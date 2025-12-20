Price Time Pro Monitor

Title: Price Time Pro Monitor – The Ultimate Multi-Dimensional Chart Guardian

Stop cluttering your screen with basic labels.  Price Time Pro Monitor is not just another price and countdown tool; it is a sophisticated data engine designed for professional traders who demand precision and multi-timeframe awareness at a single glance.

Why is this different from standard indicators?

  1. Smart RSI Engine (Multi-TF): Monitor RSI levels for M15, H1, and H4 directly on your current chart. No more switching timeframes—get instant visual alerts when higher-period RSI hits Overbought or Oversold zones.

  2. Candle Convergence Markers: Exclusively optimized for M5 traders. It automatically marks H4, H1, and M30 candle closures on your chart, helping you avoid "volatility traps" during major time transitions.

  3. Adaptive UI (Auto-Contrast): The indicator intelligently detects your chart background. Whether you use a dark or light theme, the large (18px) labels will automatically shift colors for perfect readability.

  4. Custom Daily Open: Fix the "Broker Time Offset" issue. Set your own server time for the Daily Open line to align with New York, London, or your personal strategy.

  5. High-Visibility Bid/Ask: Precision lines with customizable alerts for the final seconds of a candle.

Core Features:

  • Large, high-definition Price & Countdown display.

  • Stacked RSI visual warnings to prevent trading against the trend.

  • Automated cleanup to keep your charts lag-free.

Elevate Your Trading Experience
This monitor is provided  free of charge to help the community trade with better data. If you are looking for a professional-grade execution tool to complement this data, I invite you to explore  Sentinel Pro — my flagship trading panel designed for advanced risk management and lightning-fast execution.

👉  Experience Sentinel Pro here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158289


Sentinel Pro
Feng Wu
유틸리티
제품명: Sentinel Pro - 센티넬 프로 (트렌드 스캔 & 스텔스 리스크 관리 터미널)   수동 매매의 재정의: 트렌드 식별부터 보이지 않는 리스크 관리까지 원스톱 솔루션 Sentinel Pro는 단순한 매매 패널이 아닙니다. 당신의 스마트한 트레이딩 부조종사입니다. 선형 회귀 기반의 전 종목 트렌드 스캔, 기관급 스텔스 손절매(Stop Loss), 멀티 차트 동기화 및 자동 리스크 관리 시스템을 결합했습니다. 최고의 효율성과 자금 안전을 추구하는 전업 트레이더를 위해 제작되었습니다. 복잡한 계산과 눈이 아픈 모니터링은 이제 그만하십시오. 시장 감시는 센티넬에게 맡기세요.   핵심 기능 하이라이트   스마트 트렌드 스캐너 (TrendScan Technology)   Sentinel Pro의 핵심 두뇌입니다. 단순한 가격 표시가 아니라,   M5 주기   알고리즘을 기반으로 최적의 매매 종목을 선별합니다. 알고리즘 로직:   최근 20개 캔들의 선형 회귀 기울기
