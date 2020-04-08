Volume contour

Overview

This is a Volume Profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays volume distribution across price levels in a vertical panel on the left side of the chart window. It provides a comprehensive view of where trading activity has occurred over a specified period, helping traders identify significant price levels, support/resistance zones, and market sentiment.

Key Features

1. Vertical Panel Layout

  • Left-side positioning - Occupies the full left side of the chart window

  • Vertical orientation - Price levels displayed from top (highest) to bottom (lowest)

  • Horizontal volume bars - Wider bars indicate higher volume at that price level

  • Dynamic sizing - Automatically adjusts to chart window size changes

Comparison to Traditional Volume Indicators

Feature This Indicator Traditional Volume
Display Vertical panel on left side Below price chart
Analysis Price-based volume distribution Time-based volume
Levels Shows volume at specific prices Shows volume per bar
Visual Histogram across price range Vertical bars per time period
Info Shows POC, Value Area Shows volume spikes

Conclusion

This Volume Profile indicator provides a professional, space-efficient solution for volume analysis directly on the price chart. By displaying volume distribution vertically on the left side, it offers unobstructed view of price action while delivering comprehensive volume insights. The clear highlighting of POC and Value Area, combined with customizable appearance and real-time updates, makes it a valuable tool for traders of all styles seeking to understand market structure through volume analysis.

The indicator is particularly useful for:

  • Identifying key support/resistance levels

  • Understanding market sentiment at specific prices

  • Planning trade entries and exits

  • Risk management through Value Area boundaries

  • Complementing other technical analysis tools


