XAU NeuralGuard EA

🧠 XAU NeuralGuard EA – Adaptive Gold Trading Intelligence for MT5

XAU NeuralGuard EA is a professional automated trading system for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5, designed to adapt dynamically to changing market conditions using a multi-layer analytical engine.

The EA focuses on precision, protection, and adaptability, making it suitable for traders who value disciplined risk control and intelligent trade filtering over aggressive or high-risk methods.

🔍 Core Trading Concept

XAU NeuralGuard EA operates using a Tri-Layer Adaptive Logic, where every trade must pass multiple independent confirmations before execution.

This structure allows the EA to identify emerging micro-trends, volatility shifts, and breakout conditions while avoiding low-quality or unstable market environments.

🧩 Tri-Layer Decision Architecture

🔹 Layer 1 – Momentum Recognition

Identifies directional pressure using:

  • EMA slope strength

  • Candle body dominance

  • Short-term momentum acceleration

This layer detects early trend energy before full expansion.

🔹 Layer 2 – Volatility Mapping

Analyzes market regime through:

  • ATR volatility behavior

  • Bollinger Band compression and expansion

  • Breakout readiness after accumulation

This allows the EA to distinguish between:

  • Ranging markets

  • Trend continuation

  • Volatility breakouts

🔹 Layer 3 – Adaptive Filtration

Filters trades based on:

  • Trading session quality

  • Liquidity and spread stability

  • Volatility spikes and gap detection

  • Optional manual blackout periods

Only high-quality conditions are allowed to reach execution.

Multi-Strategy Engine

XAU NeuralGuard EA includes two active strategy cores, operating simultaneously:

✅ Trend Core

  • Trades confirmed directional movements

  • Uses EMA alignment with ADX strength filtering

  • Designed for sustained market moves

✅ Breakout Core

  • Activates after volatility compression

  • Trades confirmed expansions beyond key volatility levels

  • Includes false-breakout protection

🔧 Expansion Module (Framework Ready)

  • Reserved for future strategy extensions

  • Disabled by default to ensure stability and transparency

🛡 Strict Risk Discipline

  • ❌ No martingale

  • ❌ No grid

  • ❌ No averaging

  • ✔ One position per symbol

  • ✔ Every trade protected by Stop Loss

Risk is controlled through:

  • ATR-based dynamic Stop Loss

  • Adaptive Take Profit calculation

  • Optional Break-Even and Trailing Stop

  • Margin-safe position sizing

🔁 Auto-Adapting Market Filters

Instead of static rules, XAU NeuralGuard EA adjusts its behavior automatically based on:

  • Current volatility regime

  • Liquidity conditions

  • Active trading sessions

This ensures stable performance across different market phases — from calm accumulation to aggressive breakouts.

Performance & Stability

  • Lightweight, efficient code

  • Stable on VPS and prop-firm environments

  • ECN-friendly execution

  • Designed for netting accounts (hedging compatible)

Recommended Trading Setup

  • Trading Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Minimum Deposit: $100 (high-risk)

  • Recommended Deposit: $500+

  • Minimum Leverage: 1:20

  • Broker Type: Any (ECN / low spread recommended)

🎛 Customization & Flexibility

The EA includes adjustable parameters suitable for:

  • Conservative prop-firm trading

  • Balanced long-term trading

  • More aggressive personal accounts

Default settings are optimized for stability and ease of use.

🔍 Transparency & Control

  • Clear logging of trade decisions

  • No hidden or black-box behavior

  • All actions are deterministic and auditable

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading involves risk and market conditions can change rapidly.
Always test the EA on a demo account before using it on a live account.

🎯 Who Is XAU NeuralGuard EA For?

✔ Traders seeking adaptive and intelligent gold trading
✔ Users who avoid high-risk recovery systems
✔ Prop-firm and ECN traders
✔ Those looking for structured, rule-based automation


