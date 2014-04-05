Price Volume Trend Oscillator PVT

Price Volume Trend (PVT) Oscillator

Description: The PVT Oscillator is a volume indicator that serves as an alternative to the standard On-Balance Volume (OBV). While ordinary volume indicators can be noisy and hard to read, this tool converts volume flow into a clear Histogram Oscillator, similar to a MACD, but for Volume.

It is designed to detect first Trend Reversals and Divergences by analyzing the difference between a Fast and Slow PVT moving average.

Why is this better than standard OBV?

  • Smart Filtering: Unlike OBV which adds all volume blindly, the PVT only adds volume proportional to the price change. This filters out fake moves.

  • Visual Signals: The histogram changes color automatically. Green means Bullish Volume, and Red means Bearish Volume.

  • Adaptive Scaling: Includes a built-in Normalization algorithm that keeps the bars readable and prevents them from spiraling out of control.

Key Features

  • 4 Smoothing Algorithms: Choose your preferred calculation method:

    • SMA (Simple)

    • EMA (Exponential - Recommended)

    • VWMA (Volume Weighted)

    • WMA (Weighted)

  • Zero-Line Cross Detection: shows when market momentum shifts from Sellers to Buyers.

  • Dual-Period Logic: Uses a Fast/Slow period comparison to identify momentum shifts early.

  • Real Volume Ready: Works with both Tick Volume (Forex) and Real Volume (Stocks/Futures).

How to Trade

  • Trend Confirmation: If Price is rising and the Histogram is Green and rising, the trend is healthy.

  • Reversal Signal (Divergence): If Price makes a New High, but the Oscillator makes a Lower High, this is a classic Bearish Divergence signal.

  • The Zero Cross: A cross from Red to Green indicates a shift to Bullish momentum.

Input Parameters

  • InpShortPeriod / InpLongPeriod: Sets the sensitivity of the oscillator (Default: 5/10).

  • InpMaType: The smoothing formula (EMA, SMA, VWMA, WMA).

  • InpNormalize: (True/False) Enables the smart scaling to keep the chart clean.

  • InpVolumeType: Choose between Tick Volume or Real Volume.

This is a free tool. If you find it helpful, please leave a review!

"Disclaimer: Software is for educational and analytic purposes only. Past performance of any system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results. I am a software developer, not a financial advisor. Use these tools to assist your own analysis, not as a replacement for it. Trade responsibly."
