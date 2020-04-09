Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close MT5


Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close MT5


The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment.

Features:

  •     It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss.
  •     Close for separate Buy Only 
  •     Close for separate Sell Only 
  •     Close for both Buy and Sell Only 
  •     Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart.
Check the MT4 here

It works for all open trades opened on the terminal.

Contact me for your specific coding task. 
