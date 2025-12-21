[b][h1]KATANA Gold – Conservative Trend-Following EA for XAUUSD[/h1][/b]

[b]Overview[/b]

KATANA Gold is a conservative trend-following Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold).

It focuses on controlled risk, disciplined entries, and long-term stability rather than aggressive growth.

This EA does not use Martingale, Grid, or recovery-based strategies.

Every trade is executed with a predefined Stop Loss and clear exit logic.

The system is designed to operate under realistic market conditions with capital protection as its highest priority.

[b][h2]Trading Logic[/h2][/b]

KATANA Gold operates on the H1 timeframe using a breakout-based trend-following approach.

The EA waits for price to break a significant recent range and confirms direction using a long-term trend filter.

Trades are executed only when market conditions are clearly favorable.

As a result:

• Trade frequency is low

• Positions are held longer

• Sideways market exposure is minimized

[b][h2]Risk Management[/h2][/b]

Risk control is the core philosophy of KATANA Gold.

• Fixed Stop Loss on every trade

• No position stacking or averaging

• Risk is always known in advance

The EA is designed to avoid uncontrolled drawdowns and prioritize long-term survivability over short-term gains.

[b][h2]📊 Backtest Results (2025.01 – 2025.12)[/h2][/b]

[list]

[*][b]Initial Balance:[/b] $1,000

[*][b]Final Balance:[/b] $3,578 (Net +257%)

[*][b]Profit Factor:[/b] 1.50

[*][b]Max Drawdown:[/b] 14.65%

[*][b]Lot Size:[/b] 0.02 (Fixed)

[/list]

[b]Note:[/b]

This backtest uses a fixed lot size (0.02) for conservative and reproducible risk exposure.

KATANA Gold trades only when clear trends appear.

Long periods without trades are normal and expected behavior for this system.

[b][h2]Requirements[/h2][/b]

[list]

[*]Broker: ECN or low-spread account required for optimal performance

[*]VPS: Strongly recommended for stable 24/5 operation

[*]Minimum Deposit: $500 (0.01 lot base)

[/list]

[b][h2]💰 Pricing Policy[/h2][/b]

[b]Current Price: $149 (Early Access)[/b]

The price will increase gradually as user feedback and verified reviews accumulate.

Early adopters benefit from the lowest available price.

[b][h2]Who This EA Is For[/h2][/b]

• Traders who prioritize risk control

• Traders who understand trend-following systems

• Traders who prefer stability over aggressive growth

This EA is not intended for aggressive scalping or high-frequency trading.

[b]Trade less. Control risk. Follow the trend.

KATANA Gold is built for disciplined traders.[/b]