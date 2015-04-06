Hello dear friends!





Autopilot "TaleSpin".





The robot opens a grid of orders by trend.





Uses a little martingel. Uses virtual StopLoss. Works on all pairs and timeframes.





Input parameters:





Turbo (if the deposit> = $ 300, it is much better) to turn it on when depositing less than 300 is not recommended (when turned on, it closes unprofitable transactions with a profit, as if they closed in plus, when turned off, it closes to zero, it’s better to use a very dangerous function with a very large depot and with very little risk)

Риск (0.5) -Risk per trade% of free margin (I recommend no more than 0.5, better than 0.1 (the lower the more stable, but the potential profit less), with a small depot it will open min.lot, and with a large less risk to drain)

Расстояние между ордерами (100) -Distance grid (100 I recommend)

Номер автопилота - The magic bot number (It can be any).

Another tip before using it is to optimize in the strategy tester, and how to do this ask Google, I can’t drop the links here.





P.S. BIG PROFITS, FRIENDS!





Waiting for feedback and suggestions for improvement.