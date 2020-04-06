KATANA Gold

Real Tick Tested Conservative Trend Follower for XAUUSD

■ Concept

KATANA Gold is a low-frequency, selective-entry trend-following EA

developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Instead of focusing on flashy backtest numbers,

this EA is designed with priority on stability and reproducibility in real tick trading environments.

■ Characteristics Based on Real Data

Trade frequency: Low (average 0.5–1 trade per day)

Focuses on Risk / Reward, not win rate

Average profit > average loss

No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging (Nanpin)

Stop Loss is set on every trade

■ About Real Tick Verification

This EA has been tested in a real tick environment,

taking into account spread and execution differences.

The equity curve is not perfectly straight,

which is intentional and reflects no over-optimization or curve fitting.

■ Best Market Conditions

Clear directional moves in Gold

Breakouts with reduced false signals

Market conditions where excessive high-frequency trading should be avoided

■ Important Notes

Trading results may vary depending on market conditions and broker settings.

This EA is not designed to double capital in a short period,

but for traders who aim for long-term, stable operation.

■ Who This EA Is For / Is NOT For

This EA is suitable for:

Traders who prefer low-frequency, disciplined trading

Traders who value stability and risk control over aggressive growth

Traders who understand that realistic performance includes drawdowns

Traders who want an EA tested under real tick conditions

This EA is NOT suitable for:

Traders looking for high-frequency scalping

Traders expecting straight-line equity curves

Traders seeking quick capital doubling

Traders who rely solely on demo or OHLC-based results

■ Recommended Environment

Symbol: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account type: ECN / Low-spread account recommended

VPS usage is recommended

■ Developer’s Comment

While many EAs pursue “ideal backtests,”

my priority was survivability in real Gold market conditions.

KATANA Gold is an EA

designed for traders who value practicality over flashiness.