Trend Vision PRO SMC

Professional Smart Money Concepts indicator with HTF/LTF Order Blocks, FVG, BOS detection, Entry/SL/TP levels, and real-time alerts. Trade like institutions.

FULL DESCRIPTION:

VisionSMC Pro - Professional Smart Money Concepts Indicator

Trade like the institutions with VisionSMC Pro, the most comprehensive SMC indicator for MetaTrader 5. This powerful tool reveals the footprints of smart money, helping you identify high-probability trade setups with precision.

KEY FEATURES

- Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Combines HTF bias with LTF execution for sniper entries
- Real Order Blocks: Detects genuine institutional Order Blocks using candle body analysis
- Fair Value Gaps (FVG): Automatically identifies imbalances in price
- Break of Structure (BOS/ChoCH): Tracks market structure shifts in real-time
- Premium/Discount Zones: Know exactly when price is cheap or expensive
- Entry, SL & TP Levels: Complete trade setup with customizable Risk:Reward ratio
- Smart Alerts: Popup, sound, and push notifications when setups are ready

HOW IT WORKS

1. HTF Analysis determines market bias (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
2. Premium/Discount zones identify optimal entry areas
3. LTF Order Blocks pinpoint precise entry levels
4. BOS confirms trend alignment
5. When all conditions align - READY signal with Entry/SL/TP

SETTINGS

- Customizable HTF timeframe (default H1)
- Adjustable impulse sensitivity
- Risk:Reward ratio (default 1:2)
- Show/hide individual features
- Color customization
- Alert preferences

BEST FOR

- Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, etc.)
- Cryptocurrencies (BTCUSD, ETHUSD)
- Indices and commodities
- Timeframes: M5, M15, M30 with H1/H4 as HTF

Stop guessing. Start trading like smart money.
