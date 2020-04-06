KATANA Gold – Conservative Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD

■ Overview KATANA Gold is a conservative trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). It focuses on controlled risk, disciplined entries, and long-term stability rather than aggressive growth.

This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or recovery-based strategies. Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and clear exit logic. The system is designed to operate under realistic market conditions with capital protection as its highest priority.

■ Trading Logic KATANA Gold operates on the H1 timeframe using a breakout-based trend-following approach. The EA waits for price to break a significant recent range and confirms direction using a long-term trend filter. Trades are executed only when market conditions are clearly favorable.

As a result:

Trade frequency is low

Positions are held longer

Sideways market exposure is minimized

■ Risk Management Risk control is the core philosophy of KATANA Gold.

Fixed Stop Loss on every trade

No position stacking or averaging

Risk is always known in advance

The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled drawdowns and prioritize long-term survivability over short-term gains.

■ Backtest Results (2025.01 – 2025.12)

Initial Balance: $1,000

Final Balance: $3,578 (Net +257%)

Profit Factor: 1.50

Max Drawdown: 14.65%

Lot Size: 0.02 (Fixed)

Note: This backtest uses a fixed lot size (0.02) for conservative and reproducible risk exposure. KATANA Gold trades only when clear trends appear.

■ Requirements

Broker: ECN or low-spread account recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation

Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot base)

■ Pricing Policy Current Price: $149 (Early Access) The price will increase gradually as user feedback and verified reviews accumulate.

■ Who This EA Is For

Traders who prioritize risk control

Traders who understand trend-following systems

Traders who prefer stability over aggressive growth

Trade less. Control risk. Follow the trend. KATANA Gold is built for disciplined traders.