Katana Gold

KATANA Gold

Real Tick Tested Conservative Trend Follower for XAUUSD

■ Concept

KATANA Gold is a low-frequency, selective-entry trend-following EA
developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold).

Instead of focusing on flashy backtest numbers,
this EA is designed with priority on stability and reproducibility in real tick trading environments.

■ Characteristics Based on Real Data

  • Trade frequency: Low (average 0.5–1 trade per day)

  • Focuses on Risk / Reward, not win rate

  • Average profit > average loss

  • No Grid, No Martingale, No Averaging (Nanpin)

  • Stop Loss is set on every trade

■ About Real Tick Verification

This EA has been tested in a real tick environment,
taking into account spread and execution differences.

The equity curve is not perfectly straight,
which is intentional and reflects no over-optimization or curve fitting.

■ Best Market Conditions

  • Clear directional moves in Gold

  • Breakouts with reduced false signals

  • Market conditions where excessive high-frequency trading should be avoided

■ Important Notes

Trading results may vary depending on market conditions and broker settings.

This EA is not designed to double capital in a short period,
but for traders who aim for long-term, stable operation.

■ Who This EA Is For / Is NOT For

This EA is suitable for:

  • Traders who prefer low-frequency, disciplined trading

  • Traders who value stability and risk control over aggressive growth

  • Traders who understand that realistic performance includes drawdowns

  • Traders who want an EA tested under real tick conditions

This EA is NOT suitable for:

  • Traders looking for high-frequency scalping

  • Traders expecting straight-line equity curves

  • Traders seeking quick capital doubling

  • Traders who rely solely on demo or OHLC-based results

■ Recommended Environment

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: H1

  • Account type: ECN / Low-spread account recommended

  • VPS usage is recommended

■ Developer’s Comment

While many EAs pursue “ideal backtests,”
my priority was survivability in real Gold market conditions.

KATANA Gold is an EA
designed for traders who value practicality over flashiness.

