Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close MT5
- Utilitários
- Oladimeji Ogunseye
- Versão: 1.0
The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment.
Features:
- It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss.
- Close for separate Buy Only
- Close for separate Sell Only
- Close for both Buy and Sell Only
- Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart.
It works for all open trades opened on the terminal.
