XAU NeuralGuard EA is a professional automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using a multi-layer analytical engine.

The EA focuses on precision, protection, and adaptability, making it suitable for traders who value disciplined risk control and intelligent trade filtering over aggressive or high-risk methods.

🔍 Core Trading Concept

XAU NeuralGuard EA operates using a Tri-Layer Adaptive Logic, where every trade must pass multiple independent confirmations before execution.

This structure allows the EA to identify emerging micro-trends, volatility shifts, and breakout conditions while avoiding low-quality or unstable market environments.

🧩 Tri-Layer Decision Architecture

🔹 Layer 1 – Momentum Recognition

Identifies directional pressure using:

EMA slope strength

Candle body dominance

Short-term momentum acceleration

This layer detects early trend energy before full expansion.

🔹 Layer 2 – Volatility Mapping

Analyzes market regime through:

ATR volatility behavior

Bollinger Band compression and expansion

Breakout readiness after accumulation

This allows the EA to distinguish between:

Ranging markets

Trend continuation

Volatility breakouts

🔹 Layer 3 – Adaptive Filtration

Filters trades based on:

Trading session quality

Liquidity and spread stability

Volatility spikes and gap detection

Optional manual blackout periods

Only high-quality conditions are allowed to reach execution.

⚙ Multi-Strategy Engine

XAU NeuralGuard EA includes two active strategy cores, operating simultaneously:

✅ Trend Core

Trades confirmed directional movements

Uses EMA alignment with ADX strength filtering

Designed for sustained market moves

✅ Breakout Core

Activates after volatility compression

Trades confirmed expansions beyond key volatility levels

Includes false-breakout protection

🔧 Expansion Module (Framework Ready)

Reserved for future strategy extensions

Disabled by default to ensure stability and transparency

🛡 Strict Risk Discipline

❌ No martingale

❌ No grid

❌ No averaging

✔ One position per symbol

✔ Every trade protected by Stop Loss

Risk is controlled through:

ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss

Adaptive Take Profit calculation

Optional Break-Even and Trailing Stop

Margin-safe position sizing

🔁 Auto-Adapting Market Filters

Instead of static rules, XAU NeuralGuard EA adjusts its behavior automatically based on:

Current volatility regime

Liquidity conditions

Active trading sessions

This ensures stable performance across different market phases — from calm accumulation to aggressive breakouts.

⚡ Performance & Stability

Lightweight, efficient code

Stable on VPS and prop-firm environments

ECN-friendly execution

Designed for netting accounts (hedging compatible)

⚙ Recommended Trading Setup

Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

Timeframe: H1

Minimum Deposit: $100 (high-risk)

Recommended Deposit: $500+

Minimum Leverage: 1:20

Broker Type: Any (ECN / low spread recommended)

🎛 Customization & Flexibility

The EA includes adjustable parameters suitable for:

Conservative prop-firm trading

Balanced long-term trading

More aggressive personal accounts

Default settings are optimized for stability and ease of use.

🔍 Transparency & Control

Clear logging of trade decisions

No hidden or black-box behavior

All actions are deterministic and auditable

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk and market conditions can change rapidly.

Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

🎯 Who Is XAU NeuralGuard EA For?

✔ Traders seeking adaptive and intelligent gold trading

✔ Users who avoid high-risk recovery systems

✔ Prop-firm and ECN traders

✔ Those looking for structured, rule-based automation