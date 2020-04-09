Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close MT5


Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close MT5


The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment.

Features:

  •     It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss.
  •     Close for separate Buy Only 
  •     Close for separate Sell Only 
  •     Close for both Buy and Sell Only 
  •     Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart.
Check the MT4 here

It works for all open trades opened on the terminal.

Contact me for your specific coding task. 
Produtos recomendados
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Experts
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP MT5
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (1)
Utilitários
Apresentamos o NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker para MT5: Nunca mais perca a definição de StopLoss e TakeProfit com o nosso NAS100 Auto SL e TP Maker, um assistente indispensável para os traders que navegam no mercado Nasdaq 100 no MetaTrader 5. Esta ferramenta foi concebida para aqueles que procuram uma solução perfeita para automatizar a gestão dos níveis de StopLoss e TakeProfit. Caraterísticas principais: Automação sem esforço: Monitoriza automaticamente as transacções Nasdaq 100 sem StopLoss e/o
FREE
News History Analyzer
Szabo Bence
Experts
Melhore as suas decisões de negociação com a Ferramenta de Análise de Notícias — um plug-in avançado concebido para o manter totalmente informado sobre os últimos acontecimentos económicos, diretamente no seu gráfico. Esta ferramenta especializada sobrepõe as notícias da semana atual diretamente nos seus gráficos, para que possa estar a par dos acontecimentos que movimentam o mercado sem ter de trocar de ecrã. Com uma GUI intuitiva e fácil de utilizar, pode navegar facilmente pelas notícias e
MarketMaverick I
Themichl LLC
Experts
The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It a
FREE
Arbitrage365
Themichl LLC
3 (1)
Experts
The Arbitrage365 EA is a basic script for MetaTrader that implements a triangular arbitrage strategy. It identifies and exploits price discrepancies between EURUSD, GBPUSD, and EURGBP to profit from temporary market mispricing. This EA capitalizes on the law of one price by simultaneously buying and selling currency pairs. Its advantages include speed, accuracy, scalability, consistency, cost-effectiveness, contribution to market liquidity, and portfolio diversification. However, it's a basic E
FREE
EXport All symbol property to CSV
Karan Limpaitoon
Utilitários
This indicator like small script only attach on any chart. It will export All symbol name and property to CSV file. Location at MQL5/File/Data/ Format CSV Pattern like ["Symbol","Category","Sector","Industry","Description"] Example : "USDX","","Indexes","Undefined"","US Dollar Index" "Coffee","","Commodities","Commodities - Agricultural"","Coffee Cash Contract" "Airbnb_Inc_(ABNB.O)","","Communication Services","Internet Content & Information"","Airbnb Inc" "Akamai_Technologies_(AKAM.O)","","Tech
FREE
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Experts
Esta é a iteração mais recente do meu famoso scalper, Goldfinch EA, publicado pela primeira vez há quase uma década. Ele amplia o mercado em expansões súbitas de volatilidade que ocorrem em curtos períodos de tempo: assume e tenta capitalizar a inércia no movimento dos preços após uma súbita aceleração dos preços. Esta nova versão foi simplificada para permitir que o profissional use o recurso de otimização do testador facilmente para encontrar os melhores parâmetros de negociação. [ Guia de ins
FREE
DynamicTrader 1
Markus Christer Ekengren
Utilitários
Smart Trade Manager EA – Simple, Visual, and Risk-Based Trading Take control of your trades with ease! This free Expert Advisor is designed for traders who want a fast, intuitive, and risk-based way to manage entries directly from the chart. Risk-Based Position Sizing – Just set your preferred % risk in the EA settings, and lot size is calculated automatically. One-Click Trading – Place trades instantly with two simple buttons: BUY or SELL . Interactive SL & TP Lines – Drag and drop stop-
FREE
GridWeaverFX
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Experts
Introducing GridWeaverFX  - A Grid/Martingale EA for XAUUSD | Free Download! Hello, fellow traders of the MQL5 community! I am excited to share an Expert Advisor (EA) that I have developed and refined, and I'm making it available for everyone to use and build upon. It's called GridWeaverFX , and most importantly, it is completely FREE! This EA was designed to manage volatile market conditions using a well-known strategy, but with enhanced and clear safety features. It is particularly suited fo
FREE
ATH Library
Giacomo Ghinelli
Experts
This is the first EA built using the free and open source library AlgoTradingHub that i develop and mantain. The library aims to simplify and streamline the development of Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) using the MQL5 programming language. By providing reusable components, developers can quickly create highly customized and maintainable trading strategies, reducing the complexity of building EAs from scratch. It can be found on my GitHub profile at: GiacomoGhi/AlgoTradingHub
FREE
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Experts
Overview MAM White MT5 is an Expert Advisor for major indices (e.g., US500, NAS100, GER40). It combines trend-confirmed entries (EMA alignment) with volatility filters and an adaptive trailing module. No martingale and no uncontrolled averaging. What it does Enables trading only when fast/slow EMA alignment and volatility conditions agree One-sided, disciplined positioning; ATR-aware trailing and optional partial exits Broker safety checks (stop/freeze levels, margin, volume) before order acti
FREE
News Expert MT5
Maksim Neimerik
Utilitários
Introduction Welcome to the world of Forex trading, where every tick of the market can be influenced by news events. Introducing our expert advisor for MetaTrader, your ultimate tool for navigating the complexities of news trading. This innovative advisor is specifically designed to automate your trading strategy during key macroeconomic releases, ensuring you never miss an opportunity.  When important indicators are announced, volatility often spikes, creating potential for profit. Our expert
FREE
Neuro Edge
Agus Wahyu Pratomo
5 (3)
Experts
Please give review to support development of this Expert Advisor NeuroEdge EA is an advanced trend-following scalper designed to adapt dynamically to market behavior. Built with precision algorithms and smart averaging logic, it maintains minimal drawdown while capturing high-probability setups in trending conditions. NeuroEdge continuously analyzes market flow to ensure optimal entries and exits — giving traders the edge they need in volatile markets. ️ Core Features: Adaptive Trend Detection
FREE
Gap Catcher
Mikita Kurnevich
5 (4)
Experts
Read more about my products Gap Cather - is a fully automated trading algorithm based on the GAP (price gap) trading strategy. This phenomenon does not occur often, but on some currency pairs, such as AUDNZD, it happens more often than others. The strategy is based on the GAP pullback pattern. Recommendations:  AUDNZD  TF M1  leverage 1:100 or higher  minimum deposit 10 USD Parameters:  MinDistancePoints - minimum height of GAP  PercentProfit - percentage of profit relative to GAP level
FREE
Babel Assistant
Iurii Bazhanov
4.5 (8)
Experts
Babel assistant 1     The MT5 netting “Babel_assistant_1” robot uses the ZigZag indicator to generate Fibonacci levels on M1, M5, M15, H1, H4, D1, W1  periods of the charts , calculates the strength of trends for buying and selling. It opens a position with "Lot for open a position" if the specified trend level 4.925 is exceeded. Then Babel places pending orders at the some Fibonacci levels and places specified Stop Loss , Take Profit. The screen displays current results of work on the position
FREE
Long Waiting
Aleksandr Davydov
Experts
Expert description Algorithm optimized for Nasdaq trading The Expert Advisor is based on the constant maintenance of long positions with daily profit taking, if there is any, and temporary interruption of work during the implementation of prolonged corrections The Expert Advisor's trading principle is based on the historical volatility of the traded asset. The values of the Correction Size (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallShort) and Maximum Fall (InpMaxMinusForMarginCallLong) are set manually. Recomm
FREE
Prosperous BOOM MT5
Lawrence Umahabhen Oikhe
4 (3)
Experts
Prosperous BOOM MT5 EA is coded based on an advanced strategy primarily for scalping the Boom and Crash in the prices. Complex algorithms were implanted to trade high probability  trades in  Booms and crash in the prices .  Key Features Shows trades taken with sl and tp Pop up and sound alerts on computer or laptop For boom only check my page for crash Working with all pairs. Recommendation Timeframe : M1 and M4 Recommend pairs  :BOOM1000, BOOM500,BOOM300.
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Experts
O EA Go Long implementa uma estratégia avançada de trading intradiário baseada no princípio de trading diário sistemático com múltiplas confirmações técnicas. Enquanto muitos traders procuram algoritmos complexos, este EA combina conceitos simples mas eficazes com gestão sofisticada de risco e múltiplos filtros técnicos. O EA abre posições em um horário específico todos os dias, mas apenas quando as condições de mercado se alinham com múltiplos indicadores técnicos. Esta abordagem sistemática
FREE
Telegram Order MT5
Agus Santoso
Utilitários
Blogs: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/765148 Versão MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154458 Versão MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/154459 Telegram Order – Gestor de Negociações Inteligente e Notificador do Telegram para MT4 O Telegram Order é um gestor de negociações inteligente e uma ferramenta de notificação para o MetaTrader 4. Monitoriza automaticamente todas as suas ordens (a mercado e pendentes), envia notificações detalhadas para o Telegram (com capturas de e
FREE
DataFeeder
Joao Paulo Euko
Utilitários
Hi you, I need your help! Be my Patron, let's make it possible! https://www.patreon.com/joaopeuko https://github.com/Joaopeuko/Mql5-Python-Integration Esse Expert Advisor copia os dados("symbol,last,bid,ask") dos ativos que foram colocados na lista e só funciona enquanto o mercado esta aberto. Esse EA não é um link DDE ou RTD, as informações não são passadas em tempo real ao excel. O EA tem um delay de 30 segundos e o Excel tem um delay de 1 minuto. A vantagem desse EA é que ele dispensa o
FREE
RSI Moving Average Expert
Mohammed Lamine Kasmi
Utilitários
RSI & Moving Average Expert v1.0 A fully automated trading robot that combines the power of two classic indicators: Moving Averages and RSI, to identify strong, low-risk entries aligned with the market trend. How it works: Uses a Fast and Slow MA crossover on M15 timeframe for signal generation. Confirms trend direction using a higher timeframe EMA (default H1, 100-period). Applies RSI filtering to avoid false breakouts and extreme zones. Calculates lot size dynamically based on account risk
FREE
ImpulseShieldMT5
Martins Chukwudi Osodi -
Utilitários
ImpulseShield EA is here to say NO to trading decisions made on Impulse Have you ever placed a trade based on an impulsive decision and regretted your action? What if you could have been able to avoid taking the trade? ImpulseShield is here to help you to only when it is right. The Free Version Only Supports EURUSD, GBPUSD and USDJPY, Here is the Full Version, Just $30 https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/131519 Key Settings and Their Role The EA uses the inputs defined earlier to determine
FREE
Break Runner
Damaso Perez Moneo Suarez
Experts
BreakRunner - Trading Automatizado com Gestão Avançada de Risco BreakRunner é um Expert Advisor projetado para traders que buscam automatizar suas operações com uma estratégia de scalping baseada em Price Action e controle avançado de risco. O robô identifica acumulações de preços e executa ordens de compra ou venda quando pontos-chave de máximos ou mínimos são rompidos. Características Principais Estratégia de Trading: Identificação de rompimentos de acumulações de preços para realizar operaçõe
FREE
Manual Trading Simulator with Indicators
Conor Mcnamara
Utilitários
Imagine flying a real aircraft without ever stepping into a flight simulator. That's what trading is like. You have to simulate your strategy before you can take it to a live market. It is good if you can simulate things speedily before even stepping into any live market, or before coming up with an automated system.  People don't have all day to stare at a higher timeframe chart until the entry signal finally arrives. That's why I built this so that you can simulate your strategy with speed. Th
FREE
Phoenix Training
Dang Cong Duong
Experts
At first, I got my teeth into  Phoenix  Ultra   Expert Advisor. This   Expert Advisor  will support automatic close order if the direction is correct and perform recovery if the direction is wrong. If you enter an order: 1. The price goes in the right direction and hits the   Min Profit Point ,   trailing stop 20% of the current profit. 2. The price goes in the opposite direction, the Expert Advisor will place the order with the volume is   Recovery Volume Percent  at the input, the distance to
FREE
NewsXpert
Steve Rosenstock
Bibliotecas
CLIQUE AQUI PARA VER TODOS OS MEUS PRODUTOS GRATUITOS DashXpert   é um painel totalmente gratuito e poderoso para   MetaTrader 5 , exibindo todos os dados essenciais de   mercado, informações da conta e estatísticas de desempenho   diretamente no seu gráfico. Em vez de alternar entre janelas e abas,   DashXpert   oferece uma   visão centralizada e inteligente   - otimizada para máxima clareza, mínima distração e aparência profissional. Ele fornece uma visão clara e em tempo real das suas   pos
FREE
Pillartrade
QuanticX
3 (1)
Experts
Announcement: All EAs (Expert Advisors) from QuanticX are currently available for free, but only for a limited time! To enjoy a Lifetime QuanticX support and continue receiving free EAs, we kindly request you to leave a review and track the performance of our EAs on Myfxbook. Additionally, don't hesitate to reach out to us for exclusive bonuses on EAs and personalized support. Pillartrade by QuanticX Welcome to Pillartrade - Your Long-Only Trading Ally for US500 Join the forefront of financial
FREE
Steady Runner NP EA
Theo Robert Gottwald
2.5 (2)
Experts
Introducing Steady Runner NP EA (Free Version): Precision Trading for GBPUSD M5 What is Steady Runner NP EA? Steady Runner NP EA is a   mathematically designed Expert Advisor (EA)   exclusively crafted for the   GBPUSD M5 timeframe . Built with advanced algorithms and statistical models, this EA automates your trading strategy to deliver   precision, consistency, and discipline   in every trade. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out, Steady Runner NP EA is your reliable par
FREE
PositionsClose
Oleg Pavlenko
Utilitários
Very often there are situations when you need to quickly close all open positions or close only under a certain condition... The Positions Close script closes open positions according to the selected settings. You can choose to close All positions , only Buy, only Sell You can also choose by which symbols to close positions: by all symbols or only by the current one, on the chart of which the script was thrown There is a filter for closing profitable or unprofitable positions, as well as bo
FREE
Easy GOLD MT5
Franck Martin
4 (39)
Experts
Easy Gold is the latest addition to the BotGPT family. It is surprising and very powerful. It is ideal for beginners due to its simplicity.  There is absolutely nothing to do, it's 100% automated, simply indicate the percentage of risk you want to take per trade and the EA is ready. Whatever your capital, the EA takes care of everything. Optimized on (XAUUSD).  Unleash all the power with the professional version (AGI Gold) and its connection to the neural network, available in my store. My othe
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilitários
Ajuda a calcular o risco por comércio, a fácil instalação de uma nova encomenda, gestão de encomendas com funções de fecho parcial, trailing stop de 7 tipos e outras funções úteis. Materiais e instruções adicionais Instruções de instalação   -   Instruções para a aplicação   -   Versão de teste da aplicação para uma conta de demonstração Função de linha Mostra no gráfico a linha de Abertura, Stop Loss, Take Profit. Com esta função é fácil definir uma nova ordem e ver as suas características ad
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Utilitários
Bem-vindo ao Trade Manager EA—uma ferramenta de gestão de risco criada para tornar o trading mais intuitivo, preciso e eficiente. Não é apenas uma ferramenta para executar ordens, mas uma solução abrangente para planejamento de operações, gerenciamento de posições e controle de risco. Seja você um iniciante, trader avançado ou scalper que precisa de execução rápida, o Trade Manager EA adapta-se às suas necessidades, oferecendo flexibilidade em todos os mercados, desde forex e índices até commodi
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilitários
Experimente uma cópia de negociação excepcionalmente rápida com o Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Com sua fácil configuração de 1 minuto, este copiador de negociações permite que você copie negociações entre vários terminais MetaTrader no mesmo computador Windows ou em um Windows VPS com velocidades de cópia ultra rápidas de menos de 0.5 segundos. Seja você um trader iniciante ou profissional, o   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   oferece uma ampla gama de opções para personalizá-lo de acordo com suas ne
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Utilitários
O Trade Panel é um assistente comercial multifuncional. A aplicação contém mais de 50 funções de negociação para negociação manual e permite automatizar a maioria das operações de negociação. Atenção, a aplicação não funciona no testador de estratégia. Antes de comprar, pode testar a versão de demonstração numa conta de demonstração. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Comércio. Permite realizar operações de negociação com um clique: Abra as ordens e posições pendentes com
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilitários
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilitários
Versão Beta O Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader está quase no lançamento oficial da versão alfa. Alguns recursos ainda estão em desenvolvimento e você pode encontrar pequenos erros. Se tiver problemas, por favor reporte, seu feedback ajuda a melhorar o software para todos. O preço aumentará após 20 vendas. Cópias restantes a $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader é uma ferramenta poderosa que copia automaticamente sinais de trading de canais ou grupos do Telegram diretamente para sua conta Meta
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilitários
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Scanner – Sistema multiactivo de análise de stops baseado em estrutura de mercado Visão geral O Smart Stop Scanner oferece aos traders um monitoramento profissional de níveis de stop-loss em múltiplos mercados. O sistema identifica automaticamente as zonas de stop mais relevantes com base na estrutura real do mercado, rupturas significativas e lógica de price action — tudo apresentado em um painel unificado, claro e totalmente compatível com telas de alta resolução (DPI-aware). Func
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilitários
EASY Insight AIO – A solução tudo-em-um para trading inteligente e sem esforço Visão geral Imagine analisar todo o mercado — Forex, Ouro, Cripto, Índices e até Ações — em segundos, sem precisar examinar gráficos manualmente, instalar indicadores ou lidar com configurações complicadas. EASY Insight AIO é sua ferramenta definitiva de exportação para trading com IA, pronta para usar. Ela oferece um panorama completo do mercado em um único arquivo CSV limpo — pronto para análise imediata no ChatGP
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilitários
Smart Stop Manager – Execução automática de stop-loss com precisão profissional Visão geral O Smart Stop Manager é a camada de execução da linha Smart Stop, desenvolvido para traders que precisam de uma gestão de stop-loss estruturada, fiável e totalmente automatizada em múltiplas posições abertas. Ele monitora continuamente todas as operações ativas, calcula o nível ideal de stop usando a lógica de estrutura de mercado do Smart Stop e atualiza os stops automaticamente com regras claras e tran
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilitários
Copiadora de comércio para MT5 é um  comércio   copiadora para a plataforma МetaТrader 5 . Ele copia negociações forex  entre   qualquer conta   MT5  - MT5, MT4  - MT5 para a versão COPYLOT MT5 (ou MT4  - MT4 MT5  - MT4 para a versão COPYLOT MT4) Copiadora confiável! Versão MT 4 Descrição completa +DEMO +PDF Como comprar Como instalar    Como obter arquivos de log    Como testar e otimizar    Todos os produtos da Expforex Você também pode copiar negociações no terminal МТ4 ( МТ4  - МТ4, МТ5  -
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilitários
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider é uma utilidade fácil de usar e totalmente personalizável que permite o envio de sinais especificados para o chat, canal ou grupo do Telegram, tornando sua conta um fornecedor de sinais . Ao contrário da maioria dos produtos concorrentes, ele não usa importações de DLL. [ Demonstração ] [ Manual ] [ Versão MT4 ] [ Versão Discord ] [ Canal do Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Configuração Um guia do usuário passo a passo está disponível. Não é necessário conhec
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilitários
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Gato Copiador MT5) é um copiador de negociações local e uma estrutura completa de gestão de riscos e execução projetada para os desafios comerciais de hoje. Desde desafios de prop firms até gestão de portfólio pessoal, ele se adapta a cada situação com uma combinação de execução robusta, proteção de capital, configuração flexível e manuseio avançado de negociações. O copiador funciona tanto no modo Master (remetente) quanto Slave (receptor), com sincronização em t
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilitários
Trade Manager para ajudá-lo a entrar e sair rapidamente de negociações enquanto calcula automaticamente seu risco. Incluindo recursos para ajudar a evitar negociações excessivas, negociações de vingança e negociações emocionais. As negociações podem ser gerenciadas automaticamente e as métricas de desempenho da conta podem ser visualizadas em um gráfico. Esses recursos tornam este painel ideal para todos os traders manuais e ajudam a aprimorar a plataforma MetaTrader 5. Suporte multilíngue. Vers
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilitários
Trade Copier é um utilitário profissional projetado para copiar e sincronizar negociações entre contas de negociação. A cópia ocorre da conta / terminal do fornecedor para a conta / terminal do destinatário, instalada no mesmo computador ou vps. Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão demo em uma conta demo. Versão de demonstração aqui . Instruções completas aqui . Principais funcionalidades e benefícios: Suporta a cópia de MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, incluindo contas "MT5 netting". Os mod
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilitários
Indicador Chart Sync - projetado para sincronizar objetos gráficos em janelas de terminal. Pode ser utilizado como complemento ao TradePanel . Antes de comprar, você pode testar a versão Demo em uma conta demo. Demonstração aqui . Para funcionar, instale o indicador no gráfico do qual deseja copiar os objetos. Os objetos gráficos criados neste gráfico serão copiados automaticamente pelo indicador para todos os gráficos com o mesmo símbolo. O indicador também copiará quaisquer alterações nos obje
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilitários
Painel de negociação para negociação em 1 clique. Trabalhando com posições e pedidos! Negociar a partir do gráfico ou do teclado. Com nosso painel de negociação, você pode executar negociações com um único clique diretamente no gráfico e realizar operações de negociação 30 vezes mais rápido do que com o controle MetaTrader padrão. Cálculos automáticos de parâmetros e funções tornam a negociação mais rápida e conveniente para os traders. Dicas gráficas, rótulos informativos e informações completa
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilitários
Seconds Chart — uma ferramenta exclusiva para criar gráficos de segundos no MetaTrader 5 . Com o Seconds Chart , você pode criar gráficos com períodos definidos em segundos, proporcionando flexibilidade e precisão ideais para análise, indisponíveis em gráficos padrão de minutos ou horas. Por exemplo, o período S15 indica um gráfico com velas de 15 segundos. Você pode usar qualquer indicador ou Expert Advisor com suporte a símbolos personalizados. Trabalhar com eles é tão conveniente quanto negoc
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilitários
Apresentando o   OrderManager : Uma Ferramenta Revolucionária para MT5 Gerencie suas operações como um profissional com o novo utilitário Order Manager para MetaTrader 5. Projetado com simplicidade e facilidade de uso em mente, o Order Manager permite que você defina e visualize facilmente o risco associado a cada operação, possibilitando tomar decisões informadas e otimizar sua estratégia de trading. Para mais informações sobre o OrderManager, por favor, consulte o manual. [ Manual ] [ Versão M
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilitários
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilitários
HYT (Help Your Trading)   é uma ferramenta projetada para ajudar você   a reduzir   suas posições perdedoras usando duas técnicas principais: Média padrão. Hedge com posterior abertura de posições na direção da tendência. Esta ferramenta permite que você gerencie múltiplas posições abertas em diferentes direções, tanto para compra quanto para venda. O HYT calcula automaticamente o tamanho da próxima posição, o preço do pedido, a direção para a média e o fechamento da posição com um nível de lucr
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilitários
"Grid Manual" é um painel comercial para trabalhar com uma grade de ordens. O utilitário é universal, possui configurações flexíveis e uma interface intuitiva. Ele trabalha com uma grade de ordens não apenas na direção da média das perdas, mas também na direção do aumento dos lucros. O trader não precisa criar e manter uma grade de ordens, tudo será feito pelo ""Grid Manual". Basta abrir um orden e o "Grid manual" criará automaticamente uma grade de ordens para ele e trabalhará com ele até que s
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Utilitários
Este produto filtra todos os consultores especializados e gráficos manuais durante o horário das notícias, para que você não precise se preocupar com picos de preços repentinos que possam destruir suas configurações de negociação manuais ou negociações realizadas por outros consultores especializados. Este produto também vem com um sistema de gerenciamento de pedidos completo que pode lidar com suas posições abertas e ordens pendentes antes do lançamento de qualquer notícia. Depois de comprar o
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilitários
Proteja seu capital de trading com facilidade Proteger seu capital é tão importante quanto fazê-lo crescer. O KT Equity Protector é seu gerente pessoal de risco, monitorando continuamente a equidade da sua conta e intervindo automaticamente para evitar perdas ou garantir lucros ao fechar todas as ordens ativas e pendentes quando os níveis de lucro ou prejuízo predefinidos forem atingidos. Chega de decisões emocionais ou adivinhações — apenas proteção confiável do capital funcionando incansavelme
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilitários
DashPlus é uma ferramenta avançada de gerenciamento de operações projetada para melhorar a eficiência e a eficácia das suas transações na plataforma MetaTrader 5. Ela oferece um conjunto completo de funcionalidades, incluindo cálculo de risco, gestão de ordens, sistemas de grade avançados, ferramentas baseadas em gráficos e análise de desempenho. Principais Funcionalidades 1. Grade de Recuperação Implementa um sistema de grade flexível e de média para gerenciar operações em condições adversas de
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilitários
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilitários
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilitários
Telegram para MT5:   A solução definitiva para cópia de sinais Simplifique suas negociações com o Telegram para MT5, a ferramenta moderna que copia sinais de negociação diretamente dos canais e chats do Telegram para a sua plataforma MetaTrader 5, sem a necessidade de DLLs. Esta solução poderosa garante execução precisa dos sinais, amplas opções de personalização, economiza tempo e aumenta sua eficiência. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Principais características Integração direta da API do Telegram A
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilitários
O Expert Advisor Risk Manager para MT5 é um programa muito importante e, na minha opinião, necessário para todos os traders. Com este Expert Advisor você poderá controlar o risco em sua conta de negociação. O controle de risco e lucro pode ser realizado tanto em termos monetários quanto em termos percentuais. Para que o Expert Advisor funcione, basta anexá-lo ao gráfico de pares de moedas e definir os valores de risco aceitáveis ​​na moeda de depósito ou em % do saldo atual. [Instruction for
Patrex pro
Chioma Obunadike
5 (1)
Utilitários
Patrex Pro: Maximize Your Trading Potential Patrex Pro is an advanced trading bot designed to help traders optimize their trading strategies and maximize their potential returns. With its cutting-edge technology and user-friendly interface, Patrex Pro is the ultimate tool for traders seeking to elevate their trading game. Get MT4 Version Key Features: 1. Position Hedging: Patrex Pro allows users to hedge their positions based on their individual risk tolerance and market analysis. 2. Advanced R
Mais do autor
Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Utilitários
Trades Manager Buy and Sell Close The Close Buy and Sell Expert Advisor is a free EA given to help traders manage trades easily especially during volatile market environment. Features: It helps to quickly close trades either in profit or loss. Close for separate Buy Only  Close for separate Sell Only  Close for both Buy and Sell Only  Control Box can be minimized, closed or moved around from the chart. It works for all open trades opened on the terminal. Contact me for your specific coding
FREE
Symbol Changer Custom Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Indicadores
Symbol Changer (Custom) Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator. And its free. The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES UniqueID : This identifies the pairs for each chart Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected be
FREE
Symbol Changer Indicator
Oladimeji Ogunseye
Indicadores
Symbol Changer Indicator This is a simple yet intuitive indicator.  The indicator provide easy navigation across various symbols and across different time frames all in a chart. The buttons are displayed on the main chart. It is flexible and easy to use with fast response speed. FEATURES         Use Custom Pairs : If set to true, load all the available symbols in the Market Watch. No means it loads the pairs selected below.     Pairs (Separated by Comma) : This enables selected pairs
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário