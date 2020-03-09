Introduction

Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT4 - Gold Impulse Reversal Strategy

Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT4 is the MetaTrader 4 version of the expert advisor specialized in the gold market (XAUUSD). Developed with the same advanced methodology as the MT5 version, it implements impulse reversal strategies optimized for the MT4 platform.

Trading Philosophy

The strategy operates by identifying significant impulsive movements in gold prices that precede correction phases. The system detects these impulses and seeks reversal opportunities based on temporary supply and demand imbalances.

Technical Features

Impulse detection algorithm optimized for MT4

Parameters specifically calibrated for XAUUSD

Pre-entry condition validation system

Automatic stop level management according to broker rules

Intelligent position size normalization

Compatible with both Netting and Hedging account types

Integrated Risk Management

Predefined risk/reward ratio

Configurable maximum spread filter

Minimum volume per trade validation

Protection against adverse market conditions

Does not use martingale, grid or high-risk strategies

Gold-Specific Optimization

The EA includes parameters optimized exclusively for the gold market on MT4, considering the unique characteristics of this platform and XAUUSD volatility.

Technical Requirements

MetaTrader 4 (Build 600 or higher recommended)

Broker with competitive gold spreads

Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

Minimum deposit: $500 for 1:500 leverage

VPS recommended for continuous operation

User-Configurable Parameters

Position size (automatically normalized)

Maximum allowed spread

Magic number for identification

Support and Updates

Technical support via MQL5 chat system

Free updates for 12 months

Installation and configuration manual for MT4

User community for experience exchange

Important Note

Metal trading involves risk of loss. This software is a trading assistance tool for MetaTrader 4 and does not guarantee positive results. Testing on a demo account before real use is recommended.