Price Time Pro Monitor

Title: Price Time Pro Monitor – The Ultimate Multi-Dimensional Chart Guardian

Stop cluttering your screen with basic labels.  Price Time Pro Monitor is not just another price and countdown tool; it is a sophisticated data engine designed for professional traders who demand precision and multi-timeframe awareness at a single glance.

Why is this different from standard indicators?

  1. Smart RSI Engine (Multi-TF): Monitor RSI levels for M15, H1, and H4 directly on your current chart. No more switching timeframes—get instant visual alerts when higher-period RSI hits Overbought or Oversold zones.

  2. Candle Convergence Markers: Exclusively optimized for M5 traders. It automatically marks H4, H1, and M30 candle closures on your chart, helping you avoid "volatility traps" during major time transitions.

  3. Adaptive UI (Auto-Contrast): The indicator intelligently detects your chart background. Whether you use a dark or light theme, the large (18px) labels will automatically shift colors for perfect readability.

  4. Custom Daily Open: Fix the "Broker Time Offset" issue. Set your own server time for the Daily Open line to align with New York, London, or your personal strategy.

  5. High-Visibility Bid/Ask: Precision lines with customizable alerts for the final seconds of a candle.

Core Features:

  • Large, high-definition Price & Countdown display.

  • Stacked RSI visual warnings to prevent trading against the trend.

  • Automated cleanup to keep your charts lag-free.

Elevate Your Trading Experience
This monitor is provided  free of charge to help the community trade with better data. If you are looking for a professional-grade execution tool to complement this data, I invite you to explore  Sentinel Pro — my flagship trading panel designed for advanced risk management and lightning-fast execution.

👉  Experience Sentinel Pro here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/158289


Symbol Cost Info
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
インディケータ
Introducing the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” indicator – your ultimate tool for staying ahead in the forex market! This innovative indicator is designed to empower traders with real-time cost information, directly on their charts. Here’s why every trader needs the “Symbol Cost Info MT5” in their arsenal: Real-Time Spread Monitoring : Keep a close eye on the spread for any currency pair, ensuring you enter the market at the most cost-effective times. Pip Value at Your Fingertips : Instantly know the v
FREE
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
ユーティリティ
「   Multi Symbol Trailing   」ユーティリティは、現在オープンしているすべてのポジション (マルチシンボル トレーリング) のストップ ロスを移動します。主に手動取引を支援することを目的としています。ユーティリティには、通貨ペアの名前または個々の識別子 (マジック ナンバー) による制限はありません。ユーティリティは、現在開いているすべてのポジションを完全に処理します。 「 トレーリング ストップ 」および「 トレーリング ステップ 」パラメーターの測定単位はポイントです (価格 1.00055 と価格 1.00045 の差は 10 ポイントです)。 ユーティリティを使用するための典型的なシナリオ (ビデオを見る): 最初は、市場にオープン ポジションはありません。このユーティリティは、最もアクティブなチャート (「EURUSD」など) に関連付けられています。次に、ユーザーは手動でポジションを開きます (ビデオの例: ポジションは「GBPUSD」、「XAUUSD」、「NZDUSD」、および「AUDCAD」で開かれました)。ポジションが開かれるとすぐに、「  
FutureProfile
Gennady Sergienko
インディケータ
Idea The idea is — it seems to me that exactly at 10:00 EURUSD always goes up. How can this be verified? This indicator analyzes historical data at the   same hour of the day   over the past N days and shows: ProbUp   — the probability that after a given number of bars ( HorizonBars ) the price will be higher; ZEdge   — the “strength” of the signal = average move / dispersion. This allows you to understand: “In 70% of cases, after 3 bars during this hour the market moved up.” “The signal is
FREE
Breakeven line calculator
Wafa Mohammed Omar Abou Alwafa
5 (2)
インディケータ
This indicator shows the breakeven line level for the total number of open positions of the current symbol with P/L value and total volume. This indicator is helpful to decide the exit level when using a trading grid strategy. The style of the breakeven line is customizable to choose the color, line shape and font size of the positions description. Send mobile notification when crossing a positive P/L target
FREE
Trend Catalyst Pro
Marco Scherer
インディケータ
Trend Catalyst Pro 7重確認、スマートアラート、ニュース概要、MetaTrader 5用の統合ダッシュボードを備えたプロフェッショナルなマルチトレンドインジケーター。 Trend Catalyst Proは、7つの実証済み市場インジケーターのシグナルを1つの明確なスコアに統合します。各インジケーターを個別に分析する代わりに、チャートローソク足上に表示される結果を取得します: "6/7 LONG"や"7/7 SHORT"などの矢印とテキスト シグナル強度に基づいて色分けされたローソク足 すべての値をリアルタイムで明確に表示するダッシュボード ニュースによる次の強い動きがいつ発生する可能性があるかを示すニュースライン 目標は明確です:推測を減らし、より客観的な確認、より明確な決定。 7ポイントトレンドスコアの仕組み 各ローソク足は7つのコンポーネントに基づいて評価されます。各強気条件に対してロング側に1ポイント、各弱気条件に対してショート側に1ポイントがあります。結果は0から7のスコアです。 以下が使用されます: ADX(+DIおよび−DI付き) ADXはトレンドが存在
FREE
Real Time Spread Display Tool
Yue Wen Wang
ユーティリティ
Real-Time Spread Display Tool A   real-time spread display tool   is a specialized software or application designed to provide traders and investors with instant, live data on the   spread —the difference between the bid price (the price at which buyers are willing to purchase an asset) and the ask price (the price at which sellers are willing to sell it)—for various financial instruments. This tool is critical in markets such as forex (FX), stocks, futures, and cryptocurrencies, where price f
Justo mini indice
Pedro Augusto Escoque Marin
インディケータ
Este indicador calcula e exibe no gráfico o preço justo do mini índice (WIN) com base em dados fundamentais do mercado. Além disso, ele traça automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência percentuais , ajudando você a visualizar zonas importantes de preço. É como ter uma régua financeira no gráfico, mostrando onde o preço "deveria estar", de forma objetiva, considerando o cenário macroeconômico! O indicador usa uma fórmula de precificação de contratos futuros baseada em: O preço à vista do Ib
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
German Pablo Gori
インディケータ
Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
インディケータ
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
インディケータ
The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
Orbit Rage Final 2
BILLY ARANDUQUE ABCEDE
エキスパート
Note : i only sell this EA on MQL5, any other sellers is fake. Orbit Rage Final, a cutting-edge trading strategy meticulously designed around the bull/bear candle approach and divergence analysis. This powerful tool is engineered to empower you to shape the life you desire. To embark on this transformative journey, simply download and seamlessly integrate it into your MetaTrader 4 platform by placing it in the experts advisors folder. Orbit Rage Final revolutionizes trading by offering a risk-f
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
インディケータ
インディケータは現在のクオートを作成し、これを過去のものと比較して、これに基づいて価格変動予測を行います。インジケータには、目的の日付にすばやく移動するためのテキスト フィールドがあります。 オプション: シンボル - インジケーターが表示するシンボルの選択; SymbolPeriod - 指標がデータを取る期間の選択; IndicatorColor - インジケータの色; HorisontalShift - 指定されたバー数だけインディケータによって描画されたクオートのシフト; Inverse - true は引用符を逆にします。false - 元のビュー。 ChartVerticalShiftStep - チャートを垂直方向にシフトします (キーボードの上下矢印)。 次は日付を入力できるテキストフィールドの設定で、「Enter」を押すとすぐにジャンプできます。
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
インディケータ
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Magic Storm MT5
Reni
5 (1)
エキスパート
Best Tested Pairs :-  Step Index (Also can use on other pairs which spread is lowest) How does the Magic Storm work The Magic Storm will commence only if the Initial Trade becomes a losing trade. In case the initial trade is a profitable one, or has been closed by the trader there is no need for the Magic Stormto be initiated. Let’s assume that the initial trade was a 1 lot buy trade with Recovery Zone Range Pips is 50 and Recovery Zone Exit Pips is 150 pips. The take profit for this tr
Safety Control MT5 Prop Firm
Matteo Serpe
ユーティリティ
Safety Control: Your Ultimate Balance Management Solution for Prop Firm Challenges Overview Tired of manually monitoring your trading activities in prop trading challenges? Meet Safety Control, an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that will change the way you trade forever. This proprietary software aims to help you manage your balance effortlessly during prop firm challenges. Features Automated Drawdown Control : Safety Control continuously monitors your account's balance and equity in r
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
インディケータ
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
インディケータ
Visual Tiger Speed Indicator: Unleash the Power of Market Velocity For just a one-time payment of $30, gain a lifetime edge in identifying explosive market moves before they happen. Are you tired of lagging indicators that only show you what has already occurred? The Visual Tiger Speed Indicator is a next-generation tool designed to measure the true, unfiltered velocity of price action, giving you a unique advantage in any market condition. It moves beyond simple price analysis to decode the mo
FTU Trend Pilot
James Erasmus
インディケータ
Trend Pilot Indicator for the mt5 platform, can be used solely for trading, best combined with other indicators    Developed, tested and used with an EA/Algo with no issues. Products on chart arrow for entry signal or setup/entry with retrace Features: Sell and Buy arrows Visual and sound alert Trend continuation / Early trend change signal All time frames, non repaint, fast loading Usage: This Indicator can be used with most asset groups, low spread products can used min 5 timeframe and low
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
インディケータ
MT4版  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator は、 Bill Williams の高度なフラクタル、市場の正しい波構造を構築する Valable ZigZag、エントリの正確なレベルをマークする Fibonacci レベルなどの一般的な市場分析ツールを含む 1 つのインジケーター内の完全な取引システムです。 利益を得るために市場と場所に。 戦略の詳細な説明 インジケータを操作するための指示 顧問-取引助手 プライベートユーザーチャット ->購入後に私に書いて、私はプライベートチャットにあなたを追加し、あなたはそこにすべてのボーナスをダウンロードすることができます 力はシンプルさにあります！ Owl Smart Levels 取引システムは非常に使いやすいので、専門家にも、市場を勉強し始めて自分で取引戦略を選択し始めたばかりの人にも適しています。 戦略と指標に秘密の数式や計算方法が隠されているわけではなく、すべての戦略指標は公開されています。 Owl Smart Levels を使用すると、取引を開始するためのシグナルをすばやく確認し、注文を出すための
Smart Fair Value Gap Pro
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
インディケータ
Unlock the power of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) with the cleanest FVG indicator on the market. Smart FVG Pro is not just another gap detector. It is designed for professional traders who need to filter out noise and focus on high-probability reversal zones. Unlike standard indicators that clutter your chart with every minor gap, Smart FVG Pro uses advanced filtering logic (Trend + Volatility) and a unique "Smart Mitigation" system to automatically remove invalidated zones, keeping your chart clea
VR Grid Mt5
Vladimir Pastushak
3.25 (8)
インディケータ
VR グリッド インジケーターは、ユーザー定義の設定を使用してグラフィカル グリッドを作成するように 設計 されています。 標準グリッド とは異なり、VR グリッドは 円形レベル を構築するために使用されます。ユーザーの選択に応じて、ラウンド レベル間のステップは任意に設定できます。さらに、他のインジケーターやユーティリティとは異なり、VR Grid は期間が変更されたり、端末が再起動されたりした場合でも、 グリッドの位置を維持 します。 設定、設定ファイル、デモ版、説明書、問題解決方法は、以下から入手できます。 [ブログ] レビューを読んだり書いたりすることができます。 [リンク] のバージョン [MetaTrader 4] 垂直レベル は実際の時間間隔に基づいており、 欠落している または存在しない期間は無視します。したがって、レベル間のステップは、ユーザーが選択した値に厳密に対応します。 VR グリッド インジケーターを使用すると、トレーダーは任意のレベルで 垂直線と水平線のスタイル 、色、太さを変更できます。これにより、金融商品の ラウンドレベル を制御できます。 ラウンド
FREE
Multi timeframe Ichimoku Assistant MT5
Amir Atif
5 (2)
ユーティリティ
50% off. Original price: $60 Ichimoku Assistant is a multi-timeframe panel and alert system that scans all timeframes for multiple rules related to different ichimoku strategies. The Ichimoku indicator has 5 different lines, including Tenkan-sen, Kijun-sen, Senku Span A, Senku Span B and Chikou Span. This scanner checks the status of these lines compared to each other and gives alerts based on your selected rules. If you are using ichimoku kinko hyo in your trading strategy, this scanner and it
Haven Stop Loss Hunter
Maksim Tarutin
4 (2)
インディケータ
Haven Stop Loss Hunter Indicator 重要なレベルを分析するための正確なツールです。価格のダイナミクスをより深く理解し、取引の意思決定を改善しようと努めるトレーダーのために開発されました。 他の製品 ->  はこちら 主な機能: 重要な価格の極値を迅速に見つけるのに役立ちます。 潜在的なブレイクアウト（スイープ）レベルの識別 価格がレベルを突破しようとするが、それを実行できない瞬間を検出し、潜在的な反転またはトレンドの継続を知らせます。 重要な価格ポイントの視覚的表示 市場構造の分析を簡素化し、目に見えるデータに基づいて意思決定を行うのに役立ちます。 このインジケーターは、価格が重要なレベルをテストしているが、それを突破しない状況を特定するのに理想的です。これはトレーダーにとって重要なシグナルです。 設定の柔軟性 により、個々の取引戦略に合わせてツールを調整し、選択した任意の金融商品で使用できます。
FREE
Currency Power Meter MT5
Vu Trung Kien
5 (2)
インディケータ
Currency Power Meter shows the power of major currencies against each other. The indicator shows the relative strength of currency/pair at the current moment in a period of time (H4, daily, weekly, monthly). It is useful for day traders, swing traders and position traders with suitable period options. Currency power is the true reason of market trend: The strongest currency against the weakest currency will combine into a most trending pair. As we know, trend makes money and all traders love tre
Order and Risk Management MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
ユーティリティ
自動注文とリスク管理のためのユーティリティ。利益を最大化し、損失を抑えることができます。トレーダーのための練習トレーダーによって作成されました。このユーティリティは使いやすく、トレーダーが手動で、またはアドバイザーの助けを借りて開いた成行注文で機能します。マジックナンバーで取引をフィルタリングできます。このユーティリティは、同時に任意の数の注文を処理できます。 次の機能があります。 1.ストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベルの設定; 2. トレーリング ストップ レベルで取引を終了します。 3. 損益分岐点の設定。 ユーティリティは次のことができます。 1. オーダーごとに個別に作業します (レベルはオーダーごとに個別に設定されます)。 2. 一方向注文のバスケットを操作します (レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、BUY と SELL は個別に設定されます)。 3. 多方向注文のバスケットを操作します (レベルはすべての注文に共通に設定され、BUY と SELL が一緒に設定されます)。 オプション: STOPLOSS - =-1 が使用されていな
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
インディケータ
Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator The Ultimate Boom and Crash Indicator is a cutting-edge tool developed by  Coetsee Digital , designed to identify potential spike opportunities in the market. Crafted for traders focusing on Deriv and Weltrade synthetic markets, this indicator is optimized to operate exclusively on the 3-minute (M3), 5-minute (M5), 15-minute (M15), 30-minute (M30), and 1-hour (H1) timeframes and supports only the following pairs: PainX 1200, PainX 999, PainX 800, PainX 600, Pai
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
インディケータ
Gold Venamax - これは最高の株式テクニカル指標です。 指標アルゴリズムは資産の価格変動を分析し、ボラティリティと潜在的なエントリーゾーンを反映します。 インジケーターの機能: これは、快適で収益性の高い取引のためのマジックとトレンド矢印の 2 つのブロックを備えたスーパー インジケーターです。 チャート上にブロックを切り替えるための赤いボタンが表示されます。 マジックはインジケーター設定で設定されているため、異なるブロックを表示する 2 つのチャートにインジケーターをインストールできます。 Gold Venamax は、異なる矢印バッファー (GV と SD) を備えた 2 つのチャートに配置できます。 これを行うには、設定で異なる Magic を選択する必要があります。たとえば、あるマジック = 999、別のマジック = 666 を選択します。次に、チャート上の赤いボタンで矢印バッファを選択できます。 インジケーター設定の各矢印バッファー (GV および SD) には、快適で収益性の高い取引のための個別の矢印フィルターがあります (UseFiltrGV = true;
Tiger Lite
Dang Cong Duong
ユーティリティ
Tiger Lite recreate the history of entry and exit orders. The goal is that you can grasp their strategy how to play. CSV format support for WEB, MT4 and MT5 platforms. The sequence of steps is described in the photo. Note: Please choose the existing date and symbol on the CSV file. For MT4/5, export historical data and copy the records to excel, save it with the extension CSV. For MT4/MT5/WEB, save the name with format mt4.csv/mt5.csv/web.csv If you get the history from another source and your
FREE
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
インディケータ
Arrow Micro Scalper は、スキャルピングと短期取引用に設計されたインジケーターで、あらゆるチャートや金融商品 (通貨、仮想通貨、株式、金属) に統合されています。 彼女は仕事で波動分析とトレンド方向フィルターを使用しています。 M1 から H4 までのタイムフレームでの使用が推奨されます。 インジケーターの操作方法。 インジケーターには設定を変更するための 2 つの外部パラメーターが含まれており、残りはデフォルトですでに構成されています。 大きな矢印はトレンド方向の変化を示し、青い矢印は下降トレンドの始まりを、ピンクの矢印は上昇トレンドの始まりを示します。 「 Only trending direction 」パラメータは、内部トレンドを使用するモードを有効または無効にし、独自のトレンドを使用するか、トレンドを使用せずに作業する機会を提供します。また、トレンド矢印とシグナルのみのトレンド矢印の表示を有効または無効にします。 小さなシグナル矢印、インジケーターの最も重要なオブジェクト、ピンクは「買い」トランザクション、青は「売り」トランザクション。 「 Smooth
MT5 Indicators Data Extractor
Mounir Cheikh
ユーティリティ
This tool allows you to export MetaTrader indicator data (buffers) for any financial instrument available in your MetaTrader 5. You can export multiple Symbols and Timeframes into a single CSV file. You can also schedule the export frequency (every 1 minute, 5 minutes, 60 minutes, etc.). There is no need to open multiple charts to retrieve recent data—the tool downloads the data directly. The CSV file will be saved in the folder: \MQL5\Files . How it works Report Tab Select the indicators and o
Sentinel Pro
Feng Wu
ユーティリティ
**商品名：Sentinel Pro - センチネル・プロ (トレンドスキャン & ステルス・リスク管理ターミナル)** **裁量トレードの再定義：トレンド認識からステルス資金管理まで、オールインワンのソリューション** Sentinel Pro（センチネル・プロ）は単なる注文パネルではありません。あなたのインテリジェントなトレード副操縦士です。線形回帰に基づく全市場トレンドスキャン、機関投資家レベルのステルス損切り（Invisible Stop Loss）、マルチチャート描画同期、そして自動リスク管理システムを統合。究極の効率と資金の安全性を追求するプロトレーダーのために作られました。 面倒な計算や盲目的なチャート監視に別れを告げましょう。市場の監視は「センチネル（衛兵）」にお任せください。 **コア機能のハイライト** 1. **インテリジェント・トレンドスキャナー (TrendScan Technology)** Sentinel Proの中枢頭脳です。単に価格を表示するのではなく、**M5周期**の基本アルゴリズムに基づいて最適な取引銘柄を選別します。 * *
