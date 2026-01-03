INDICATOR: GEN SWING SIGNAL

Developer: gedeegi

General Description

GEN SWING SIGNAL is a specialized Price Action indicator designed to automate the detection of high-probability reversal patterns based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Unlike traditional oscillators, this system focuses on market structure and liquidity.

The indicator specifically looks for Swing Failure Patterns (SFP)—where price sweeps a previous high or low to grab liquidity—and confirms the reversal using a Change in State of Delivery (CISD) mechanism. It visualizes the structural breakdown directly on the chart with trendlines and provides clear entry arrows when a valid setup is confirmed.

Key Features

Automated SFP Detection: Identifies "Liquidity Sweeps" where price breaks a pivot point but fails to sustain the momentum, often signaling a trap.

Identifies "Liquidity Sweeps" where price breaks a pivot point but fails to sustain the momentum, often signaling a trap. CISD Confirmation Logic: Uses a strict confirmation algorithm (Change in State of Delivery) to validate that the market structure has shifted before generating a signal.

Uses a strict confirmation algorithm (Change in State of Delivery) to validate that the market structure has shifted before generating a signal. Dynamic Pivot Mapping: Automatically detects and stores significant Swing Highs and Swing Lows based on adjustable sensitivity.

Automatically detects and stores significant Swing Highs and Swing Lows based on adjustable sensitivity. Visual Chart Elements: Draws dashed lines on the chart to mark exactly where the liquidity sweep and structure shift occurred, aiding in manual analysis.

Draws dashed lines on the chart to mark exactly where the liquidity sweep and structure shift occurred, aiding in manual analysis. Customizable Alerts: Triggers instant pop-up alerts when a confirmed Buy or Sell setup is detected.

Input Parameters

Calculations

InpLen: The lookback length for determining Pivot Points (Swing Highs/Lows). Higher values detect larger market structures.

The lookback length for determining Pivot Points (Swing Highs/Lows). Higher values detect larger market structures. InpMaxEdge: The maximum number of bars allowed between the pivot and the sweep (lookback limit).

The maximum number of bars allowed between the pivot and the sweep (lookback limit). InpPatience: The maximum number of bars allowed for the market to confirm the reversal (CISD) after a sweep occurs.

The maximum number of bars allowed for the market to confirm the reversal (CISD) after a sweep occurs. InpTolerance: A noise filter value to ensure the price displacement is significant enough to trigger a signal.

Appearance

InpBullCol: Color for Bullish signals (Arrows and Structure lines).

Color for Bullish signals (Arrows and Structure lines). InpBearCol: Color for Bearish signals (Arrows and Structure lines).

Signal Logic

The indicator first identifies significant Pivot Points (Highs and Lows) based on the InpLen parameter. It detects a Sweep (Liquidity Grab) when the current price breaks a previous pivot level but shows signs of rejection. Once a sweep is detected, the system waits for a Change in State of Delivery (CISD). This requires the price to close strongly in the opposite direction relative to the opening prices of the sweep sequence. If the CISD condition is met within the InpPatience window, a BUY or SELL signal arrow is plotted.

Usage