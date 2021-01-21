MX1 Expert Advisor

5

   !!!!! Buy MX1 EA and Get a Free EA (RSI MACD) with set files !!!!!

(contact me after purchase, Please Contact me by mql5 message , conditions apply)

⚠️ Next price -> 99$
⚠️ Final price -> 1950$

        !!!! 🚀 Profitable Low Risk Robot 🚀 !!!!

        The (MX1 strategy) is a trend following strategy, advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor developed to trade with any MT4 market. It depends on a candle breaking a level line, along with confirmation indicators that filters, and ensure entering at the beginning of a trend not the end. It prevents entering when the market is saturated. Also, it has powerful filters preventing it from entering in counter trends market or enter when the market is going sideways with no momentum.

        🔥 Timeframe: 1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, 1H, 4H, 1D
        🔥 Forex Market: XAUUDS, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURAUD, AUDUSD, and coming more.

         

        🛑 Recommended broker: www.icmarkets.com

        🛑 Set files: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mKrSozHtVoaL5HkbFGhGwI2eRzlZoaBL/view?usp=sharing

        Features:

        • Back tested for more than 20+ years for most of the currency pairs.
        • Trade on almost every pair plus metals, and commodities.
        • Comes with almost 65 set files.
        • no need for fast internet.
        • Has Spread filter to avoid trading during bad market conditions.
        • Has Slippage filter, to avoid losses.
        • Martingale, grid, and hedge methods are optional if selected.
        • Respecting stop loss and take profit for each position.
        • Has optional Trailing take profit
        • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
        • Easy to install

         

        🔎Settings: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bJCqKfz6aDKqOVtCnUTTJkt5Y9WT5DUA/view?usp=sharing

        👍Installing EA in MT4 Guide: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xAfN-NO7VE8&ab_channel=EAProfiler


        Important notes:

        • For every timeframe you need minimum of $100 i.e., $600 for one currency pair if EA installed in 5m, 15m, 30m, 1h, 4h, and 1d timeframes.

        • If you want to use account balance feature, you need to put the same amount of balance in the (balance for 0.01)  balance , i.e., if your trading amount is 5000, then you need to put 10000 on the account balance section.

        • If you want to use one of the recovery options, you need to do a back test for the pair you want to trade, and make sure you have enough capital to cover the drawdown.

        • You need to understand that this EA trade for long term profit, therefore, you need to give it time to see the real profit.


        Reviews 2
        Sun Ren Gao Yu
        1514
        Sun Ren Gao Yu 2021.02.19 11:17 
         

        This is the only EA earns money!

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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Experts
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        Fan Yang
        Experts
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        Sun Ren Gao Yu
        1514
        Sun Ren Gao Yu 2021.02.19 11:17 
         

        This is the only EA earns money!

        Disney1
        19
        Disney1 2021.01.22 09:43 
         

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