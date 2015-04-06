TaleSpin

Hello dear friends!

Autopilot "TaleSpin".

The robot opens a grid of orders by trend.

Uses a little martingel. Uses virtual StopLoss. Works on all pairs and timeframes.

Input parameters:

Turbo (if the deposit> = $ 300, it is much better) to turn it on when depositing less than 300 is not recommended (when turned on, it closes unprofitable transactions with a profit, as if they closed in plus, when turned off, it closes to zero, it’s better to use a very dangerous function with a very large depot and with very little risk)
Риск (0.5) -Risk per trade% of free margin (I recommend no more than 0.5, better than 0.1 (the lower the more stable, but the potential profit less), with a small depot it will open min.lot, and with a large less risk to drain)
Расстояние между ордерами (100) -Distance grid (100 I recommend)
Номер автопилота - The magic bot number (It can be any).
Another tip before using it is to optimize in the strategy tester, and how to do this ask Google, I can’t drop the links here.

P.S. BIG PROFITS, FRIENDS!

Waiting for feedback and suggestions for improvement.
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
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Profalgo Limited
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NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at current price Final price: 999$ NEW: From 349$ or higher --> Choose 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade account numbers) Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! LIVE SIGNAL Bitcoin Scalp Pro is a unique trading system on the market.  It is fully focused on exploiting the volatility of the Bitcoin market by trading the breakouts of support and resistance levels. The focus of the EA lies on safety, which translates i
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Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
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