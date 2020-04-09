Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close MT5


The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment.

Features:

  •     It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss.
  •     Close for separate Buy Only 
  •     Close for separate Sell Only 
  •     Close for both Buy and Sell Only 
  •     Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart.
It works for all open trades opened on the terminal.

