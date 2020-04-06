Gold Impulse Lab
- Experts
- Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
- Versione: 1.26
- Attivazioni: 5
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals.
Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot.
The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of:
impulse movement from the anchor price
confirmed price action patterns
signal strength assessment systems (scoring)
filtering by market mode (trend / range)
Each trade is opened only when the candle structure and momentum match , which reduces the number of random entries and improves the quality of trades.
Key Features
Impulse + patterns (continuation, expansion, stop-hunt)
Scoring engine instead of if/else logic
Adjusted Rate of Return (ATR)
Market mode filter (anti-flat without blocking)
Work on market structure, not indicators
Suitable for M5–H1 (optimally M5–M15)
Who is this advisor for?
traders working with XAUUSD
those who appreciate rare but meaningful deals
users looking for an institutional approach rather than a scalping approach
Important
The advisor is not intended for aggressive martingale or grids.
It is recommended to use fixed risk and test the parameters for your broker.