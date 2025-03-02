ATH Library

This is the first EA built using the free and open source library AlgoTradingHub that i develop and mantain.

The library aims to simplify and streamline the development of Expert Advisors (EAs) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) using the MQL5 programming language. By providing reusable components, developers can quickly create highly customized and maintainable trading strategies, reducing the complexity of building EAs from scratch.

It can be found on my GitHub profile at: GiacomoGhi/AlgoTradingHub