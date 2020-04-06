Katana Gold

KATANA Gold – Conservative Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD

■ Overview KATANA Gold is a conservative trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It focuses on controlled risk, disciplined entries, and long-term stability rather than aggressive growth.

This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or recovery-based strategies. Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and clear exit logic. The system is designed to operate under realistic market conditions with capital protection as its highest priority.

■ Trading Logic KATANA Gold operates on the H1 timeframe using a breakout-based trend-following approach. The EA waits for price to break a significant recent range and confirms direction using a long-term trend filter. Trades are executed only when market conditions are clearly favorable.

As a result:

  • Trade frequency is low

  • Positions are held longer

  • Sideways market exposure is minimized

■ Risk Management Risk control is the core philosophy of KATANA Gold.

  • Fixed Stop Loss on every trade

  • No position stacking or averaging

  • Risk is always known in advance

The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled drawdowns and prioritize long-term survivability over short-term gains.

■ Backtest Results (2025.01 – 2025.12)

  • Initial Balance: $1,000

  • Final Balance: $3,578 (Net +257%)

  • Profit Factor: 1.50

  • Max Drawdown: 14.65%

  • Lot Size: 0.02 (Fixed)

Note: This backtest uses a fixed lot size (0.02) for conservative and reproducible risk exposure. KATANA Gold trades only when clear trends appear.

■ Requirements

  • Broker: ECN or low-spread account recommended

  • VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation

  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot base)

■ Pricing Policy Current Price: $149 (Early Access) The price will increase gradually as user feedback and verified reviews accumulate.

■ Who This EA Is For

  • Traders who prioritize risk control

  • Traders who understand trend-following systems

  • Traders who prefer stability over aggressive growth

Trade less. Control risk. Follow the trend. KATANA Gold is built for disciplined traders.




