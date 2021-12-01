CCI FIBO

The CCI FIBO trend indicator displays the real sentiment of the market. Does not redraw.

The CCI FIBO indicator is based on the processed values of the standard CCI indicator. The indicator is able to display the slowing\reversal of the price during the trend movement (for exiting the position, and with some experience to display the opening in the opposite direction, for example, to use in scalping). It shows spikes in a flat. The idea of the indicator was that there are indicators that are good for showing the trend, but are bad during flats. And conversely, there are indicators, that are good for showing flats, but generate false signals during trends. This indicator was created specifically to be good at displaying the trend and to quickly readjust during flats.


Indicator parameters

  • The number of bars to display indicator - the number of bars to display. Implemented more for increasing the calculation speed.
  • Calculating the sensitivity (1 to 15) - Calculation sensitivity. 15 shows the exact market sentiment. below 10 - it is necessary to consult the values for the specific market behavior. It can be reduced, if there are insufficient bars for calculation.
  • Calculating the depth (1 to 4) - Calculation depth. 4 is the best. When lower (3, 2, 1) the accuracy of the calculation decreases.
  • Enable moving average 1 - Enable the first moving average
  • Enable moving average 2 - Enable the second moving average
  • Enable moving average 3 - Enable the third moving average
  • Period moving average 1 - The number of bars for smoothing the first moving average
  • Period moving average 2 - The number of bars for smoothing the second moving average
  • Period moving average 3 - The number of bars for smoothing the third moving average
  • Enable signal at the intersection of the middle-level number 1 - Enable the signal when the first moving average intersects a certain specified level
  • At what level signals - The level to generate the signal
  • What kind of music will play at signal - The audio file to play when the first moving average crosses the level


Trading features

It is possible to smooth the values with three moving averages. Three moving averages are displayed by default.

It shows good trading signals from М5 to D1. On М1 there is a lot of noise, but trading is also possible.

The blue color of the histogram shows that the market is in the buying phase. The red color of the histogram shows that the market is more inclined to sell. These readings are also clearly visible during flats. When the exit from the flat does not display anything but the boundaries for exiting it, the CCI FIBO indicator will stick to one direction. Rapid spikes sometimes happen in the market, but the indicator is not very susceptible to such things. This is why the averaged have been added. A moving average of 3 or 5 allows to smooth the spikes.

The indicator generates good signals when the moving average crosses the zero point of the indicator. The crossing of the zero point from below indicates that the market is inclined to buy. And vice-versa. From above is for selling.

The fast moving average crossing the slower (second and third moving averages) from below can also serve as a buy signal. Similarly, the fast moving average crossing the slow ones (two averages) from above for selling.

It is a good idea to monitor the slope of the slowest moving average. If it is above or below zero. If the slope of the slowest is pointed downwards and it is broken by two faster moving averages from above, then it is a good signal to sell. Similarly, for buying. The upward slope of the moving average, two faster one breaking it from below.

There is an EA based on the crossing of the moving averages, displayed are the results for H1 and H4.

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CURRENTLY 20% OFF ! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is specialized to show currency strength for any symbols like Exotic Pairs Commodities, Indexes or Futures. Is first of its kind, any symbol can be added to the 9th line to show true currency strength of Gold, Silver, Oil, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. This is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. Imagine how your trading
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
Indicators
Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
Indicators
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicators
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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TICK offline
Vladimir Skorina
Indicators
Indicator for collecting and storing ticks from the real market. Ticks are available in offline mode. The tick chart works like the standard time charts in MetaTrader 4. All indicators work on the tick chart. It is good for finding "pins" and spikes before the news releases. The indicator is good for scalpers and scalper systems. Templates also work. Settings: Period. - number of the period for collecting ticks. Default value is 2. You cannot use the standard minutes 1, 5, 15, 30, 60(hour), 240(
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