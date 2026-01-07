Keyboard ScalpMaster Pro

Video Explanation on YouTube: https://youtu.be/OJXERVs405g

Keyboard Scalper Pro – Tool Explanation

Keyboard Scalper Pro is a manual scalping tool designed to execute and manage trades entirely via keyboard hotkeys, allowing for fast, precise, and distraction-free trading.

The tool does not automate trading decisions.

All actions are triggered manually by the trader using predefined keys.

Hotkey Functions Explained

W – Buy Market

Opens a market buy position instantly on the current symbol using the predefined risk or lot size settings.

S – Sell Market

Opens a market sell position instantly on the current symbol using the predefined risk or lot size settings.

E – Break-Even

Moves the stop loss to break-even, calculated based on the average entry price of all open positions on the symbol.

This is especially useful when scaling into trades.

Q – Close All Positions (Symbol-Based)

Closes all open positions on the current symbol immediately.

Other symbols remain unaffected.

Y / X – Position Risk Adjustment

Adjusts position risk dynamically based on account balance:

Y → decreases risk by 0.1%

X → increases risk by 0.1%

This allows fast risk control without opening any settings or panels.

Arrow Up / Arrow Down – Stop Loss Adjustment

Moves the stop loss up or down in predefined steps, optimized for fast scalping.

The step size is configurable via the “Steps for SL” setting.