NHS Prop Firm Guardian

NHS Prop Firm Guardian

NHS Prop Firm Guardian is a dedicated, single-panel risk monitor and drawdown protection overlay for MetaTrader 5, built around one core idea: watch the account relentlessly, and enforce the limit the moment it's crossed — even if the trader isn't looking. It is a pure risk-monitor companion tool, not an order-entry or trade-management system: it does not place trades, manage stops, or run automation strategies. Its job is tracking Daily drawdown on the current chart symbol against a configurable limit and reacting automatically the instant it's breached.

Guardian is built for prop-firm challenge and funded traders who want a second, independent set of eyes on their account — a lightweight companion that sits alongside a main trading EA or manual execution and enforces drawdown discipline without adding order-management complexity to the mix.

Who it is for

This tool is for traders who already have their entry and trade-management workflow sorted and want a focused, no-frills layer of Daily drawdown enforcement on top of it — a straightforward way to make sure a single bad session can't quietly end a challenge or funded stage while you're not watching.

Daily Drawdown Protection — the core of Guardian

  • Daily drawdown protection on the current chart symbol, with its own enable switch, percentage limit, and dollar limit
  • Percentage or dollar limits, so the tool can match either a firm's percentage-based rule or a fixed-dollar rule
  • Configurable profit target, max total drawdown, and minimum trading-day tracking for prop firm challenge accounts, visible on the compliance view
  • Auto-detected or manually overridden starting balance, with a challenge start date override for traders attaching Guardian after a challenge has already begun
  • Two breach actions on daily breach — close all positions, and/or disable new trades — so a breach either flattens the account, blocks further entries, or both
  • Persistent breach and enforcement state across restarts — daily starting balance and breach flags are saved and reloaded automatically so protection does not weaken if the terminal restarts mid-challenge
  • Automatic retry of failed enforcement — if a close action fails on the first attempt (requote, context busy, no AutoTrading), Guardian keeps retrying on every subsequent tick until the breach is fully enforced, rather than assuming one pass is enough
  • Genuine-recovery reset logic — a breach flag can only be cleared once the account has actually recovered above the floor that triggered it, so a still-underwater account can't be manually dismissed and immediately re-breach on the next tick
  • Master arm/disarm switch to pause or resume Daily DD monitoring when there's no active breach to clear

Because this rule is enforced automatically on every tick rather than checked manually, Guardian is built to catch one of the most common ways funded accounts are lost: a daily drawdown breach that happens while the trader isn't watching the account closely enough.

Cross-EA trading-disabled signal

  • Published trading-disabled signal via a well-known, namespaced GlobalVariable that any cooperating EA can check before sending an order — the standard MT5 pattern for cross-EA risk gating
  • Shared kill-switch behavior letting a trader's main execution EA, or any other companion tool, respect Guardian's breach state automatically without direct integration
  • Magic-number namespacing so multiple Guardian instances can run across different strategies or accounts without their saved settings or signals colliding

Because Guardian is a pure monitor and never sends or manages orders itself, it has no way to physically block a trade placed manually or by another EA on the same account — publishing this signal is how it closes that gap for any EA built to respect it.

Compliance and live statistics view

  • Live trade statistics alongside the compliance view for at-a-glance account awareness
  • Historical trade statistics for reviewing past performance
  • Dedicated compliance sub-tab showing profit target progress, live trailing drawdown vs. the firm's max total DD, daily drawdown used vs. limit, and daily breach state
  • Broker UTC offset setting so the daily rollover boundary lines up with the broker's actual trading day rather than the local server clock

Guardian's free edition monitors the current chart symbol only. For all-symbols account-wide monitoring, see NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro.

Dashboard and workspace design

Guardian uses the same interaction language as NHS Risk Manager PRO's dashboard, in a lighter single-panel, two-subtab layout.

  • Two-subtab dashboard covering Metrics (live stats + compliance view) and Settings (UI + protections)
  • Ocean Blue theme, fixed in the free edition
  • Text and interface contrast controls for different chart environments
  • Mini mode to collapse the workspace into a compact floating control button
  • Tiled rail mode for a cleaner left-edge navigation workflow
  • DPI-aware zoom, auto-detected or manually overridden, for more consistent visibility across different screen setups
  • Foreground re-assertion that periodically brings the dashboard back above other chart objects, configurable in seconds or disabled entirely

VPS and connectivity requirement

NHS Prop Firm Guardian performs its protective functions — Daily drawdown monitoring, breach enforcement, and the cross-EA trading-disabled signal — only while it is actively running inside a connected MetaTrader 5 terminal. Like any Expert Advisor, it cannot monitor or protect an account, and cannot execute any enforcement action, while the terminal is closed or disconnected from the internet.

  • A VPS (Virtual Private Server) or an always-on computer with stable internet access is strongly recommended, especially for prop-firm challenge and funded accounts where a drawdown breach can occur at any time, including outside normal trading hours or while the trader is away from the desk
  • If the terminal is closed, sleeping, or loses connection, none of Guardian's protections — drawdown enforcement, breach actions, or the cross-EA signal — are active during that period
  • A disconnected terminal during a fast move can mean a drawdown breach goes undetected and unenforced until the terminal reconnects
  • Traders intending to rely on Guardian for unattended or overnight risk protection should run it on a VPS rather than a personal computer that may sleep, lose power, or lose internet access


Important notes

  • Designed for MetaTrader 5
  • Pure risk-monitor overlay — no order entry or trade-management controls; built to run alongside a trader's existing execution EA or manual workflow
  • Free edition: Daily drawdown protection on the current chart symbol only. For Weekly and Total drawdown protection, the full breach-action set, and all-symbols scope, see NHS Prop Firm Guardian Pro
  • Does not guarantee passing any specific prop firm's evaluation; the compliance view is a monitoring and enforcement aid based on the rules the trader configures, and it is the trader's responsibility to match those settings to the exact rules of their firm
  • Because Guardian cannot send orders itself, its "disable new trades" action only works as intended when a cooperating EA checks and respects Guardian's published signal
  • Settings should be tested carefully on a demo account before live use
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