ORB Analyzer – Trade the Right Days, Not Every Day

ORB Analyzer is a professional market analysis tool for traders who use the Opening Range concept and want to base their decisions on historical data rather than assumptions.

Instead of relying on beliefs like “breakouts usually work” or “today feels trending”, ORB Analyzer shows how price actually behaved in similar Opening Range conditions in the past — and which type of behavior has been statistically more common.

This is not a signal generator.

It is a context and analysis tool.

What ORB Analyzer Does

ORB Analyzer analyzes historical price behavior after the Opening Range and provides objective insight before you trade, such as:

Whether breakout, trend continuation, or mean reversion has been statistically dominant after similar Opening Ranges

How long trend continuation behavior typically persisted after similar Opening Ranges

At which time periods mean reversion behavior historically became more likely

How strongly Opening Range size influences historical outcomes

All evaluations are based on closed candles only.

Core Features

User-defined Opening Range window and configurable evaluation times to analyze trend continuation and mean reversion behavior

Historical hit rates for: Breakouts Trend continuation Mean reversion

Separate statistics for small, medium, and large Opening Ranges

Automatic daily market regime classification based on historical behavior

Configurable SL and TP models for objective performance analysis

Data Integrity & Reliability

No repainting

Breakout evaluation only after candle close outside the Opening Range

Noise filtering on one minute timeframe

All calculations are based exclusively on historical price data

What you see is what actually happened.

Markets & Timeframes

Works on all symbols: forex, indices, metals, crypto

Timeframe independent

Suitable for any intraday Opening Range concept

Final Thought

ORB Analyzer provides statistical context for Opening Range behavior.

It does not tell you what to trade — it helps you understand what has historically been more likely under similar conditions.

Use it to support discretionary or systematic trading decisions with data instead of assumptions.

Click here to go to the full user guide, examples, and explanations.





Important Note:

To prevent misuse, historical statistical evaluations are disabled in the Strategy Tester, only the OR boxes are visible.Full functionality is available when the indicator is applied to a live chart.