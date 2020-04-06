Katana Gold
- 专家
- Hisanobu Kawabata
- 版本: 2.5
- 更新: 23 十二月 2025
- 激活: 5
KATANA Gold
Real Tick Tested Conservative Trend Follower for XAUUSD
■ Concept
KATANA Gold is a low-frequency, selective-entry trend-following EA
developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).
Instead of focusing on flashy backtest numbers,
this EA is designed with priority on stability and reproducibility in real tick trading environments.
■ Characteristics Based on Real Data
-
Trade frequency: Low (average 0.5–1 trade per day)
-
Focuses on Risk / Reward, not win rate
-
Average profit > average loss
-
No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging (Nanpin)
-
Stop Loss is set on every trade
■ About Real Tick Verification
This EA has been tested in a real tick environment,
taking into account spread and execution differences.
The equity curve is not perfectly straight,
which is intentional and reflects no over-optimization or curve fitting.
■ Best Market Conditions
-
Clear directional moves in Gold
-
Breakouts with reduced false signals
-
Market conditions where excessive high-frequency trading should be avoided
■ Important Notes
Trading results may vary depending on market conditions and broker settings.
This EA is not designed to double capital in a short period,
but for traders who aim for long-term, stable operation.
■ Who This EA Is For / Is NOT For
This EA is suitable for:
-
Traders who prefer low-frequency, disciplined trading
-
Traders who value stability and risk control over aggressive growth
-
Traders who understand that realistic performance includes drawdowns
-
Traders who want an EA tested under real tick conditions
This EA is NOT suitable for:
-
Traders looking for high-frequency scalping
-
Traders expecting straight-line equity curves
-
Traders seeking quick capital doubling
-
Traders who rely solely on demo or OHLC-based results
■ Recommended Environment
-
Symbol: XAUUSD
-
Timeframe: H1
-
Account type: ECN / Low-spread account recommended
-
VPS usage is recommended
■ Developer’s Comment
While many EAs pursue “ideal backtests,”
my priority was survivability in real Gold market conditions.
KATANA Gold is an EA
designed for traders who value practicality over flashiness.