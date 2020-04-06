Gold Impulse Lab

Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals.

Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot.
The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of:

  • impulse movement from the anchor price

  • confirmed price action patterns

  • signal strength assessment systems (scoring)

  • filtering by market mode (trend / range)

Each trade is opened only when the candle structure and momentum match , which reduces the number of random entries and improves the quality of trades.

Key Features

  • Impulse + patterns (continuation, expansion, stop-hunt)

  • Scoring engine instead of if/else logic

  • Adjusted Rate of Return (ATR)

  • Market mode filter (anti-flat without blocking)

  • Work on market structure, not indicators

  • Suitable for M5–H1 (optimally M5–M15)

Who is this advisor for?

  • traders working with XAUUSD

  • those who appreciate rare but meaningful deals

  • users looking for an institutional approach rather than a scalping approach

Important

The advisor is not intended for aggressive martingale or grids.
It is recommended to use fixed risk and test the parameters for your broker.


