的品种。 核心功能 不重绘买入和卖出箭头，只在K线收盘后生成。 每个信号都会显示入场线、结构性止损位和四个止盈目标。 Edge Dashboard 会分别评估当前图表上的买入和卖出机会。 判断系统包括：No Edge、Marginal、Tradeable、Good 或 Strong。 一键 Auto Optimize 按钮可根据当前品种和时间周期自动优化设置。 完整套装包含 Trade Manager EA，并提供五种专为本指标设计的预设交易管理方案。 Prop Firm Risk Panel 可在图表上
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
指标
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro indicator for MT5 by ITC
Renaud Herve Francois Candel
指标
Naked Forex Tweezer Pro Indicator Tweezer Pro Indicator is a pattern recognition indicator for Forex, Stocks, Indices, Futures, Commodities and Cryptos. The standard Tweezer is a two bar pattern. Our enhanced version is a multi-bar pattern. We filter the patterns for you so that you only get the     best and most effective patterns   and ignore the noise. The Tweezer pattern is a simple and effective pattern to trade. The strategy that comes with the Tweezer is based on price action. The Twe
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
指标
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
指标
MetaTrader 5 智能多层突破与回调探测器 "智能 · 简单 · 快速！" 您是否厌倦了错过高概率的突破入场机会？ 您是否花费数小时扫描多张图表，试图将突破与趋势方向和货币动能对齐——却仍然错过了行情？ Break Pullback 用一个指标解决所有这些问题。 什么是 Break Pullback？ Break Pullback 是一款专业级 MetaTrader 5 指标，专为交易市场结构、突破和趋势延续形态的交易者而设计。 它能实时自动检测多个货币对的突破与回调形态——并通过三层确认过滤每个信号： 结构突破检测——识别图表上的关键突破位 高时间框架日线偏向——将入场与主导日线趋势方向对齐 货币强弱指数——确认配对货币间的动能失衡 结果：更少的虚假信号，更强的信心，更快的执行——无需面对图表过载。 适合哪些交易者？ Break Pullback 专为使用以下方法的交易者设计： 突破与回测策略 市场结构分析（BOS、 OB Order Block 、结构位） 聪明钱概念（SMC）或 ICT 风格入场 趋势跟踪与延续形态 跨外汇和黄金（XAUUSD）的多对扫描 日内和波段
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Route Lines Prices MT5  - 是一款用于寻找潜在交易信号的指标。其简洁的界面包含多种价格行为算法，以及信号终点检测和已完成轨迹的计算。这些算法包括基于所用时间周期的波动率和价格平滑计算。 该指标的主要参数是“ Calculating price values ”。默认值 1 提供均衡的自动计算模式， 无需手动配置即可使用。通过手动更改 2 到 500 之间的值，您可以根据自己的交易系统自定义指标。 该指标内置市场方向指标，由两条移动平均线（快线和慢线）的交叉点表示，在确定自身趋势时可以禁用该指标。 建议在 M1 到 H4 的时间周期内使用该指标。支持所有交易品种。 信号箭头在蜡烛图收盘时生成；不会重绘历史数据。 主图表上会显示重复的箭头。该指标提供多种类型的警报。 内置信号线点计数器，用于计算从信号箭头到信号终点的收盘价。 由于指标不会重绘，信号结果的数值是在信号终点之后计算的，滞后于信号发出后一根K线。 总计数器会将接收到的值相加，以便在相应的图表上方便地调整参数。
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
指标
看清市场真正在做什么。   在您眼前实时观察三大市场阶段（收缩、扩张、趋势），并在趋势阶段的早期阶段抓住更优的入场点。   不要再猜测。开始像机构和聪明钱那样解读市场。   Apex Market Structure Pro（MT5 版）是一款精准的聪明钱分析工具，它剥离噪音，向您展示每根 K 线之下的真实结构：流动性、结构转变、吸   筹区域与趋势偏向，全部呈现在一个简洁、专业的图层中。专为厌倦了滞后指标、准备以清晰视角交易的严肃交易者打造。   重要提示：本指标专为 Heikin Ashi（平均足）K 线设计。使用前请将图表切换为 Heikin Ashi，以释放其全部威力。全部分析都围绕 Heikin   Ashi 的价格流构建。正是在这里，Apex Market Structure Pro 发挥出最佳表现。   交易者为何选择 Apex Market Structure Pro：   流动性，一览无遗： 瞬间看清止损池所在之处。卖方与买方流动性会被自动标注。实时关注尚未被扫的价位，捕捉价格攫取流动性并反转的精确时   刻。在聪明钱交易的地方交易。   会说话的结构：
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
指标
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
指标
OrderFlow Absorption – 專業級MT5買賣差與吸收訊號指標 釋放真正訂單流分析的力量，OrderFlow Absorption 是MetaTrader 5上最強大的買賣差（Delta）直方圖與吸收訊號指標。專為想看清每一個價格波動背後真相的交易者設計，這個工具揭示了隱藏的買賣壓力與推動市場的吸收事件。 功能特色 買賣差直方圖視覺化：   以清晰的色彩直方圖即時顯示買方與賣方壓力。 吸收訊號偵測：   先進邏輯自動辨識多空吸收事件，及早預警潛在反轉。 圖表標記：   吸收訊號直接標示於主圖表，方便視覺辨識。 彈出式警報：   新吸收訊號出現時即時通知。 自訂門檻：   過濾弱訊號，專注高勝率機會。 資源管理：   高效運算，適用於大型圖表也能流暢運行。 全品種兼容：   適用於任何商品與週期，包括外匯、指數、商品等。 簡易整合：   參數簡單，快速上手與調整。 OrderFlow Absorption 的邏輯說明 OrderFlow Absorption 採用專利演算法，能在沒有完整Tick數據的情況下，估算每根K棒的買賣壓力（Delta）。它分析成交量、價格行為、K
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
指标
“ Dynamic Scalper System MT5 ”指标专为在趋势波内进行剥头皮交易而设计。 已在主要货币对和黄金上进行测试，并可与其他交易工具兼容。 提供顺势短线建仓信号，并提供额外的价格变动支持。 指标原理： 大箭头决定趋势方向。 在趋势波内，我们采用一种生成小箭头形式的剥头皮交易信号的算法。 红色箭头代表看涨方向，蓝色箭头代表看跌方向。 敏感的价格变动线会沿着趋势方向绘制，并与小箭头信号协同作用。 信号运作方式如下：当线在适当时刻出现时，将形成入场信号；在出现线时，持仓；线完成后，平仓。 建议的操作时间范围为M1 - H4。 箭头在当前K线上方形成，如果下一根K线已开仓，则不会重新绘制上一根K线上方的箭头。 输入参数 Trend Wave Period - 趋势方向（大箭头）的周期，改变趋势波的时间间隔。值 1 表示趋势方向的最长持续时间，参数值越大，持续时间越短。 Scalper Arrows Period - 信号箭头（小箭头）的计算周期，改变入场信号的生成频率。值 3 表示最频繁的生成频率，参数值越大，箭头频率越低，准确度越高。 这些参数可以根据不同
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
指标
您好，交易员！ 大多数散户交易者依赖于滞后的网页脚本。真正具有交易优势需要机构化的架构。 Astro AI 指标并非标准的图表叠加层。它是一个编译后的神经网络，包含两个代理，直接运行在您的终端上。 以下是该系统背后的具体技术： 1. 代理 1：分析师（图神经网络 - GNN） 市场并非孤立的价格柱；它们是相互关联的数据网络。 功能：代理 1 使用图神经网络来映射这些复杂的非线性关系。 优势：标准指标仅考虑单一的历史移动平均线，而我们的 GNN 可以实时处理深层的市场结构关系，在散户交易量发挥作用之前揭示隐藏的相关性。 2. 代理 2：执行器（近端策略优化 - PPO） 模式识别只是成功的一半。基于当前市场波动做出正确的决策，才是预测模型与滞后模型之间的区别所在。 功能：代理 2 使用 PPO（一种先进的强化学习算法）来确定最佳入场点。 优势：它持续调整交易策略，而非使用静态的“超买”或“超卖”线。它会分析当前市场状况并计算最可能的成交点。 执行桥接：通过 ONNX 集成到交易终端 如果执行速度慢，模式识别就毫无用处。我们已通过 ONNX（开放神经网络交换平台）
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
指标
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire MetaTrader 5 指标 · Smart Money Concepts · 预测智能引擎 ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI 是一套专业的 Smart Money Concepts 指标系统，专为 MetaTrader 5 上的 XAUUSD（黄金）打造。 它将完整的 SMC 框架——Order Blocks、Liquidity sweeps（流动性扫荡）、Fair Value Gaps、Break of Structure、Change of Character——与 8 个全新的 AI 驱动模块相结合，直接在图表上呈现精准的可视化信号、预测轨迹线、彩色的 SL/TP 风险回报框，以及三级自适应 TP Ladde
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
指标
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
指标
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
指标
VTrende Pro - MTF indicator for trend trading with a display panel for MT5 *** Videos can be translated into any language using subtitles (video language - Russian) Although the signals of the VTrende Pro indicator can be used as signals of a full-fledged trading system, it is recommended to use them in conjunction with the Bill Williams TS. VTrende Pro is an extended version of the VTrende indicator. Difference between Pro version and VTrende: - Time zones - Signal V - signal 1-2 waves -    S
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Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 v4.10 Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 v4.10 Professional M1 Scalping with ZERO REPAINTING The only M1 scalping indicator on the Market that complies with the 8 strict rules of ZERO REPAINTING . It offers confirmed signals on 100% closed bars, 10+ multi-layer filters, a scoring system (0-100), a professional dashboard, divergence detection (regular and hidden), automatic Stop Loss/Take Profit, and Push/Mobile alerts. Designed to trade Forex, Indices, Metals, and Cryptocurrencies w
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL5
German Pablo Gori
5 (2)
指标
Advanced 4-timeframe stochastic alignment indicator with non-repainting signals, MTF dashboard, scoring system, and 8 signal types. Professional-grade. Market-ready. The most complete multi-stochastic signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. Stoch Quad Rotation Signal detects high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing the simultaneous alignment of four stochastic oscillators running at different speeds — from fast scalping-level to slow macro-trend level. When all four agree, the signal ca
Professional Alpha Traders Strategies MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
The Strategies of the World's Most Successful Traders in a Single Indicator Professional Alpha Traders Strategies MT5 is an advanced indicator that compiles the most successful and proven trading methodologies from five legendary traders. This indicator represents decades of experience condensed into a professional tool for real-time opportunity detection. Each strategy has been meticulously programmed following the original rules established by their creators, respecting the trading philosophy
FREE
Basic Support and Resistance Indicator
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy  This free tool is just the beginning. At  code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9
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Alpha Brent Strategy Tool
German Pablo Gori
指标
Professional Trading System Optimized for Brent Crude Oil Alpha Brent Strategy Tools is a comprehensive technical analysis indicator specifically designed and optimized for trading Brent Crude Oil. This advanced system combines multiple proven trading methodologies, including Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Volume Spread Analysis (VSA), Multi-Timeframe Analysis, and the powerful Kurisko 4-Stochastic System, to provide high-probability trading signals. Key Features 1. Brent-Specific Optimization Vol
FREE
Gold Master Indicator MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
XAUUSD Gold Master Indicator v5.0 Premium Gold Trading Suite for MetaTrader 5 Overview Gold Master v5.0 is a professional-grade, all-in-one trading indicator engineered exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. Every parameter, threshold, filter, and calculation has been purpose-built and calibrated for Gold's unique price behavior, volatility profile, and market sessions — making it one of the most specialized Gold trading tools available on the MQL5 Market. This is not a generic multi-ass
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MQL4
German Pablo Gori
指标
Stoch Quad Rotation Signal MT4 The Stoch Quad Rotation Signal is an advanced technical indicator for MetaTrader 4 that integrates multiple Stochastic oscillators with powerful trend, volume, and pattern filters, along with a scoring system and multi-timeframe analysis. Designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities with clarity and precision. Main Features: Quadruple Stochastic Analysis: Utilizes four distinct configurations of the Stochastic oscillator (with customizable K, D, and
Trinity Suite MT4
German Pablo Gori
指标
SUITE TRINITY v3.3 -- Institutional Trading Integrated Solution for MetaTrader 4 Suite Trinity v3.3 is a comprehensive, professional-grade technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 4 that consolidates four powerful analytical modules into a single, unified tool. Developed for serious traders who demand institutional-level market insight without the complexity of managing multiple separate indicators, Trinity Suite delivers actionable intelligence directly on the chart through an eleg
Swing Sentinel EA MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/s
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
GoldMiner EA Pro MT5 - Advanced Neural Trend Trading for XAUUSD SUMMARY Unlock the power of automated gold trading with GoldMiner EA Pro, a high-precision Expert Advisor specifically designed for the unique volatility of XAUUSD. Unlike generic bots, GoldMiner uses a proprietary confluence engine that combines institutional trend following with real-time volume validation to capture high-probability moves. WHY GOLDMINER EA PRO? Precision Entry Engine: Uses multi-level analysis (EMA, RSI, MACD)
Expert Trend Analizer MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy This free tool is just the beginning. At code4trading, we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features? Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/seller
Volume Structure Nexus MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading, we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/
Squeeze Momentum Force MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Squeeze Momentum Force is an advanced technical analysis indicator designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines volatility squeeze detection with momentum analysis to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Based on John Carter's original concept, this enhanced version incorporates: Multi-Timeframe (MTF) analysis. Divergence detection. Volume weighting. Modern user interface for quick market interpretation. The indicator identifies periods of low volatility (squeeze) that typically precede si
Apex Swing VWAP MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
Apex Swing VWAP is an advanced indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) analysis with automatic detection of significant swing points. This combination provides accurate market sentiment insight and potential reversal points. Key Features Integrated Technical Analysis - Dynamic VWAP from relevant swing points - Historical VWAP for long-term trend analysis - Multiple configurable VWAP periods Recommended Trading Types - Swing Trading for medium-term trends -
Scanner Intelligence Hub
German Pablo Gori
指标
Scanner Intelligence Hub - Multi-Active Monitoring 28+ Pairs   Stop jumping from one chart to another.   Scanner Intelligence Hub   is the ultimate command center for the professional trader. Monitor dozens of assets and multiple timeframes from a single dashboard. Technical Capabilities: Real-time scanning:   It detects candlestick patterns, mean crossovers, and RSI levels in 28 pairs simultaneously. Customizable Panel:   Choose which indicators and timeframes you want the Scanner to monitor f
EurUsd PRO
German Pablo Gori
指标
EUR/USD PRO — Institutional Composite Indicator A professional-grade indicator optimized specifically for EUR/USD, integrating institutional analysis concepts into a single tool. This system combines DXY MTF analysis, session-based VWAP, ADR/ATR metrics, market structure (BOS/CHOCH), SMC (FVG/OB), cross-asset correlations, and a confluence panel with a floating signal. It features a Neumorphic UI with movable panels, pip-calculated spread display, and structured logging. Designed for universal
QuantFusion BTC MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
QuantFusion BTC Pro  is a professional-grade, multi-dimensional trading indicator optimized for Bitcoin/USD markets. By integrating advanced technical analysis, smart money concepts, and intelligent signal filtering, the indicator is designed to deliver high-probability trading signals. Its Multi-Category Alignment System requires confirmation from independent technical categories to validate entries and minimize false signals. Advanced Signal Generation System Dual-Level Quality: Generates stan
PrecisionFlow EurUsd
German Pablo Gori
专家
PRECISIONFLOW EURUSD SCALPER  is an EXPERT ADVISOR (EA) designed for the METATRADER 5 platform. It operates fully automatically and integrates an advanced risk management system with adaptive filters. The system allows for high customization, enabling users to adjust operations according to their risk tolerance, execution style, and specific broker conditions. TRADING LOGIC AND STRATEGY This Expert Advisor identifies buy and sell opportunities by combining the following technical elements: STRU
RangePulse ORB Index EA
German Pablo Gori
专家
RangePulse ORB Expert Advisor RangePulse ORB is a high-performance institutional EA designed to trade Open Range Breakouts on indices with precision and discipline. Its architecture integrates quantitative filters, advanced risk management, and an AI‑ready decision module to maximize entry quality under real market conditions. 1. Core Strategy (ORB) The system core relies on a methodical execution of breakouts: Range Calculation: Defines the day's initial range and executes the breakout with co
SMC Liquidity MAX
German Pablo Gori
指标
SMC Liquidity MAX MT5 is an advanced Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed for intraday and swing traders seeking a clear and structured market reading. It integrates the key components of the institutional approach—structure, liquidity, and volume—into a single panel with real-time, optimized visualization. Core Features Market Structure: Automatic identification of BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). Imbalance Zones: Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with automatic mitigatio
Risk Guard Dashboard MT5
German Pablo Gori
专家
**Risk Guard Dashboard MT5 (EA) – Scanner + Risk Manager + Execution Panel** Risk Guard Dashboard MT5 is a professional assistant for MetaTrader 5 that integrates into a single panel: a multi-timeframe scanner, Prop Firm-style risk control, performance statistics, and an execution panel. Designed with institutional aesthetics, high readability, and optimized performance for monitoring multiple symbols in real-time. **Main Features** • **Multi-symbol and Multi-timeframe Scanner:** simultaneou
Simple FIbo MT5
German Pablo Gori
指标
> Elevate Your Trading Strategy   This free tool is just the beginning. At   code4trading , we specialize in developing high-performance indicators and Expert Advisors designed for precision and professional-grade analysis. Looking for more advanced features?   Discover our full suite of premium tools, including optimized signals, advanced oscillators, and institutional-grade trading utilities at our official MQL5 store. > Explore the full catalog here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablog
ChartTrade Commander PRO MT5
German Pablo Gori
实用工具
Elevate Your Trading with code4trading Premium Tools This free indicator is a sample of our commitment to quality. If you find this tool useful, we invite you to explore our Premium Professional Suite. Our paid products offer advanced institutional-grade features, optimized algorithms, and exclusive technical support designed to give you a definitive edge in the markets. Visit our full catalog here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/pablogx9/seller ChartTrade Commander PRO MT5  is the ultimate s
MacD Custom Indicator MTF Plus
German Pablo Gori
指标
MacD Custom Indicator MTF Plus is a professional MetaTrader 5 port of the original " CM_MacD_Ult_MTF " indicator created by ChrisMoody for TradingView . This version was developed by code4trading for Free provide the MT5 community with high-quality, free access to this proven methodology. Original Concept: ChrisMoody (TradingView) MT5 Development: code4trading Version: 1.0 The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is a cornerstone of technical analysis, functioning as a trend-following m
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