Hybrid Grid Pro EA

Hybrid Grid Pro EA — Intelligent Martingale + Grid System for MT5

Finally — a hybrid recovery system that doesn't gamble your account! Grid Recovery Pro EA combines the strategic placement of grid trading with the mathematical precision of martingale recovery, creating a balanced approach to automated trading. Designed for traders who understand that consistent profits come from smart risk management, not magic formulas.

IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions.

🔧 How It Works (Simple & Transparent)

The EA operates on a clear, logical principle:

  1. Opens initial trade based on market conditions

  2. Places recovery orders at strategic grid levels if needed

  3. Manages multiple positions as a single basket

  4. Closes all trades when overall profit target is reached

No complicated indicators — just clean, mechanical execution.


✨ Key Features

Feature
 Benefit
 Hybrid Martingale-Grid System
 Safe Martingle + Basket Grid System 
 Full Customization
 Adjust every parameter to match your risk tolerance
 Multi-Currency Ready
 XAUUSD (GOLD), Currency Pairs, Crypto
 24/7 Operation
 VPS optimized for continuous trading
 Simple Setup
 Load preset and start in under 5 minutes

⚙️ Trading Parameters

For XAUUSD (GOLD)

Setting
 Range
 Recommendation
Grid Distance
 200-300 pips or Points
 300 pips or Points (adjust per pair)
Multiplier
 1.5x - 2.0x
 1.5x (safer compounding)
Max Recovery Levels
 10-15
 10 (optimal risk/reward)
Take Profit per In  $
 3$ or 10$
 3$ or 5$
Trading Sessions
 Any Session
 Choose Normal or Low Volatility Session
Minimum Lot Size 0.01 - 0.05  0.01 

Supported Instruments
 XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and more
Timeframes
 M1, M5, more
Broker Compatibility
 Any MT5 broker (ECN/Raw or Low spread recommended)

📊 Account Requirements

Account Type
 Minimum
 Recommended (Safer)
Cent Account
 5,000 USC
 10,000 USC
Standard Account
 $5,000
 $10,000
Leverage
 1:800
 1:1000 (for better margin management)
Account Type
 Low-Spread Based Accounts (No Commission per Lot)

📊 Backtesting & Results

Tested & Verified Strategy:
This EA has been extensively backtested across multiple market conditions (2018-2025) and shows consistent performance in ranging markets. Past performance doesn't guarantee future results, but the mathematical logic has been proven over time.

🎯 Golden Rule: Trade Safe, Win Big

Always prioritize safety over greed!
Start with minimum risk settings and small lot sizes. Aim for consistent small wins that compound over time. Remember: "Small steps, big wins" beats chasing unrealistic profits that risk your account. Patience and discipline are your true edge in trading.


⚠️ IMPORTANT NOTES & USER RESPONSIBILITY

Critical Safety Information:

1. NEWS & HIGH VOLATILITY WARNING:

  • YOU MUST turn off the EA during:

    • Major economic news releases (NFP, CPI, FOMC, etc.)

    • High-impact geopolitical events

    • Unexpected market volatility

    • Low-liquidity periods (holidays, weekends)

2. RISK CUSTOMIZATION IS YOUR RESPONSIBILITY:

  • Adjust grid distance based on pair volatility

  • Set recovery multiplier according to your risk appetite

  • Configure daily/weekly loss limits in the settings

  • Test different take profit targets in demo first

3. MONITORING IS REQUIRED:

  • This is NOT a "set and forget" system

  • Regular check-ins are necessary

  • Be prepared to intervene manually if needed

4. START SMALL, SCALE GRADUALLY:

  • Begin with minimum lot sizes

  • Use only risk capital you can afford to lose

  • Increase exposure only after consistent demo performance

⚠️ Important: Always withdraw your profits regularly — never let them accumulate in your trading account. Take profits out from time to time to protect your gains and ensure you're actually securing real returns, not just seeing numbers on a screen.


🚀 Getting Started Guide

Step 1: Demo Testing (Mandatory)

  1. Download and install on MT5 demo

  2. Run for 2-4 weeks minimum

  3. Adjust settings based on performance

  4. Understand the drawdown patterns

Step 2: Live Account Preparation

  1. Ensure sufficient capital (5k Cent or $5K minimum)

  2. Use ECN/Raw spread account

  3. Set up VPS for 24/7 operation

Step 3: Risk Management Setup

  1. Set grid distance: 20-30 pips for majors

  2. Set max recovery levels: 3-5 maximum

  3. Configure daily loss limit: 2-5% of balance

  4. Set trading hours: 08:00-20:00 GMT

💰 Pricing & Package

One-Time Payment: $249
(Price increases every 10 sales)


    📞 Support

    Direct Developer Support Available:

    We provide personal assistance to ensure you set up the EA correctly for your account. Contact us for safe settings, installation help, and configuration guidance.

    📢 Telegram: @fxadvancealgo
    📧 Email: hmblogger402@gmail.com

    Support Includes:

    • Installation assistance

    • Safe preset recommendations

    • Basic troubleshooting

    • Configuration guidance

    ⚠️ CRITICAL SAFETY REMINDER

    BEFORE YOU RUN THIS EA — CONTACT US FIRST!

    Most users lose money due to incorrect settings, not because of the EA itself. Do not run this EA until you've contacted @fxadvancealgo on Telegram for personalized safe settings.

    We will provide you:
    ✅ Settings matched to your account size
    ✅ Safe grid distances for each pair
    ✅ Proper risk parameters
    ✅ Recommended trading hours

    This is mandatory for your account safety. Wrong settings can lead to unnecessary losses even with a good EA.

    ⚠️ DISCLAIMER: We provide setup guidance only. You are responsible for your trading decisions, risk management, and monitoring. Always test on demo first. Trading financial instruments carries significant risk of loss. This EA is a tool, not a guarantee of profits. Past performance does not indicate future results.

