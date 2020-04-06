Katana Gold

KATANA Gold

Real Tick Tested Conservative Trend Follower for XAUUSD

■ Concept

KATANA Gold is a low-frequency, selective-entry trend-following EA
developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Instead of focusing on flashy backtest numbers,
this EA is designed with priority on stability and reproducibility in real tick trading environments.

■ Characteristics Based on Real Data

  • Trade frequency: Low (average 0.5–1 trade per day)

  • Focuses on Risk / Reward, not win rate

  • Average profit > average loss

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging (Nanpin)

  • Stop Loss is set on every trade

■ About Real Tick Verification

This EA has been tested in a real tick environment,
taking into account spread and execution differences.

The equity curve is not perfectly straight,
which is intentional and reflects no over-optimization or curve fitting.

■ Best Market Conditions

  • Clear directional moves in Gold

  • Breakouts with reduced false signals

  • Market conditions where excessive high-frequency trading should be avoided

■ Important Notes

Trading results may vary depending on market conditions and broker settings.

This EA is not designed to double capital in a short period,
but for traders who aim for long-term, stable operation.

■ Who This EA Is For / Is NOT For

This EA is suitable for:

  • Traders who prefer low-frequency, disciplined trading

  • Traders who value stability and risk control over aggressive growth

  • Traders who understand that realistic performance includes drawdowns

  • Traders who want an EA tested under real tick conditions

This EA is NOT suitable for:

  • Traders looking for high-frequency scalping

  • Traders expecting straight-line equity curves

  • Traders seeking quick capital doubling

  • Traders who rely solely on demo or OHLC-based results

■ Recommended Environment

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account type: ECN / Low-spread account recommended

  • VPS usage is recommended

■ Developer’s Comment

While many EAs pursue “ideal backtests,”
my priority was survivability in real Gold market conditions.

KATANA Gold is an EA
designed for traders who value practicality over flashiness.

Ответ на отзыв