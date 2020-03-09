Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT4
- Experts
- Mohamed Chadlioui Ezzamouri
- Version: 3.0
- Activations: 10
Introduction
Gold Kinetic Reversal PRO MT4 is the MetaTrader 4 version of the expert advisor specialized in the gold market (XAUUSD). Developed with the same advanced methodology as the MT5 version, it implements impulse reversal strategies optimized for the MT4 platform.
Trading Philosophy
The strategy operates by identifying significant impulsive movements in gold prices that precede correction phases. The system detects these impulses and seeks reversal opportunities based on temporary supply and demand imbalances.
Technical Features
- Impulse detection algorithm optimized for MT4
- Parameters specifically calibrated for XAUUSD
- Pre-entry condition validation system
- Automatic stop level management according to broker rules
- Intelligent position size normalization
- Compatible with both Netting and Hedging account types
Integrated Risk Management
- Predefined risk/reward ratio
- Configurable maximum spread filter
- Minimum volume per trade validation
- Protection against adverse market conditions
- Does not use martingale, grid or high-risk strategies
Gold-Specific Optimization
The EA includes parameters optimized exclusively for the gold market on MT4, considering the unique characteristics of this platform and XAUUSD volatility.
Technical Requirements
- MetaTrader 4 (Build 600 or higher recommended)
- Broker with competitive gold spreads
- Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
- Minimum deposit: $500 for 1:500 leverage
- VPS recommended for continuous operation
User-Configurable Parameters
- Position size (automatically normalized)
- Maximum allowed spread
- Magic number for identification
Support and Updates
- Technical support via MQL5 chat system
- Free updates for 12 months
- Installation and configuration manual for MT4
- User community for experience exchange
Important Note
Metal trading involves risk of loss. This software is a trading assistance tool for MetaTrader 4 and does not guarantee positive results. Testing on a demo account before real use is recommended.