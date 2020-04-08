Price Time Pro Monitor

Title: Price Time Pro Monitor – The Ultimate Multi-Dimensional Chart Guardian

Stop cluttering your screen with basic labels.  Price Time Pro Monitor is not just another price and countdown tool; it is a sophisticated data engine designed for professional traders who demand precision and multi-timeframe awareness at a single glance.

Why is this different from standard indicators?

  1. Smart RSI Engine (Multi-TF): Monitor RSI levels for M15, H1, and H4 directly on your current chart. No more switching timeframes—get instant visual alerts when higher-period RSI hits Overbought or Oversold zones.

  2. Candle Convergence Markers: Exclusively optimized for M5 traders. It automatically marks H4, H1, and M30 candle closures on your chart, helping you avoid "volatility traps" during major time transitions.

  3. Adaptive UI (Auto-Contrast): The indicator intelligently detects your chart background. Whether you use a dark or light theme, the large (18px) labels will automatically shift colors for perfect readability.

  4. Custom Daily Open: Fix the "Broker Time Offset" issue. Set your own server time for the Daily Open line to align with New York, London, or your personal strategy.

  5. High-Visibility Bid/Ask: Precision lines with customizable alerts for the final seconds of a candle.

Core Features:

  • Large, high-definition Price & Countdown display.

  • Stacked RSI visual warnings to prevent trading against the trend.

  • Automated cleanup to keep your charts lag-free.

Elevate Your Trading Experience
This monitor is provided  free of charge to help the community trade with better data. If you are looking for a professional-grade execution tool to complement this data, I invite you to explore  Sentinel Pro — my flagship trading panel designed for advanced risk management and lightning-fast execution.

👉  Experience Sentinel Pro here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158289


Sentinel Pro
Feng Wu
Утилиты
Название продукта: Sentinel Pro (Сканер трендов & Терминал скрытого риск-менеджмента)   Новый взгляд на ручную торговлю: Универсальное решение от распознавания тренда до скрытого контроля рисков Sentinel Pro — это не просто торговая панель, это ваш интеллектуальный второй пилот. Он сочетает в себе сканирование рыночных трендов на основе линейной регрессии, институциональный скрытый стоп-лосс, синхронизацию графиков и автоматическую систему контроля рисков. Создан для профессиональных трейдеро
