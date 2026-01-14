Transparent Renko Overlay Indicator
- インディケータ
- Arnold Holm
- バージョン: 1.0
Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator
Overview
Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator displays Renko bricks directly on the main price chart as a semi-transparent overlay.
Unlike traditional Renko charts that require a separate offline window, this indicator allows traders to view standard candlestick price action and Renko structure simultaneously on the same chart.
The overlay helps identify trend direction, price noise, and consolidation phases without losing time-based market context.
Key Features
-
Renko bricks drawn directly on the main chart
-
Semi-transparent visualization behind price candles
-
Fixed or ATR-based box size calculation
-
Classic Renko rules with constant brick height
-
Automatic detection of trend continuation and reversals
-
Optional noise zone highlighting during consolidation
-
Real-time display of the currently forming Renko brick
-
Lightweight design optimized for performance
Renko Calculation Logic
The indicator follows standard Renko construction rules commonly used on professional platforms:
-
All bricks have identical height based on the selected box size
-
Continuation requires one box in the current trend direction
-
Reversal requires two boxes against the previous trend
-
Bricks always connect corner-to-corner without gaps
-
A single price anchor is used for consistent construction
This approach ensures clean, reliable Renko structures without repainting completed bricks.
Visualization
-
Bullish and bearish bricks are color-coded
-
Adjustable opacity allows price candles to remain visible
-
Brick width dynamically adapts to market activity
-
Optional shaded noise zones mark periods of sideways movement
-
Status label displays current trend, brick count, and box size
Input Parameters
Parameters are organized into logical groups for clarity:
-
Renko settings (box size mode, ATR options, reversal size)
-
Visual settings (colors, opacity, brick width)
-
Noise zone settings
-
Performance and object limits
All parameters are fully functional on any account type without restrictions.
Intended Use
This indicator is designed for:
-
Trend identification and filtering
-
Noise reduction on lower and higher timeframes
-
Support and resistance visualization using Renko levels
-
Strategy confirmation alongside time-based charts
It does not place trades and does not modify orders.
Notes
-
Works on any symbol and timeframe
-
Does not repaint completed Renko bricks
-
No ads, pop-ups, external links, or restricted functionality