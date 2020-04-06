Katana Gold
- Experts
- Hisanobu Kawabata
- Version: 2.2
- Activations: 5
KATANA Gold – Conservative Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD
■ Overview KATANA Gold is a conservative trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It focuses on controlled risk, disciplined entries, and long-term stability rather than aggressive growth.
This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or recovery-based strategies. Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and clear exit logic. The system is designed to operate under realistic market conditions with capital protection as its highest priority.
■ Trading Logic KATANA Gold operates on the H1 timeframe using a breakout-based trend-following approach. The EA waits for price to break a significant recent range and confirms direction using a long-term trend filter. Trades are executed only when market conditions are clearly favorable.
As a result:
-
Trade frequency is low
-
Positions are held longer
-
Sideways market exposure is minimized
■ Risk Management Risk control is the core philosophy of KATANA Gold.
-
Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
-
No position stacking or averaging
-
Risk is always known in advance
The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled drawdowns and prioritize long-term survivability over short-term gains.
■ Backtest Results (2025.01 – 2025.12)
-
Initial Balance: $1,000
-
Final Balance: $3,578 (Net +257%)
-
Profit Factor: 1.50
-
Max Drawdown: 14.65%
-
Lot Size: 0.02 (Fixed)
Note: This backtest uses a fixed lot size (0.02) for conservative and reproducible risk exposure. KATANA Gold trades only when clear trends appear.
■ Requirements
-
Broker: ECN or low-spread account recommended
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation
-
Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot base)
■ Pricing Policy Current Price: $149 (Early Access) The price will increase gradually as user feedback and verified reviews accumulate.
■ Who This EA Is For
-
Traders who prioritize risk control
-
Traders who understand trend-following systems
-
Traders who prefer stability over aggressive growth
Trade less. Control risk. Follow the trend. KATANA Gold is built for disciplined traders.