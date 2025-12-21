Katana Gold
- Version: 2.2
[b][h1]KATANA Gold – Conservative Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD[/h1][/b]
[b]Overview[/b]
KATANA Gold is a conservative trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).
It focuses on controlled risk, disciplined entries, and long-term stability rather than aggressive growth.
This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or recovery-based strategies.
Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and clear exit logic.
The system is designed to operate under realistic market conditions with capital protection as its highest priority.
[b][h2]Trading Logic[/h2][/b]
KATANA Gold operates on the H1 timeframe using a breakout-based trend-following approach.
The EA waits for price to break a significant recent range and confirms direction using a long-term trend filter.
Trades are executed only when market conditions are clearly favorable.
As a result:
• Trade frequency is low
• Positions are held longer
• Sideways market exposure is minimized
[b][h2]Risk Management[/h2][/b]
Risk control is the core philosophy of KATANA Gold.
• Fixed Stop Loss on every trade
• No position stacking or averaging
• Risk is always known in advance
The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled drawdowns and prioritize long-term survivability over short-term gains.
[b][h2]📊 Backtest Results (2025.01 – 2025.12)[/h2][/b]
[list]
[*][b]Initial Balance:[/b] $1,000
[*][b]Final Balance:[/b] $3,578 (Net +257%)
[*][b]Profit Factor:[/b] 1.50
[*][b]Max Drawdown:[/b] 14.65%
[*][b]Lot Size:[/b] 0.02 (Fixed)
[/list]
[b]Note:[/b]
This backtest uses a fixed lot size (0.02) for conservative and reproducible risk exposure.
KATANA Gold trades only when clear trends appear.
Long periods without trades are normal and expected behavior for this system.
[b][h2]Requirements[/h2][/b]
[list]
[*]Broker: ECN or low-spread account required for optimal performance
[*]VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation
[*]Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot base)
[/list]
[b][h2]💰 Pricing Policy[/h2][/b]
[b]Current Price: $149 (Early Access)[/b]
The price will increase gradually as user feedback and verified reviews accumulate.
Early adopters benefit from the lowest available price.
[b][h2]Who This EA Is For[/h2][/b]
• Traders who prioritize risk control
• Traders who understand trend-following systems
• Traders who prefer stability over aggressive growth
This EA is not intended for aggressive scalping or high-frequency trading.
[b]Trade less. Control risk. Follow the trend.
KATANA Gold is built for disciplined traders.[/b]