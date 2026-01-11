ORB Analyzer
- Indicators
- Jessica Maria Koeske
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
ORB Analyzer – Trade the Right Days, Not Every Day
ORB Analyzer is a professional market analysis tool for traders who use the Opening Range concept and want to base their decisions on historical data rather than assumptions.
Instead of relying on beliefs like “breakouts usually work” or “today feels trending”, ORB Analyzer shows how price actually behaved in similar Opening Range conditions in the past — and which type of behavior has been statistically more common.
This is not a signal generator.
It is a context and analysis tool.
What ORB Analyzer Does
ORB Analyzer analyzes historical price behavior after the Opening Range and provides objective insight before you trade, such as:
-
Whether breakout, trend continuation, or mean reversion has been statistically dominant after similar Opening Ranges
-
How long trend continuation behavior typically persisted after similar Opening Ranges
-
At which time periods mean reversion behavior historically became more likely
-
How strongly Opening Range size influences historical outcomes
All evaluations are based on closed candles only.
Core Features
-
User-defined Opening Range window and configurable evaluation times to analyze trend continuation and mean reversion behavior
-
Historical hit rates for:
-
Breakouts
-
Trend continuation
-
Mean reversion
-
-
Separate statistics for small, medium, and large Opening Ranges
-
Automatic daily market regime classification based on historical behavior
-
Configurable SL and TP models for objective performance analysis
Data Integrity & Reliability
-
No repainting
-
Breakout evaluation only after candle close outside the Opening Range
-
Noise filtering on one minute timeframe
-
All calculations are based exclusively on historical price data
What you see is what actually happened.
Markets & Timeframes
-
Works on all symbols: forex, indices, metals, crypto
-
Timeframe independent
-
Suitable for any intraday Opening Range concept
Final Thought
ORB Analyzer provides statistical context for Opening Range behavior.
It does not tell you what to trade — it helps you understand what has historically been more likely under similar conditions.
Use it to support discretionary or systematic trading decisions with data instead of assumptions.
Trade less emotionally. Trade more informed.
Click here to go to the full user guide, examples, and explanations.
Important Note:To prevent misuse, historical statistical evaluations are disabled in the Strategy Tester, only the OR boxes are visible.
Full functionality is available when the indicator is applied to a live chart.