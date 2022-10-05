EXport All symbol property to CSV

This indicator like small script only attach on any chart.

It will export All symbol name and property to CSV file.

Location at MQL5/File/Data/

Format CSV

Pattern like

["Symbol","Category","Sector","Industry","Description"]

Example :

"USDX","","Indexes","Undefined"","US Dollar Index"

"Coffee","","Commodities","Commodities - Agricultural"","Coffee Cash Contract"

"Airbnb_Inc_(ABNB.O)","","Communication Services","Internet Content & Information"","Airbnb Inc"

"Akamai_Technologies_(AKAM.O)","","Technology","Software - Infrastructure"","Akamai Technologies"

"Alaska_Air_Group_Inc_(ALK.N)","","Industrials","Airlines"","Alaska Air Group Inc"

...

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Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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