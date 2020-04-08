Title: Price Time Pro Monitor – The Ultimate Multi-Dimensional Chart Guardian

Stop cluttering your screen with basic labels. Price Time Pro Monitor is not just another price and countdown tool; it is a sophisticated data engine designed for professional traders who demand precision and multi-timeframe awareness at a single glance.

Why is this different from standard indicators?

Smart RSI Engine (Multi-TF): Monitor RSI levels for M15, H1, and H4 directly on your current chart. No more switching timeframes—get instant visual alerts when higher-period RSI hits Overbought or Oversold zones. Candle Convergence Markers: Exclusively optimized for M5 traders. It automatically marks H4, H1, and M30 candle closures on your chart, helping you avoid "volatility traps" during major time transitions. Adaptive UI (Auto-Contrast): The indicator intelligently detects your chart background. Whether you use a dark or light theme, the large (18px) labels will automatically shift colors for perfect readability. Custom Daily Open: Fix the "Broker Time Offset" issue. Set your own server time for the Daily Open line to align with New York, London, or your personal strategy. High-Visibility Bid/Ask: Precision lines with customizable alerts for the final seconds of a candle.

Core Features:

Large, high-definition Price & Countdown display.

Stacked RSI visual warnings to prevent trading against the trend.

Automated cleanup to keep your charts lag-free.

Elevate Your Trading Experience

