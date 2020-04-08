Volume contour

Overview

This is a Volume Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays volume distribution across price levels in a vertical panel on the left side of the chart window. It provides a comprehensive view of where trading activity has occurred over a specified period, helping traders identify significant price levels, support/resistance zones, and market sentiment.

Key Features

1. Vertical Panel Layout

  • Left-side positioning - Occupies the full left side of the chart window

  • Vertical orientation - Price levels displayed from top (highest) to bottom (lowest)

  • Horizontal volume bars - Wider bars indicate higher volume at that price level

  • Dynamic sizing - Automatically adjusts to chart window size changes

Comparison to Traditional Volume Indicators

Feature This Indicator Traditional Volume
Display Vertical panel on left side Below price chart
Analysis Price-based volume distribution Time-based volume
Levels Shows volume at specific prices Shows volume per bar
Visual Histogram across price range Vertical bars per time period
Info Shows POC, Value Area Shows volume spikes

Conclusion

This Volume Profile indicator provides a professional, space-efficient solution for volume analysis directly on the price chart. By displaying volume distribution vertically on the left side, it offers unobstructed view of price action while delivering comprehensive volume insights. The clear highlighting of POC and Value Area, combined with customizable appearance and real-time updates, makes it a valuable tool for traders of all styles seeking to understand market structure through volume analysis.

The indicator is particularly useful for:

  • Identifying key support/resistance levels

  • Understanding market sentiment at specific prices

  • Planning trade entries and exits

  • Risk management through Value Area boundaries

  • Complementing other technical analysis tools


Другие продукты этого автора
Kill sessions
Thabang John Wotsa
Индикаторы
The Sessions Indicator visually highlights the major trading sessions (Asian, London, and New York) directly on the chart by drawing shaded rectangles. It helps traders quickly identify market activity zones, overlaps, and session-specific behaviors. Key Features:- Session Highlighting: Asian, London, and New York sessions are displayed using shaded rectangles with customizable colors.- Custom Session Times: Start and end times for each session can be adjusted to match broker server time.- Sessi
Smart Arrows
Thabang John Wotsa
Индикаторы
Overview The Reverse No Repair indicator is a trend-reversal detection tool that identifies potential turning points in the market with high accuracy. It is designed to provide non-repainting BUY/SELL signals based on candle body strength, volatility filtering, and future confirmation logic. The indicator marks reversal points on the chart using arrows: Red arrow (Down Signal) – Possible bearish reversal (sell opportunity). - Blue arrow (Up Signal) – Possible bullish reversal (buy opportunity).
Entry Pointz Pro
Thabang John Wotsa
Индикаторы
This custom MT5 indicator automatically draws trading levels based on the previous H4 candlestick. It is designed to help traders quickly identify potential entry and take profit (TP) points according to a simple breakout strategy. What it does:- Draws Buy Entry line at the previous H4 High.- Draws Sell Entry line at the previous H4 Low.- Calculates the 50% range of the previous H4 candle and plots: • Buy TP line above the High. • Sell TP line below the Low.- Adds text labels directly on the cha
Trade easy control panel
Thabang John Wotsa
Индикаторы
TradeEasy Panel - Professional Trading Control Panel Overview TradeEasy Panel is a comprehensive, professional-grade trading control panel designed for MetaTrader 5. This powerful indicator provides traders with an all-in-one solution for executing trades, managing positions, and monitoring market activity directly from the chart window. With its intuitive interface and advanced features, it streamlines the trading process for both novice and experienced traders. Key Features  Real-Time Market M
Signal panel
Thabang John Wotsa
Индикаторы
Overview The   Multi-Indicator Signal Panel   is a comprehensive technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that combines signals from   9 different technical indicators   into a single, easy-to-read visual interface. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple indicators, this tool analyzes them all and presents the combined results through intuitive   vertical bar graphs   and clear recommendations. Visual Interface: Two Vertical Bar Graphs   (Green = Buy, Red = Sell) Real-time signal str
Buyers and sellers
Thabang John Wotsa
Индикаторы
Overview Advanced Pressure Pro is a professional-grade MQL5 indicator that visually displays real-time market sentiment by showing the number of active buyers and sellers in the market. It uses sophisticated algorithms to analyze price action, volume, and market dynamics to estimate trader participation on both sides of the market. Core Concept The indicator converts market activity into simulated trader counts, showing how many traders are currently active in buying versus selling positions. It
