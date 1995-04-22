Day Trader V2

Day Trader EA is a fully automated trend-following Expert Advisor designed for Forex, Metals, Oil and Index CFDs.

The system combines Moving Averages, Momentum Analysis and ATR-based volatility measurements to identify trend continuation opportunities and manage trades automatically.

Opens a direct market position.

Examples: BUY SELL

Opens a market position and a pending stop order in the same direction.

Examples: BUY + BUY STOP SELL + SELL STOP

Opens a market position and a pending limit order in the same direction.

Examples: BUY + BUY LIMIT SELL + SELL LIMIT

Opens a market position together with an opposite pending stop order.

Examples: BUY + SELL STOP SELL + BUY STOP

For Stop, Limit and Hedge modes, traders can adjust:

· Pending Order Lot Multiplier

· Grid Distance

· Position Expansion Structure

The EA automatically detects:

· Forex Majors

· Forex Minors

· Gold

· Silver

· Oil

· Stock Indices

Each market uses its own internal risk, volatility and trade management profile.

Defines how much account balance is risked per trade.

Example:

Risk = 1%

The EA calculates lot size automatically according to account conditions and Stop Loss distance.

Example:

MaxLot = 1.00

The EA will never exceed this value.

If:

MaxLot = 0

the EA uses the calculated lot size without additional restrictions.

The EA includes a dynamic TP1 system.

Defines the profit target for every 0.01 lot.

Example:

TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 1.00

Results:

0.01 lot = 1 USD

0.10 lot = 10 USD

0.50 lot = 50 USD

before TP1 activation.

When:

TP1MoneyPer001Lot = 0

the EA automatically calculates TP1 levels using internal presets and volatility analysis.

Users may also enter custom values for more aggressive or conservative profit management.

The EA includes:

· Volatility-Based Stop Loss

· Partial Profit Taking (TP1)

· Break-Even Protection

· Runner Position Management

· Dynamic Risk Control

Most users only need to configure:

· Trading Mode

· Risk Percentage

· Maximum Lot Size

· TP1MoneyPer001Lot

All other parameters are optimized through the EA’s internal preset architecture.

CandleForms System Architecture

Built on a structured, risk-first design philosophy with optimized default parameters.

Exposure should always be adjusted according to individual capital and risk tolerance.

This product is a trading automation tool and does not constitute financial advice, portfolio management, or investment consultancy services.

Trading financial markets involves significant risk, and there is no guarantee of profit. Past performance does not ensure future results.

All trading decisions are made solely by the user. By using this product, you acknowledge full responsibility for your trading outcomes.

The developer cannot be held liable for any financial losses or damages arising from the use of this software.

If the system meets your expectations, your 5-star review is highly appreciated and supports ongoing development.