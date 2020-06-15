KonokaSystemNEO

1
KonokaSystemNEO is one of the three sisters (NEO, JOY, FUN) based on KonokaSystem with a new personality and is an original EA.
The trading style is day trading targeting midnight to mid-day Japan time.
The currency pair is "USDJPY" and entry is made at the opening price of M5.
Each of the three sisters has a different logic and is equipped with two types of entries and two types of exits.
No grid or martingale logic is used.
The internal logic repeats profit and loss, swallowing losses and growing.
KonokaSystemNEO does not emphasize winning percentage.

Both TP and SL are slightly larger at 100 pips. (Stop hunting measure).
While those losses are significant, what is inherently most dangerous is a series of losses.
KonokaSystemNEOis designed to reduce consecutive losses caused by rallies and crashes, which are the weak points of contrarian trading.


EA that became the source of NEO:  https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517

                                                       

<Explanation of parameters> 

・MagicNumber = 3333 ; Magic number (required when running multiple EA)
・MaxSpread = 20; maximum spread (because spread spreads early in the morning in Japan time)
・MaxOrders = 3; Maximum number of positions
・Space = 0; Next entry range (Auto (Default 0～Max 60))
・Friday = True; There is trading on Friday (cross weekend = True)
・Exit_Bar = True; False = Exit All(Buy), Exit All(Sell)
・Exit_Time = True; True = EXIT with set time
・MM = False; Money management (Ttue = Yes)
・MM_Risk = 3; Money management risk (0.03 lot for $1000 in this case)
・MaxLotSize = 100; Maximum number of lots
・Lots = 0.3; lot size (about $1000=0.05Lot)
・TP = 1000; profit margin

・SL = 1000; Loss cut width


Note ①: 5 digit forex brokers (1000=100Pips)
Note ②: Close Time (17:00) in NY market is MT4 Server time (00:00). 
(In the daylight saving time and winter time, the trading time will be off by 1 hour overall, but this is not a problem)
Note : This EA provides "methods", so we cannot respond to additions or changes to the program.


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This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
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Experts
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Ninja Forex EA
Samir Arman
Experts
Hello all Recommended Broker For the best trading conditions, low spreads, and fast execution, a   Zero Spread   account is recommended. Open an Exness Zero Account: https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/lmeqq9b7 Ninja Forex EA  How to configure settings on gold https://t.me/Arman_MT4/2685 The expert works on technical levels with some indicators for entering deals It works in reverse If the general shape is bullish, selling is entered with the suspension of a pending deal If the trend is down, buy is
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4
Sivakumar Paul Suyambu
1 (1)
Experts
Gold HFT Scalper Pro MT4 A high-frequency tick scalper engineered exclusively for GOLD (XAUUSD). Places BUY_STOP and SELL_STOP pending orders just above and below the live market, automatically re-centres them on every tick, and exits with a dynamic trailing stop — all with built-in daily loss protection and real-margin validation before every order. XAUUSD Only -  No Martingale -  No Grid -  Low Drawdown -  Fully Automated -  M1 Timeframe Symbol XAUUSD Timeframe (period) M1 Minimum deposit 500
Smart Boss Profi
Valerii Stetsenko
Experts
Минимальный депозит 500 евро. Под каждую валютную пару нужны отдельные настройки робота. Форекс является очень опасным делом. И никто не застрахован от потерь. Но нужно максимально стараться минимизировать риски потери денег. Тайм фрейм 15 минут. Робот торгует круглосуточно. В сутки может быть до нескольких десятков сделок. Поэтому ваш терминал тоже должен работать круглосуточно. Счет для торговли должен быть со спредом около нуля. Проверьте какие счета предлагает ваш брокер и выберите с минима
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KonokaSystem
Nobuyoshi Murase
3.67 (3)
Experts
KonokaSystem is a day trade targeting (0:00 ～13:00) Japan time. The currency pair is USDJPY and trades at the closing price of M5. No grid or martingale logic is used. Both TP and SL are 100Pips, which are slightly larger. (To avoid stop loss hunting) There are other exit methods using time and technical indicators. With those internal logic, profit and loss are repeated and grow. KonokaSystem is not aimed at increasing the winning rate. forward test： https://www.mql5.com/ja/signals/573517 ＜Pa
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gacfxalgo 2021.03.14 07:46 
 

not good

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