EXport All symbol property to CSV
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.2
- Updated: 5 October 2022
This indicator like small script only attach on any chart.
It will export All symbol name and property to CSV file.
Location at MQL5/File/Data/
Format CSV
Pattern like
["Symbol","Category","Sector","Industry","Description"]
Example :
"USDX","","Indexes","Undefined"","US Dollar Index"
"Coffee","","Commodities","Commodities - Agricultural"","Coffee Cash Contract"
"Airbnb_Inc_(ABNB.O)","","Communication Services","Internet Content & Information"","Airbnb Inc"
"Akamai_Technologies_(AKAM.O)","","Technology","Software - Infrastructure"","Akamai Technologies"
"Alaska_Air_Group_Inc_(ALK.N)","","Industrials","Airlines"","Alaska Air Group Inc"
...